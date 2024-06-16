Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does NOT Go As Planned (Clearly!)

We got nothin'
It's rare for us to see something just so damn stupid that even WE'RE left speechless (wordless?) but here we are.
This is just ... yeah.
And what makes this even worse (more hilarious?) is the
Had a great time catching up with a few good friends.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 16, 2024
Together, we will beat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/TyAP0qj7Mz
Whoever posts on Biden's Twitter had to know this wouldn't go well, right? Then again, they do work for Biden so they were likely a DEI hire and we all know how THAT works out. Ahem.
Dumb, dumber and dumbest.— Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 16, 2024
Why does it take all of you to beat one guy?— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 16, 2024
It will take more than that.
Joe I can’t believe you got to meet Morgan Freeman. Not sure who the other guy is.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 16, 2024
We see what he did there.
This picture perfectly encapsulates how out-of-touch you are with voters.— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 16, 2024
You're going to lose in November. 🤡
The only people this pic appeals to are voting for Biden anyway. Meh.
You checking in with your handler, Barack?— Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) June 16, 2024
Nice of Joe to take a picture with his boss. Good point.
While you were having a great time... another family is grieving again.— CeCe ˗ˏˋ ✞ ˎˊ˗ 🌴 🇺🇸 (@Ohio_buckeye_us) June 16, 2024
Your open Borders took another life, an illegal alien was arrested for the rape & murder of a mother of 5.. Rachel Morin.
Biden Border Bloodbath pic.twitter.com/MuwLErTnd1
But he's got friends! Hollywood! Obama! C'mon, man!
You look like you’ve been embalmed. 😂— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 16, 2024
No thanks Joe, 4 years of you and 8 of Obama was destructive enough already.
Dude is really rubbery.
Looks like President Trump had a great time with real Americans! pic.twitter.com/bFMM5dccwC— Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) June 16, 2024
While Biden brags about hanging out with the elite.
Democrats may have the most out-of-touch campaign going on right now, ever. Let's hope they keep it that way.
