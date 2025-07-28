The Democrats' X Account Gets Ratioed AGAIN ... But This Time From the Right AND the Left

It's a rough week for @TheDemocrats' X account, that's for sure.

First, they humiliated themselves by posting a graph showing skyrocketing inflation and labeling it, 'Trump's America.' The only problem with the graph is that it showed no inflation before January 2021, and then all of the lines careened up the Y axis for all four years of the Biden administration. They eventually deleted the post, but not before we got 'em here at Twitchy.

Then they followed that up with an equally brain-dead chart showing that the federal minimum wage has not changed since 2009. Except -- Oops! -- Democrats have been in the White House for about 70 percent of those years, and also have had control of both houses of Congress for several of them.

After performing two consecutive faceplants on social media, they must have thought that posting a nice little selfie would be harmless, right?

Wrong.

Senate Democrats stand together 💪 pic.twitter.com/6REHLkFIBM — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 27, 2025

Yes, @TheDemocrats got ratioed again for this picture of Cory Booker (D-NJ), Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE).

And here's the funny part. Much of the beating they took for this picture came from the left.

That’s literally all you’ve been doing



Just standing there https://t.co/pkoPhnjrtr — Hubz Riszt (@HubrisUndrscr) July 27, 2025

Wow. Harsh words.

But why are leftists so mad at these four Senators -- and the party in general?

We'll give you three guesses, but you're only going to need one.

In rubberstamping genocide. https://t.co/XIWdZb57db — Tax the Rich (@yorkiedad1984) July 27, 2025

Just a bunch of genocidal hypocrites. https://t.co/GniibG21oH — Wuod Ruoth (@MosesNdolo1) July 27, 2025

LOL. Of course.

Democrats have created and nurtured an antisemitic monster among their supporters, and now they can't control it. (Trust us, there were a LOT more responses just like the two above, but all of them were extremely NSFW.)

The fictional 'genocide' in Gaza notwithstanding, conservatives also helped deliver this third ratio to the account in less than a week.

And we prefer to focus on those comments because conservatives are not bars-in-the-windows insane over 'Palestine,' and also are a lot more fun.

Taking selfies is sure turn around those cratering poll numbers! https://t.co/ZBU2uP9Hy7 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) July 27, 2025

How bad are Democrats polling these days?

According to the latest poll from the Wall Street Journal, the words 'historically bad' don't even begin to describe it.

📊 WSJ POLL



Net Favorability

🔴 Republicans: -11

🔵 Democrats: -30 (lowest in 35 years)

——

Trust MORE to handle

🔴 Illegal immigration: R+24

🔴 Immigration: R+17

🔴 Inflation: R+10

🔴 Tariffs: R+7

🔴 Foreign policy: R+8

🔵 Vaccine policy: D+8

🔵 Healthcare: D+14 pic.twitter.com/LG7ZABTUPe — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 27, 2025

OOF!

13% approval. The Democrat Party lowest approval on WSJ in 30 years. You guys are doing fantastic! — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) July 27, 2025

OUCH!

Then there is the fact that this photo seems a little monochromatic for the party that claims 'diversity is our strength.'

Are you guys allergic to white people? — Mark Delbridge 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@DelbridgeMark1) July 27, 2025

“Diversity is our strength!” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) July 27, 2025

Uhh, we don't think this selfie was going the way that they hoped it would.

Senate Democrats fail together pic.twitter.com/bPZ7YuKw6M — *** Roy *** 🐘🇺🇲🔥 (@JNewellUSArmy) July 27, 2025

HA.

They will never live that chart down. Nor should they. It might end up in the Internet Hall of Fame for the biggest self-own ever.

And you're all going down together pic.twitter.com/VZQ2rFt4A8 — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) July 27, 2025

Worst approval rating in the history of the Democrat party, but good job or something.



Keep on losing, losers. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) July 28, 2025

They're even losing people who were once a core pillar of their voting base.

These 4 Democrats aren’t “standing together”…

They’re leading Black America straight into destruction.



They push abortion over birth…

Gender confusion over family…

Welfare over ownership…

And victimhood over victory.



This isn’t unity…

It’s betrayal dressed in a photo-op.… — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) July 27, 2025

Whew. A selfie isn't going to fix all those problems.

HA.

Well done.

You forgot to photoshop the stupidity out. — FakeJustin (@Salty_As_TheSea) July 27, 2025

We're not sure even Grok or ChatGPT could fix that problem with the picture.

The mob stands together too



And both are lying, cheating, and stealing from hard working Americans — Rondure Gyre 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) July 27, 2025

Is this a joke? — Peter Inkogneeto (@P_Inkogneeto) July 27, 2025

It IS a joke, actually. And the punchline is, no one in that photo is in on it.

Good thing because the American public is not with you. 🤣 — Stacey Chuck (@stacey_chuck27) July 27, 2025

Not even a little bit.

We'd almost feel bad for @TheDemocrats for continuing to fail so badly. Except they deserve all the mockery they're getting and then some.

Maybe they should rethink their purpose and become an account that just posts pictures of kittens and puppies.

That's got to be a better option than what they have been posting lately.

