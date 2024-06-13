Multimillionaire Kamala Harris Says She Chose the Life of a Public Servant AND OMG We Got Nothin' (Watch)

Kamala Harris claims she chose being a public servant over aspiring for wealth ... because you know, she's not amassed a fortune being a public servant. The fact we have very wealthy public servants in this country should be a red flag for well, everyone.

But she thought this was somehow a good and smart thing to brag about.

Watch:

"To aspire to create wealth is a good thing ... if that is what one choose. I, on the other hand, have chosen to live a life of public service," says multimillionaire Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/CWbuocsc2B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 12, 2024

Lucky us.

*eye roll*

Has she helped anyone besides herself? — bedpost (@Cmin914725641) June 12, 2024

No, no she has not.

Public service: The exact opposite of creating wealth. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) June 12, 2024

Unless you're an American public servant. Lots and lots of them are very wealthy. Heck, our leading socialist even owns three homes.

“A life of ‘public service’”!



The hideous cackle after she says that underscores the implicit air quotes and the heavy irony. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/BU5Z5bP8Al — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) June 13, 2024

There's a joke to be made here but we are too tired to make it so please pretend we said something hilarious.

Thanks.

Heh.

A life of public service that just happened to make her millions. Ok, then. — Cheryl (@StoreyLine) June 13, 2024

Something like that.

She, on the other hand has gotten rich from a bloated tax payer funded salary, benefits, and privileged access that only politicians get. — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) June 13, 2024

And that's a bingo.

