Trouble in Dem-Ville! Hillary Clinton Pisses Leftist CRAZIES Off With Her Latest Endorsement and BAHAHA

In case you didn't know, George Latimer is the Democrat running against Hamas-Squad member Jamaal Bowman. Yes, the Bowman who pulled a fire alarm to stop the vote on a bill ... or something along those lines.

Advertisement

It's been fun watching Bowman squirm as we get closer to June 25 because GOSH GOLLY GEE, turns out being an antisemitic dbag doesn't play well even in New York. Who knew?

And get this, Hillary Clinton just endorsed Latimer.

HA HA HA HA HA

With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever.



In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden’s agenda—just like he’s always done.



Make a plan to vote by June 25th! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2024

Ya' love to see it.

Seriously.

Wonder how upset AOC is with Hill-dawg?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Other people are losing their minds. *grab yer corn*

To be clear: this is who Hillary's supporting, over a progressive incumbent https://t.co/ucsbG9NhTj pic.twitter.com/sYt22lNxXT — Lindsay Ballant (@lindsayballant) June 12, 2024

Hillary has deployed the Fartlow Maneuver (turning off comments) so I'll reply in QT and add to the cooking.



When the NY Post is pumping their fist about this guy, this isn't a progressive's guy. https://t.co/mRDl9I9mBU pic.twitter.com/G9MfJbWNcm — ☭ King Of Jannies, Hands off Palestine 🍉 (@ACleverNickname) June 13, 2024

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Odd how every time Hillary crawls out of her hole it’s to advance the genocidal agenda of Israel 🤔 https://t.co/ioYo7o8ec4 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) June 12, 2024

Yikes.

When Hillary Clinton sees a black man like Jamaal Bowman, all she sees is a super predator. https://t.co/vbi5o5ObIg — It's Justice Jacks0n! (@stephyandjj) June 13, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

I think about how much crap I take for endorsing progressive challengers against incumbent establishment Dems. The irony of Dem leaders endorsing the terrible establishment Dem challenger against a great incumbent progressive. I don’t ever want to hear any of that nonsense again. https://t.co/5GZmHPudAu — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) June 12, 2024

Not Hillary invoking Trump while announcing an endorsement for the dude who gets pro-Trump campaign funding https://t.co/eQyveJWKta pic.twitter.com/vmjQFm9eeC — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) June 12, 2024

Watching the movement hags like Hillary enabled and even empowered to garner power taking her apart has got to be one of the most satisfying things for this evil ol' Twitchy editor ever. Far better than Frankenstein's monster attacking his master.

Hillary Clinton throws black man under a bus. Only figuratively this time. https://t.co/Sb8uuqrn98 — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) June 13, 2024

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Yikes.

endorsing latimer AFTER he goes on repeated racist rants — that's the special hillary sauce https://t.co/1BmkkqfVMJ — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) June 12, 2024

A fundamental problem within the Democratic Party right now is that longtime corporate Dems like Hillary would rather work with AIPAC and Republican mega donors to unseat incumbent progressive Members of Congress like @JamaalBowmanNY. https://t.co/5P9mrk15nt — Tariq Habash (@tariqhabash_) June 12, 2024

Advertisement

Trump isn't on the ballot in a June Democratic primary. But then again knowing when and where to campaign has never been your strong suit https://t.co/pbiFt4TK2V — Paul Blest (@pblest) June 12, 2024

Oof.

Let. Them. Fight.

======================================================================

Related:

Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her for 'Misgendering' Lia Thomas

VICTIMOLOGY: Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Goes OFF on Woke Cali. Explaining Why She's FLEEING (Watch)

Multimillionaire Kamala Harris Says She Chose the Life of a Public Servant AND OMG We Got Nothin' (Watch)

Corey DeAngelis OWNS Greedy Gen-Z Influencer Trying to Dunk on Him Over School Choice With Her Own Tweet

Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)

=======================================================================