Yeah, Go With THAT Strategy: Axios Says Hollywood Stars Could Be the Key...
AP: President Joe Biden Goes Straight From G7 to Hollywood Fundraiser
The Legislature Has Turned Toxic for the Nation's First Black, Muslim, Nonbinary State...
Another Manhunt Underway for Person Who Left Tire Marks on Pride Mural
Rep. Cori Bush Claimed to Have Cured Tumors Through Faith Healing
CNN Mocked for Its Animation Showing How Bump Stocks Work
UK to Be Blasted by Two-Day, 78-Degree Heatwave
Completely Inaccurate and Ignorant! Dana Loesch Schools Harvard Professor on What Guns Are
Barack Obama Celebrates 12th Anniversary of DACA
Speaker Mike Johnson Fights to Enforce Merrick Garland Subpoena
Vox: Supreme Court Just Essentially Legalized Machine Guns
Government Hypocrisy: Pentagon Ran Anti-Vax Campaign to Undermine China While Mandating Va...
HOT STUFF: Demark Recalls South Korean Spicy Ramen for 'Dangerous' Levels of Capsaicin
Community Notes Alerted After the White House Brags About a 'Biden Win' on...

Not the Brightest Lightsaber in the Galaxy: Mark Hamill Accidentally Proves How Insecure He REALLY Is

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on June 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

For whatever reason, Elon Musk in his infinite wisdom saw fit to remove the ability for people to see other peoples' likes. Now, what's important about this change is the fact that people can still see who likes their posts ... so Mark Hamill whining about others not being able to see his 'likes' is well, stupid.

Advertisement

And gives us a peek into just how insecure and needy and and most people like him in Hollywood really are.

Talk about a self-involved, self-centered, egotistic ding-dong.

The force is NOT strong with this one.

Oh, and since he's not very bright but still thinks he's rather clever, he's been writing 'like' on tweets he likes. Heck, Twitter even covered him doing it. We'd like to think this was done in jest because they had to know people can still see it when Hamill graces them with a simple like.

True story.

Oops. Looks like writing 'like' on a tweet wasn't even really Hamill's idea.

Ouch.

Maybe nobody ever really likes Hamill's posts so he doesn't know that?

Heh.

Wow.

Recommended

Yeah, Go With THAT Strategy: Axios Says Hollywood Stars Could Be the Key to Biden's Campaign
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

What's really funny is turnips are just falling all over themselves trying to get him to 'like' their posts, and he's writing 'like' on the posts talking about how awesome he is. Tell us you're super insecure without telling us you're super insecure, Mark.

Yikes.

Them's the breaks.

======================================================================

Related:

And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Drops Some FIERCE Advice for Anyone 'Confused' About What to Call a Trans Woman

Oliver Darcy Tries BULLYING TicketMaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson's Tour, Glenn Beck Ain't HAVIN' It

Trouble in Dem-Ville! Hillary Clinton Pisses Leftist CRAZIES Off With Her Latest Endorsement and BAHAHA

Riley Gaines Goes Straight-Up FAFO Firing Back at NBC News Who Shamed Her for 'Misgendering' Lia Thomas

VICTIMOLOGY: Fitness Guru Jillian Michaels Goes OFF on Woke Cali. Explaining Why She's FLEEING (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: MARK HAMILL TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah, Go With THAT Strategy: Axios Says Hollywood Stars Could Be the Key to Biden's Campaign
Grateful Calvin
CNN Mocked for Its Animation Showing How Bump Stocks Work
Brett T.
The Legislature Has Turned Toxic for the Nation's First Black, Muslim, Nonbinary State Lawmaker
Brett T.
Completely Inaccurate and Ignorant! Dana Loesch Schools Harvard Professor on What Guns Are
Chad Felix Greene
AP: President Joe Biden Goes Straight From G7 to Hollywood Fundraiser
Brett T.
Rep. Cori Bush Claimed to Have Cured Tumors Through Faith Healing
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yeah, Go With THAT Strategy: Axios Says Hollywood Stars Could Be the Key to Biden's Campaign Grateful Calvin
Advertisement