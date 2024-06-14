Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her for 'Misgendering' Lia Thomas

Lia Thomas is a man.

Doesn't matter what he calls himself or how much the lame-AF mainstream media carries water for him, he is a man. A dude. He is not a woman and never will be so stop MISGENDERING him and calling him a woman, NBC.

Ironic, ain't it?

NBC shaming a woman for being accurate in calling Thomas a man. Guess how that went over?

Actually, @NBCNews, it would be you who misgendered Thomas.



When a naked man exposes his p*nis to me & a room full of naked, vulnerable girls non-consensually, a gun to my head wouldn't make me call him a "she" now.



Thomas is a man, therefore his correct pronouns are he/him. pic.twitter.com/tJSCw1ViJD — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 13, 2024

BOOM goes the freakin' dynamite.

Over and over again.

Who wrote that? — Ben (@AndStrats) June 13, 2024

A man wrote it. Gosh, shocking.

Let us get this straight, a man wrote a piece shaming a woman for calling a man a man.

Patriarchy much, Matt? Wow.

Nobody should call him that. pic.twitter.com/PkAmHwTpug — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 13, 2024

Right? Because he is a HE.

XY.

Not XX.

Not now, not ever.

Absolutely right.



No one can be compelled to believe made up, "junk science," and then punished for not participating in the delusion.



Lia Thomas is a dude. So are all the other dudes who dress up like girls and demand that they be called girl names. They're still dudes. — Attas (@TxRecon1) June 13, 2024

The PolitiBears say Harrumph! Harrumph! — The PolitiBears (@PolitiBears) June 14, 2024

We do as well, PolitiBears.

I support your position Riley. The "Misgenderers" are those who insist we call men women and allow them in women's private spaces.



Enough. — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) June 13, 2024

Poor @nbcnews. They can't even tell a man from a woman. Lia Thomas is a man. Always was. Always will be. There is literally no process which changes a man into a woman, @nbc . None. No wardrobe, no makeup, no shoes, no hormones, no surgery, none. Quit with the delusions. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) June 13, 2024

Ain't it though?

