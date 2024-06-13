We Asked Wilmington Residents What They Thought of Hunter Biden's Verdict. Their Reaction...
Multimillionaire Kamala Harris Says She Chose the Life of a Public Servant AND OMG We Got Nothin' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:30 PM on June 13, 2024
Dr. Evil meme

Kamala Harris claims she chose being a public servant over aspiring for wealth ... because you know, she's not amassed a fortune being a public servant. The fact we have very wealthy public servants in this country should be a red flag for well, everyone.

But she thought this was somehow a good and smart thing to brag about.

Watch:

Lucky us. 

*eye roll*

No, no she has not.

Unless you're an American public servant. Lots and lots of them are very wealthy. Heck, our leading socialist even owns three homes.

There's a joke to be made here but we are too tired to make it so please pretend we said something hilarious.

Thanks.

Heh.

Something like that.

Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something Is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked
Sam J.
And that's a bingo.

