Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson's Jurisprudence Embarrasses the Nation

It has been a bad week for Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson. It was revealed that she was called out by the other justices, particularly Amy Coney Barrett, for being an underqualified partisan in the case for revoking birthright citizenship and the powers of activist judges. Our own Aaron Worthing does a good deep-dive here.

Well, it gets worse for Justice Brown Jackson. T. Becket Adams looks into her writings and, they're kind of cringe for a Supreme Court Justice.

Ew.



KJB’s clerks are doing her no favors. pic.twitter.com/eKveaDAar4 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 28, 2025

Oh no.

We can't wait until the Supreme Court record says, 'oh hell naw!'

I'll meet your "(wait for it)" and raise you a "full stop" https://t.co/dk9C4TQ4uP pic.twitter.com/ZNdTlWODgY — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) June 28, 2025

Ugh. Civilization doesn't end with a bang. It ends with a 'check yourself before you wreck yourself.'

She'll be the first Supreme Court justice to use "let that sink in." — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 28, 2025

We used to be a serious nation once.

Ketanji Brown Jackson isn’t exactly debunking accusations she’s a mental lightweight with stuff like this. https://t.co/IxddjMfhmE — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 28, 2025

'Say in your lane, girlfrien'.'

-Marbury vs. Madison

I can't wait until opinions are just rendered in emojis and memes https://t.co/VWZxNUpIVN — Something Fishie (@somethingfishie) June 28, 2025

Idiocracy is here. Thank you, whoever was behind the Biden Administration.

Future supreme courts will give us other snappy lines like:



“Delete your concurrence”



“Oh no you didn, majority!”



“<Record scratch, freeze frame> Yeah that’s me, writing this dissent. You might wander how we got here.” — Political Sock (@politicalsock) June 28, 2025

'Talk to the hand!'

-Chief Justice John Roberts.

Do they conclude the dissenting opinion with “mic drop m____________?”



Is there at least one “booyah b______” in there?



Did they, in short, commit to the bit? https://t.co/ooMcLOgq5X — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) June 28, 2025

Idiocracy, continued.

It feels like she's employed script writers from Hamilton. — Pam D (@soirchick) June 28, 2025

That's not fair. Everyone knows that Hamilton is the definitive account of the Founding.

Period. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) June 28, 2025

Boom!