Can't Fix STUPID --> Gavin Newsom Bragging About Securing California's Border Goes SOOO...
Oliver Darcy Tries BULLYING TicketMaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson's Tour, Glenn Beck...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Rules on the Bump Stock Ban
'Morning Joe' Crew Helps Dems Call 'Disinformation' on Those Biden Videos You've Seen
Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her...
Fani Willis' Lover Yanked From CNN Interview
VICTIMOLOGY: Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Goes OFF on Woke Cali. Explaining Why She's...
'Ouch'! NY Post Cover About Biden at the G7 Is Just Brutal
Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush...
Lover of God Thinks Christian Nationalist Samuel Alito Must Resign Now
NASA Draws a Pride Flag … With SCIENCE!
DOJ Memo Says Merrick Garland Can’t Be Prosecuted for Contempt
The Left Can't Meme: Attorney Weighs Hunter Biden's Gun Crimes Against Kyle Rittenhouse
REEEEEEEE: Konstantin Kisin Posts Clip from 'An Irreverent Feminist Manifesto' and We Are...

Trouble in Dem-Ville! Hillary Clinton Pisses Leftist CRAZIES Off With Her Latest Endorsement and BAHAHA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on June 14, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

In case you didn't know, George Latimer is the Democrat running against Hamas-Squad member Jamaal Bowman. Yes, the Bowman who pulled a fire alarm to stop the vote on a bill ... or something along those lines.

Advertisement

It's been fun watching Bowman squirm as we get closer to June 25 because GOSH GOLLY GEE, turns out being an antisemitic dbag doesn't play well even in New York. Who knew?

And get this, Hillary Clinton just endorsed Latimer.

HA HA HA HA HA

Ya' love to see it.

Seriously.

Wonder how upset AOC is with Hill-dawg?

Other people are losing their minds. *grab yer corn*

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

Recommended

Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yikes.

Watching the movement hags like Hillary enabled and even empowered to garner power taking her apart has got to be one of the most satisfying things for this evil ol' Twitchy editor ever. Far better than Frankenstein's monster attacking his master.

Yikes.

Advertisement

Oof.

Let. Them. Fight.

======================================================================

Related:

Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her for 'Misgendering' Lia Thomas

VICTIMOLOGY: Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Goes OFF on Woke Cali. Explaining Why She's FLEEING (Watch)

Multimillionaire Kamala Harris Says She Chose the Life of a Public Servant AND OMG We Got Nothin' (Watch)

Corey DeAngelis OWNS Greedy Gen-Z Influencer Trying to Dunk on Him Over School Choice With Her Own Tweet

Where TF Is He GOING?! WATCH the Looks on World Leader's Faces as Biden Wanders Off ... Again (Video)

=======================================================================

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON JAMAAL BOWMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money'
Grateful Calvin
Oliver Darcy Tries BULLYING TicketMaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson's Tour, Glenn Beck Ain't HAVIN' It
Sam J.
Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her for 'Misgendering' Lia Thomas
Sam J.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Rules on the Bump Stock Ban
Aaron Walker
VICTIMOLOGY: Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Goes OFF on Woke Cali. Explaining Why She's FLEEING (Watch)
Sam J.
'Ouch'! NY Post Cover About Biden at the G7 Is Just Brutal
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thomas Massie Destroys Trump Verdict AND Congress With Some Brutal Truths About 'Hush Money' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement