And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Drops Some FIERCE Advice for Anyone 'Confused' About What to Call a Trans Woman

It would probably be clearer if men who want to pretend they're women weren't called anything other than men. Seriously, we can't think of anymore simpler than that. If you're a man, you're a man, no matter how many hormones you take, surgeries you have, or makeup you wear. Sorry, not even sorry.

But oh no, someone, somewhere has to complicate it while pretending they're simplifying it.

Case in point:

It would probably be clearer if we all stopped using "trans women" too and started referring to "trans-identifying men". It's far more accurate. https://t.co/vT8p1qGskR — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) June 14, 2024

No, what is most accurate for them is calling them confused, mediocre men man who want to play dress up and take over women's sports, spaces, and experiences.

Fixed it for her.

Almost as much as Megyn Kelly fixed it for her.

The proper phrase is “a man pretending to be a woman.” https://t.co/vpWqql9Akl — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 14, 2024

See? SIMPLE.

Usually when people have to complicate things, they're wrong or lying.

Or both.

You can just use “man.” — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) June 14, 2024

Yup.

A man in a dress

Is a man nonetheless.



I call them "men." — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) June 14, 2024

Or dudes playing dress up — Yo😐🦋🌮🍊⚖️ (@TheSpinDr7) June 14, 2024

The fact that you have to state this is truly Twilight Zone material 🤡 🌎 — Waiting4theTrumpet (@Waiting4Trumpet) June 14, 2024

We live in a time where having common sense is not allowed and saying things that are simply true is somehow hate speech.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

