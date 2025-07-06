Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed...
Take the L, Dana! Scott Bessent SMACKS DOWN Bash's Yale Budget Labs Talking...
HHS.gov: 'Slashing Stifling Regulations Can Improve Healthcare in America'
'If So, He Is Badly Mistaken': John Bolton Holds That 'Trump Crossed a...
J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide...
Jared Polis Creates CRINGE Anti-GOP Video That Explains Why Democrats' Approval Has Crater...
'Remotely Like This': Lawrence Summers Sounds the Alarm About Deficits and Debts
Charles Payne: 'The Financial Media Acted As Arsonists This Year'
As Democrats Show Their Ugliness, Kristi Noem Highlights a Genuine Hero of the...
DataRepublican Exposes Vile, Hate-Filled Lefty 'Mrs. Butters' Dancing on Graves and HOO BO...
Of All the Ugly, Frothy-Mouthed, Hate-Filled Posts on TX Floods, This Lefty 'Butters'...
VIP
THIS Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things! Republican James Lankford Claims Biden's...
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY...

Let's Talk FACTS: While Dems Act Like Ghouls, Chris Martz Sets the Record STRAIGHT on NWS, Texas Flooding

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 06, 2025
Twitchy

The Left began standing on the bodies of dead Texans, including children, who were killed in catastrophic flooding before the waters even started receding. CNN's Dana Bash blamed Trump and climate change. Others blamed DOGE and budget cuts.

Advertisement

But here's a meteorologist -- you know, one of those 'experts' the Left loves -- setting the record STRAIGHT.

So pay attention, Lefties.

The entire post is long, but worth reading, so here it is:

The usual suspects are exploiting this tragedy to score political brownie points. Some left-wing activists are blaming this flood on “climate change,” others are blaming the deaths and missing persons on inadequate warning caused by low staffing at the National Weather Service (NWS) caused by Trump administration federal RIFs.

First of all, staffing cuts played no part in this tragedy.

The NWS issued a flood watch for Kerr County more than 12 hours ahead of the flood. They also issued a flash flood warning for Hunt and Ingraham THREE HOURS before the Guadalupe River began to climb. There was plenty of lead time with respect to the forecast and issuance of warnings.

The flood was caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry becoming embedded into a broad mid-level trough over central Texas. These remnant lows are typically slow-moving and drop heavy rain over a large geographical area where the troposphere destabilizes. 

This particular one stayed quasi- (fairly) stationary, and caused massive flooding along the Guadalupe River, something that has happened many times before. In 1987, a flash flood on the same river killed 10 teenage campers from the Pot O Gold Christian Camp, with another 33 swept away who survived.

Camp Mystic is built on a floodplain. It is on sediment that has been deposited by hundreds, if not thousands of floods over the last millennium.

The event has nothing to do with climate change.

And, the tragedy had nothing to do with DOGE cuts.If you are someone who has exploited this catastrophe because you just don’t like Trump, you need to take a serious look in the mirror.

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

Mic. Drop.

Oh, by the way, the Associated Press reported the NWS was overstaffed before and during the storm:

So, yeah.

That, too.

We're glad they did.

Always. They never let facts get in the way of a good narrative.

And there are a lot of outsiders who think they know Texas.

Advertisement

Weather is unpredictable, and water is a powerful force.

Even those who prepared had no idea how bad it would be.

We need truth now more than ever.

We're doing our part to get the word out.

Solid advice.

They need the suffering to cling to power.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE DONALD TRUMP GUN RIGHTS TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed Marxism
Amy Curtis
Take the L, Dana! Scott Bessent SMACKS DOWN Bash's Yale Budget Labs Talking Point (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Jared Polis Creates CRINGE Anti-GOP Video That Explains Why Democrats' Approval Has Cratered (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'If So, He Is Badly Mistaken': John Bolton Holds That 'Trump Crossed a Rubicon'
Jacob B.
J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide Under Trans Umbrella
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement