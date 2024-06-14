Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her...
Fani Willis' Lover Yanked From CNN Interview
'Ouch'! NY Post Cover About Biden at the G7 Is Just Brutal
Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush...
Lover of God Thinks Christian Nationalist Samuel Alito Must Resign Now
NASA Draws a Pride Flag … With SCIENCE!
DOJ Memo Says Merrick Garland Can’t Be Prosecuted for Contempt
The Left Can't Meme: Attorney Weighs Hunter Biden's Gun Crimes Against Kyle Rittenhouse
REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are...
The Atlantic: ‘Biden May Gaffe, But He Lives in Reality’
Climate Nutjobs Form Human Circle Around Citi Employees Trying to Get to Work
Rep. Adam Schiff Repeats the Word 'Guilty' 34 Times at Hearing on Trump...
We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With...
Biden Wishes Reporters Would ‘Play by the Rules’ When Asking Questions

VICTIMOLOGY: Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Goes OFF on Woke Cali. Explaining Why She's FLEEING (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on June 14, 2024
Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

You know things have really gone to shiznit in California when a half-Arab, half-Jewish, gay woman with a black kid is sick and tired of the woke identity-politics BS. Jillian Michaels has had enough and is 'fleeing' the state, like so many other Californians who just can't deal with the progressive, crap policies that continue to destroy the state in real-time.

Advertisement

Watch this, it's pretty damn good:

SLAY QWEEEEEN!

U-haul also happens to love Kathy Hochul and before her, Andrew Cuomo. 

Just sayin'.

Exactly. Elon Musk has also talked extensively about how he didn't leave the Left, the Left got overly crazy and left HIM. What used to be Center or even Center-Left has slowly but surely become Center-Right ...

At this point it's really about sane versus insane.

Survival versus destruction.

Agreed. That being said, these former Lefties leaving California need to stop voting for the people with policies like the ones that are destroying California. In other words, don't California our Texas. Don't California our Florida. Don't California our Wyoming.

Recommended

Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Indeed.

If only our elected officials would figure this out as well.

We're not exactly holding our breath waiting for that to happen any time soon.

======================================================================

Related:

Multimillionaire Kamala Harris Says She Chose the Life of a Public Servant AND OMG We Got Nothin' (Watch)

Corey DeAngelis OWNS Greedy Gen-Z Influencer Trying to Dunk on Him Over School Choice With Her Own Tweet

Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)

Yeah ... That's a LOT but Something is DEFINITELY Missing: Part of Biden's 'Drug Cocktail' Leaked 

'Nuttier Than a Squirrel's BM' --> AOC Goes Straight-Up TYRANT in Rant About Congress 'Reining In' SCOTUS

=======================================================================

Tags: CALIFORNIA POLITICS WOKE JILLIAN MICHAELS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'
Grateful Calvin
'Ouch'! NY Post Cover About Biden at the G7 Is Just Brutal
Doug P.
REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are DYING
Grateful Calvin
DOJ Memo Says Merrick Garland Can’t Be Prosecuted for Contempt
Brett T.
NASA Draws a Pride Flag … With SCIENCE!
Brett T.
We Love Them Even More: Video Shows IDF Lobbing Fire Into Lebanon With Trebuchets and Bows
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement