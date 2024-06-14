VICTIMOLOGY: Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Goes OFF on Woke Cali. Explaining Why She's FLEEING (Watch)

You know things have really gone to shiznit in California when a half-Arab, half-Jewish, gay woman with a black kid is sick and tired of the woke identity-politics BS. Jillian Michaels has had enough and is 'fleeing' the state, like so many other Californians who just can't deal with the progressive, crap policies that continue to destroy the state in real-time.

Advertisement

Watch this, it's pretty damn good:

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels is half-Arab, half-Jewish, gay woman, has a black kid, etc. She explains why she is now fleeing California: pic.twitter.com/fBcPohV7s1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 14, 2024

SLAY QWEEEEEN!

That's why U-haul loves this guy. pic.twitter.com/NrtCDw8YSP — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 14, 2024

U-haul also happens to love Kathy Hochul and before her, Andrew Cuomo.

Just sayin'.

Well said by Jillian Michaels. It’s not she’s changed her politics. It’s just that the left has gone so far left.



So, people who were considered leftists before are now considered centrists or even on the right.



You can blame wokeness infecting politics for this transition. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 14, 2024

Exactly. Elon Musk has also talked extensively about how he didn't leave the Left, the Left got overly crazy and left HIM. What used to be Center or even Center-Left has slowly but surely become Center-Right ...

At this point it's really about sane versus insane.

Survival versus destruction.

ZERO reason for anyone to stay in California anymore — Trump.AI (@Obielicious) June 14, 2024

Agreed. That being said, these former Lefties leaving California need to stop voting for the people with policies like the ones that are destroying California. In other words, don't California our Texas. Don't California our Florida. Don't California our Wyoming.

When the Left loses someone like Jillian Michaels, who has a winning hand of most diverse family, they have lost their minds. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) June 14, 2024

Indeed.

"I haven't changed, the world around me has".



Fantastic line.



More and more people will start seeing the truth and move out of California. — Max (@realmaxwright) June 14, 2024

If only our elected officials would figure this out as well.

We're not exactly holding our breath waiting for that to happen any time soon.

======================================================================

Related:

Multimillionaire Kamala Harris Says She Chose the Life of a Public Servant AND OMG We Got Nothin' (Watch)

Corey DeAngelis OWNS Greedy Gen-Z Influencer Trying to Dunk on Him Over School Choice With Her Own Tweet

Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)

Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked



'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About Congress 'Reining In' SCOTUS

=======================================================================