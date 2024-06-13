Mark Cuban Comes Back for ANOTHER Beating Using Yahoo Article to Defend His Minimum Wage Claim and HOOBOY

How on Earth is this guy as wealthy as he is? Mark Cuban is proof that no matter how stupid, ignorant, and uninformed you really are, you can be successful in America.

Sheesh.

You'd think getting his arse handed to him by Carol Roth a few days back would have made him think twice about posting something stupid but ... nope. Hey, maybe he's into being completely emasculated and humiliated in front of millions of people.

Not our place to judge.

Heh.

The fast-food industry claims the California minimum wage law is costing jobs. Its numbers are fake https://t.co/0On5iAPf1a — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 13, 2024

Bro.

Dude.

C'mon man. And sharing something from Yahoo? That's just sad.

How does a billionaire understand so little about economics? — Nemo Zatara (@NemoZatara) June 13, 2024

Rubio's closed 48 locations. That's not fake. — Marcus Schuff (@MarcusSchuff) June 13, 2024

I see. It’s fake when I go to drive thru and only 1 guy working now — Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🧠 🪱 (@JennyChachan) June 13, 2024

Don't believe your lying eyes!

In the most fundamental economic equation, supply and demand, what happens to the demand for a good when the price is artificially increased? — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) June 13, 2024

Oooh! Oooh! We know!

California’s economy puts up as many wins as the Mavericks in the finals — RestoreSanity2024 (@RestoreSantity) June 13, 2024

Ouch.

Just stop Mark. We are living it. California has been decimated by liberal policies. Don’t you dare. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) June 13, 2024

Mark used a Yahoo article and everything, though.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dang what happened to Cuban — Haksu Chang (@LowestBirthrate) June 13, 2024

By “fake” you mean “damaging to Democrat narratives”? — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. (@BThomas3333) June 13, 2024

Ding ding ding.

