The Hill Spins Justice Brown Jackson's Dislike of Jurisprudence Into an 'Independent Streak'

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is not one of the brightest legal minds of our age. Or any age, really. A cursory read of some of her opinions proves that, what with her childish writing and all, and listening to her during oral arguments makes it painfully clear she just doesn't understand anything.

It's so bad that Justice Amy Coney Barrett essentially nuked Jackson from orbit in a recent majority ruling.

But that won't stop the media from trying to spin Jackson's incompetence into a positive trait.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson turns independent streak loose on fellow justices https://t.co/KILAODdMyR — The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2025

'Independent streak' is a funny way of saying she is in over her head.

Here's more:

Jackson has had an independent streak since President Biden nominated her to the bench in 2022. But the dynamic has intensified this term, especially as litigation over President Trump’s sweeping agenda reached the court. It climaxed with her final dissent of decision season, when Jackson accused her fellow justices of helping Trump threaten the rule of law at a moment they should be 'hunkering down.' 'It is not difficult to predict how this all ends,' Jackson wrote. 'Eventually, executive power will become completely uncontainable, and our beloved constitutional Republic will be no more.''

DJs don't spin this hard, but you do you, Hill.

Or as Justice Barrett noted, independent from “any doctrine whatsoever” https://t.co/0uqtgvQyca — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 5, 2025

Doctrine doesn't matter when feelz are involved, according to Jackson.

I can’t say with historical certainty that Jackson is the dumbest person ever to warm the SCOTUS bench.



But Sotomayor is definitely grateful for someone taking the heat off of her. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) July 6, 2025

Heh.

She’s about as independent as your trash publication. — JC (@FederalistJC) July 5, 2025

That is to say, not at all.

DEI hire gonna DEI. She’s incompetent and really good at it. — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) July 5, 2025

She wasn't appointed because she was qualified.

She was appointed because Biden wanted a Black woman on the Court. He said so himself.

Biden set her up to fail.

She has an independent streak in the sense she operates independent of the Constitution and the intellectual acumen of her peers on the Court. https://t.co/3at6o4MAXb — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 5, 2025

Correct.

Why, yes, she does pen unhinged solo dissents. https://t.co/TUQVDF79e1 — Mike Fragoso (@mike_frags) July 5, 2025

She sure does.

That “independent streak” is just the vocabulary and maturity of a 19-year-old theater major https://t.co/kxUTQn4Oyv — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 5, 2025

That's an insult to 19-year-old theater majors.

She's a "resistance" blog commenter and that's exactly how she's behaving on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/JaP9Mj7UQD — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 5, 2025

Exactly.

And her staff do her no favors.

Everyone! Take notes - “independent streak” is the new way we’re saying “shallow and untethered to doctrine or reality.” https://t.co/49DburUPGn — Greydon Tomkowitz (@Greydon_T) July 6, 2025

New euphemism just dropped!

"Independent streak" = inability to understand the law. https://t.co/GeP2NHzM70 — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 5, 2025

We do not despise the media enough.

