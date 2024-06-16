Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does NOT Go As Planned (Clearly!)

We got nothin'

It's rare for us to see something just so damn stupid that even WE'RE left speechless (wordless?) but here we are.

This is just ... yeah.

And what makes this even worse (more hilarious?) is the

Had a great time catching up with a few good friends.



Together, we will beat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/TyAP0qj7Mz — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 16, 2024

Whoever posts on Biden's Twitter had to know this wouldn't go well, right? Then again, they do work for Biden so they were likely a DEI hire and we all know how THAT works out. Ahem.

Dumb, dumber and dumbest. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 16, 2024

Why does it take all of you to beat one guy? — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 16, 2024

It will take more than that.

Joe I can’t believe you got to meet Morgan Freeman. Not sure who the other guy is. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 16, 2024

We see what he did there.

This picture perfectly encapsulates how out-of-touch you are with voters.



You're going to lose in November. 🤡 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 16, 2024

The only people this pic appeals to are voting for Biden anyway. Meh.

You checking in with your handler, Barack? — Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) June 16, 2024

Nice of Joe to take a picture with his boss. Good point.

While you were having a great time... another family is grieving again.



Your open Borders took another life, an illegal alien was arrested for the rape & murder of a mother of 5.. Rachel Morin.



Biden Border Bloodbath pic.twitter.com/MuwLErTnd1 — CeCe ˗ˏˋ ✞ ˎˊ˗ 🌴 🇺🇸 (@Ohio_buckeye_us) June 16, 2024

But he's got friends! Hollywood! Obama! C'mon, man!

You look like you’ve been embalmed. 😂



No thanks Joe, 4 years of you and 8 of Obama was destructive enough already. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 16, 2024

Dude is really rubbery.

Looks like President Trump had a great time with real Americans! pic.twitter.com/bFMM5dccwC — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) June 16, 2024

While Biden brags about hanging out with the elite.

Democrats may have the most out-of-touch campaign going on right now, ever. Let's hope they keep it that way.

