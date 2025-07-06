Let's Talk FACTS: While Dems Act Like Ghouls, Chris Martz Sets the Record STRAIGHT on NWS, Texas Flooding

The Left began standing on the bodies of dead Texans, including children, who were killed in catastrophic flooding before the waters even started receding. CNN's Dana Bash blamed Trump and climate change. Others blamed DOGE and budget cuts.

But here's a meteorologist -- you know, one of those 'experts' the Left loves -- setting the record STRAIGHT.

So pay attention, Lefties.

Okay. Let’s talk some facts.



The Camp Mystic flood disaster in Texas is very unfortunate, and I hope that all of the missing girls are found.



The usual suspects are exploiting this tragedy to score political brownie points. Some left-wing activists are blaming this flood on… pic.twitter.com/ODX5Rmpm7G — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) July 5, 2025

The entire post is long, but worth reading, so here it is:

The usual suspects are exploiting this tragedy to score political brownie points. Some left-wing activists are blaming this flood on “climate change,” others are blaming the deaths and missing persons on inadequate warning caused by low staffing at the National Weather Service (NWS) caused by Trump administration federal RIFs. First of all, staffing cuts played no part in this tragedy. The NWS issued a flood watch for Kerr County more than 12 hours ahead of the flood. They also issued a flash flood warning for Hunt and Ingraham THREE HOURS before the Guadalupe River began to climb. There was plenty of lead time with respect to the forecast and issuance of warnings. The flood was caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry becoming embedded into a broad mid-level trough over central Texas. These remnant lows are typically slow-moving and drop heavy rain over a large geographical area where the troposphere destabilizes. This particular one stayed quasi- (fairly) stationary, and caused massive flooding along the Guadalupe River, something that has happened many times before. In 1987, a flash flood on the same river killed 10 teenage campers from the Pot O Gold Christian Camp, with another 33 swept away who survived. Camp Mystic is built on a floodplain. It is on sediment that has been deposited by hundreds, if not thousands of floods over the last millennium. The event has nothing to do with climate change. And, the tragedy had nothing to do with DOGE cuts.If you are someone who has exploited this catastrophe because you just don’t like Trump, you need to take a serious look in the mirror.

Mic. Drop.

Oh, by the way, the Associated Press reported the NWS was overstaffed before and during the storm:

AP: Weather service had extra staffers on duty during Texas flooding emergency.https://t.co/DP0Hw2xh6R https://t.co/2Lz92UZzO9 pic.twitter.com/V4Keeoz1xZ — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) July 6, 2025

So, yeah.

Don’t forget the weather-troofers blaming HAARP and chemtrailz and whatnot. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 5, 2025

That, too.

My former in-laws suffered two floods from the Guadalupe within 4 years. In the first one they barely got out alive. — GretaS (@sasso333) July 6, 2025

We're glad they did.

But the left is always about Power by Any Means Necessary — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) July 5, 2025

Always. They never let facts get in the way of a good narrative.

First off, these people who are making negative comments do not know Texas. When you live in a flood plain, you watch 2 things, the weather and the water levels of your local creek or river. Outsiders don't know or understand this at all. — Sir Damon Eric (@RealSirDamon) July 5, 2025

And there are a lot of outsiders who think they know Texas.

Yes, even those that prepared for the flood and moved to higher ground could not have imagined it would rise as high as a did — Tburdy (@Tburdy) July 6, 2025

Weather is unpredictable, and water is a powerful force.

Even those who prepared had no idea how bad it would be.

another Martz truth telling https://t.co/CHX94tuaDV — Tom Donelson (@Donelsonfiles) July 5, 2025

We need truth now more than ever.

This post needs more reposts and more likes.



We need to get the facts out there and crush the bad actors and influencers pushing lies. https://t.co/RHG781KiNW — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 6, 2025

We're doing our part to get the word out.

People who are exploiting the tragedy in Texas for political gain are not only soulless, but uninformed.



Good explanation below.



But make note of the dishonest actors and stop listening to them. https://t.co/HqUJ5BBJDl — Zackary Russell (@ztrussell) July 5, 2025

Solid advice.

The Dummycrats take advantage of every tragedy.



Every.



Single.



One.



Such despicable vermin, really. No wonder they're about to elect Joe Stalin Mayor of NYC. https://t.co/ZslQ3ctA7Z — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) July 6, 2025

They need the suffering to cling to power.