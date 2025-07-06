Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for...
Truth, Justice, and Free Stuff for Illegals: James Gunn Says Superman Is 'An...
Let's Talk FACTS: While Dems Act Like Ghouls, Chris Martz Sets the Record...
Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed...
Take the L, Dana! Scott Bessent SMACKS DOWN Bash's Yale Budget Labs Talking...
HHS.gov: 'Slashing Stifling Regulations Can Improve Healthcare in America'
'If So, He Is Badly Mistaken': John Bolton Holds That 'Trump Crossed a...
J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide...
Jared Polis Creates CRINGE Anti-GOP Video That Explains Why Democrats' Approval Has Crater...
'Remotely Like This': Lawrence Summers Sounds the Alarm About Deficits and Debts
Charles Payne: 'The Financial Media Acted As Arsonists This Year'
As Democrats Show Their Ugliness, Kristi Noem Highlights a Genuine Hero of the...
DataRepublican Exposes Vile, Hate-Filled Lefty 'Mrs. Butters' Dancing on Graves and HOO BO...
Of All the Ugly, Frothy-Mouthed, Hate-Filled Posts on TX Floods, This Lefty 'Butters'...

The Hill Spins Justice Brown Jackson's Dislike of Jurisprudence Into an 'Independent Streak'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 06, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is not one of the brightest legal minds of our age. Or any age, really. A cursory read of some of her opinions proves that, what with her childish writing and all, and listening to her during oral arguments makes it painfully clear she just doesn't understand anything.

Advertisement

It's so bad that Justice Amy Coney Barrett essentially nuked Jackson from orbit in a recent majority ruling.

But that won't stop the media from trying to spin Jackson's incompetence into a positive trait.

'Independent streak' is a funny way of saying she is in over her head.

Here's more:

Jackson has had an independent streak since President Biden nominated her to the bench in 2022. But the dynamic has intensified this term, especially as litigation over President Trump’s sweeping agenda reached the court. 

It climaxed with her final dissent of decision season, when Jackson accused her fellow justices of helping Trump threaten the rule of law at a moment they should be 'hunkering down.'

'It is not difficult to predict how this all ends,' Jackson wrote. 'Eventually, executive power will become completely uncontainable, and our beloved constitutional Republic will be no more.''

DJs don't spin this hard, but you do you, Hill.

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

Doctrine doesn't matter when feelz are involved, according to Jackson.

Heh.

That is to say, not at all.

She wasn't appointed because she was qualified.

She was appointed because Biden wanted a Black woman on the Court. He said so himself.

Biden set her up to fail.

Correct.

She sure does.

Advertisement

That's an insult to 19-year-old theater majors.

Exactly.

And her staff do her no favors.

New euphemism just dropped!

We do not despise the media enough.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP SUPREME COURT JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for Cheap Shot at Trump
Amy Curtis
Truth, Justice, and Free Stuff for Illegals: James Gunn Says Superman Is 'An Immigrant Story'
Grateful Calvin
Let's Talk FACTS: While Dems Act Like Ghouls, Chris Martz Sets the Record STRAIGHT on NWS, Texas Flooding
Amy Curtis
Take the L, Dana! Scott Bessent SMACKS DOWN Bash's Yale Budget Labs Talking Point (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed Marxism
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement