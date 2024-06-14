Fani Willis' Lover Yanked From CNN Interview
Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her for 'Misgendering' Lia Thomas

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on June 14, 2024

Lia Thomas is a man.

Doesn't matter what he calls himself or how much the lame-AF mainstream media carries water for him, he is a man. A dude. He is not a woman and never will be so stop MISGENDERING him and calling him a woman, NBC.

Ironic, ain't it?

NBC shaming a woman for being accurate in calling Thomas a man. Guess how that went over?

BOOM goes the freakin' dynamite.

Over and over again.

A man wrote it. Gosh, shocking.

Let us get this straight, a man wrote a piece shaming a woman for calling a man a man.

Patriarchy much, Matt? Wow.

Right? Because he is a HE.

XY.

Not XX.

Not now, not ever.

We do as well, PolitiBears.

Tags: NBC NEWS LIA THOMAS RILEY GAINES

