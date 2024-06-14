Last Nail Driven Into 'Hunter Biden Laptop is Russian Disinfo' Coffin With This...
And BOOM! Megyn Kelly Drops Some FIERCE Advice for Anyone 'Confused' About What to Call a Trans Woman

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on June 14, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

It would probably be clearer if men who want to pretend they're women weren't called anything other than men. Seriously, we can't think of anymore simpler than that. If you're a man, you're a man, no matter how many hormones you take, surgeries you have, or makeup you wear. Sorry, not even sorry.

But oh no, someone, somewhere has to complicate it while pretending they're simplifying it.

Case in point:

No, what is most accurate for them is calling them confused, mediocre men man who want to play dress up and take over women's sports, spaces, and experiences.

Fixed it for her.

Almost as much as Megyn Kelly fixed it for her.

See? SIMPLE.

Usually when people have to complicate things, they're wrong or lying.

Or both.

Yup.

We live in a time where having common sense is not allowed and saying things that are simply true is somehow hate speech.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

======================================================================

