LOL! In Honor of Chuck Schumer's HUMILIATING BBQ Debacle Here's OTHER Dems Failing to Fake Being Normal

As Twitchy readers know, Chuck Schumer was dragged so spectacularly for making a complete TOOL of himself pretending to barbecue on Father's Day from his lesbian daughter's backyard that he ultimately deleted his post (not to mention the moobs on that guy! Yikes!). When we originally saw the post, we couldn't help but think back to the time when Terry McAuliffe faked his own barbecue to con Virginians into thinking he was one of us.

Yeah, that didn't go over very well either.

Neither did the fake neo-Nazis Terry tried to claim were Youngkin supporters but that's another story.

Anyway ...

What's really funny about all of this is just how incapable Democrats are of even pretending to be normal Americans. Schumer is far from the first Lefty doofus to get caught with a fake photo trying to 'connect' with the little people. Here are some other elites who tried their hand at being normies, and who failed a lot.

I’m putting together a team: pic.twitter.com/pVmoveRRKc — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 17, 2024

Painful.

You put the cheese on a raw hamburger?



Why do they always keep tweeting this cringe? https://t.co/f88ET097dc pic.twitter.com/qqZlAgublA — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 17, 2024

Because they think we're too stupid to notice how stupid they are about the people they supposedly represent.

Who could forget the OG?

Sweet irony: Elizabeth Warren drinks beer on Instagram while she berated justice Kavanaugh for liking his

Just when you thought she couldn't embarrass herself anymore than claiming she was 1/1024 not white, she said: "hold my beer"

pic.twitter.com/bTLjAZVJ9V — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) January 2, 2019

Look at how normal Liz Warren is, drinking a beer and stuff.

Or Kamala Harris dancing in the rain?

Kamala Harris is dancing in the Florida rain. pic.twitter.com/z2lxKMJ89e — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

MAKE. IT. STOP.

Biden doing something normal like eating ice cream is so rad and stuff ...

I love this clip of President Biden eating ice cream bc it’s so normal...🍦



Meanwhile, the producers at Fox “News” are turning this into a huge scandal. Stay tuned. 🤯#DemVoice1 #FreshVoicesRise pic.twitter.com/PVOD19HNwN — 𝐾𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑎𝑘𝑎 𝐾𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑎𝐵𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑎 (@kellabel) May 27, 2021

It's so normal and totally ok for him to eat ice cream while the rest of the country goes to Hell.

This editor's personal favorite, however, is the time Ralph Northam tried to show the world he could moonwalk so they'd believe the only time he actually wore blackface was to dress up as Michael Jackson for Halloween.

Governor Northam's wife had to stop him from moonwalking during press conference where he explained how he won 1st place at a talent show for imitating Michael Jackson in blackface. pic.twitter.com/IF0rVIpXRJ — Eric Simili 🌎 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 (@esimili) February 2, 2019

Hooboy.

Remember when Democrats were the party of the blue-collar worker? The middle class? HA!

