Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson's Jurisprudence Embarrasses the Nation

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 AM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

It has been a bad week for Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson. It was revealed that she was called out by the other justices, particularly Amy Coney Barrett, for being an underqualified partisan in the case for revoking birthright citizenship and the powers of activist judges. Our own Aaron Worthing does a good deep-dive here.

Well, it gets worse for Justice Brown Jackson. T. Becket Adams looks into her writings and, they're kind of cringe for a Supreme Court Justice.

Oh no.

We can't wait until the Supreme Court record says, 'oh hell naw!'

Ugh. Civilization doesn't end with a bang. It ends with a 'check yourself before you wreck yourself.'

We used to be a serious nation once.

'Say in your lane, girlfrien'.'

-Marbury vs. Madison

Idiocracy is here. Thank you, whoever was behind the Biden Administration.

'Talk to the hand!'

-Chief Justice John Roberts.

Idiocracy, continued.

That's not fair. Everyone knows that Hamilton is the definitive account of the Founding.

Boom!

