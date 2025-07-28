The Democrats' X Account Gets Ratioed AGAIN ... But This Time From the Right AND the Left

Grok Can't Do That: DOGE Develops AI to Deregulate the Federal Government
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on July 28, 2025
ImgFlip

It's a rough week for @TheDemocrats' X account, that's for sure. 

First, they humiliated themselves by posting a graph showing skyrocketing inflation and labeling it, 'Trump's America.' The only problem with the graph is that it showed no inflation before January 2021, and then all of the lines careened up the Y axis for all four years of the Biden administration. They eventually deleted the post, but not before we got 'em here at Twitchy

Then they followed that up with an equally brain-dead chart showing that the federal minimum wage has not changed since 2009. Except -- Oops! -- Democrats have been in the White House for about 70 percent of those years, and also have had control of both houses of Congress for several of them. 

After performing two consecutive faceplants on social media, they must have thought that posting a nice little selfie would be harmless, right? 

Wrong. 

Yes, @TheDemocrats got ratioed again for this picture of Cory Booker (D-NJ), Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE). 

And here's the funny part. Much of the beating they took for this picture came from the left. 

Wow. Harsh words. 

But why are leftists so mad at these four Senators -- and the party in general? 

We'll give you three guesses, but you're only going to need one. 

LOL. Of course. 

Democrats have created and nurtured an antisemitic monster among their supporters, and now they can't control it. (Trust us, there were a LOT more responses just like the two above, but all of them were extremely NSFW.)

The fictional 'genocide' in Gaza notwithstanding, conservatives also helped deliver this third ratio to the account in less than a week. 

And we prefer to focus on those comments because conservatives are not bars-in-the-windows insane over 'Palestine,' and also are a lot more fun. 

How bad are Democrats polling these days? 

According to the latest poll from the Wall Street Journal, the words 'historically bad' don't even begin to describe it. 

OOF! 

OUCH! 

Then there is the fact that this photo seems a little monochromatic for the party that claims 'diversity is our strength.'

Uhh, we don't think this selfie was going the way that they hoped it would. 

HA. 

They will never live that chart down. Nor should they. It might end up in the Internet Hall of Fame for the biggest self-own ever. 

They're even losing people who were once a core pillar of their voting base. 

Whew. A selfie isn't going to fix all those problems. 

HA. 

Well done. 

We're not sure even Grok or ChatGPT could fix that problem with the picture. 

It IS a joke, actually. And the punchline is, no one in that photo is in on it. 

Not even a little bit. 

We'd almost feel bad for @TheDemocrats for continuing to fail so badly. Except they deserve all the mockery they're getting and then some. 

Maybe they should rethink their purpose and become an account that just posts pictures of kittens and puppies. 

That's got to be a better option than what they have been posting lately.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

