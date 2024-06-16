Not the Brightest Lightsaber in the Galaxy: Mark Hamill Accidentally Proves How Insecure He REALLY Is

For whatever reason, Elon Musk in his infinite wisdom saw fit to remove the ability for people to see other peoples' likes. Now, what's important about this change is the fact that people can still see who likes their posts ... so Mark Hamill whining about others not being able to see his 'likes' is well, stupid.

And gives us a peek into just how insecure and needy and and most people like him in Hollywood really are.

I WANT people to know it was me that liked their tweets.

Now my only option is to reply & write the word "like".

This will seriously cut into my time wishing folks a🎂!

How can we get the powers-that-be to STOP "improving" this site? Grrrrrr! 🤬#BringBackLIKES https://t.co/ogkBs8O1aS — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 12, 2024

Talk about a self-involved, self-centered, egotistic ding-dong.

The force is NOT strong with this one.

Oh, and since he's not very bright but still thinks he's rather clever, he's been writing 'like' on tweets he likes. Heck, Twitter even covered him doing it. We'd like to think this was done in jest because they had to know people can still see it when Hamill graces them with a simple like.

He’s not the brightest light saber in the galaxy. — Space Coast Brad 🇺🇸 (@CaptainBradFL) June 16, 2024

True story.

The reason why likes have gone away is because leftists punish people for liking conservative posts. Perhaps think about that. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 12, 2024

How about you just drop a comment instead?



Moron. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 13, 2024

Oops. Looks like writing 'like' on a tweet wasn't even really Hamill's idea.

Ouch.

They can still see that, Mark.



Hope that helps — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 12, 2024

Maybe nobody ever really likes Hamill's posts so he doesn't know that?

Heh.

Wow.

Is there anything Like Skywoker doesn’t whine about? pic.twitter.com/fptVU2SqJb — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) June 16, 2024

What's really funny is turnips are just falling all over themselves trying to get him to 'like' their posts, and he's writing 'like' on the posts talking about how awesome he is. Tell us you're super insecure without telling us you're super insecure, Mark.

Yikes.

Nobody likes your tweets — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) June 12, 2024

Them's the breaks.

