Chuck Schumer Posts Picture of a Barbeque Fail and Is Ratioed so Hard He DELETES It (But We've Got It!)

Truer words were never written than this post on Twitter/X:

Politicians posting grilling photos just never works out well — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 17, 2024

No, they don’t. They really don’t.

Chuck Schumer tried his best to seem like one of the guys by posting this picture of him grilling various kinds of food for Farter’s Day Father’s Day …

… with the caption:

Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill! Father’s Day Heaven!

Just a regular guy! Except some people noticed problems in that picture and apparently he got ratioed so hard, he deleted the post.

But we are good enough with our Twitter/X skills that we can capture a great deal of the responses, despite the deletion. We’re not sure how it will look when published, but each of these posts are either replying to him, or quote posting his original post:

You haven’t grilled or even made a burger in your life have you now buddy? https://t.co/UEcWSdPXUY — THØR (@BraydenHardesty) June 17, 2024

Look how relatable we are to the common American! Look! We even put cheese on our raw patties! Look! Just like you people!

....

Meh. https://t.co/BfiBUJg23c — Larry (@Larry_in_TX) June 17, 2024

If you'd told her to find a man, you wouldn't be out their grilling for her. https://t.co/3qdJDLJ4B7 — BurningFather (@MidwestLoKey) June 17, 2024

Even we threw in our two cents:

Everyone is making fun of your fake grilling but I’m more distracted by your man-boobs… https://t.co/ZVfm7hobDM — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 17, 2024

In fact, several people were distracted:

Cheese on a raw patty on an unlit grill… nice tits btw https://t.co/LbqFhE2kmJ — J-Luke (@870PickEm) June 17, 2024

One of my favorite things on social media is politicians posting horrific food photos. This vaults into the Top 3. It doesn't beat the iconic MTG Thanksgiving Turkey photo, but it's really close. A piece of cheese on a raw burger next to splitting hotdogs made me laugh out… https://t.co/tklbx473eN — Andy Lang Bets (@BumpSports) June 17, 2024

The cut off text reads:

It doesn't beat the iconic MTG Thanksgiving Turkey photo, but it's really close. A piece of cheese on a raw burger next to splitting hotdogs made me laugh out loud. I feel like me and @TipsTrent should do a weekly video breaking down the worst food photos of the week. You in??

“Sir we need you to relate to normal people”



“What do normal people do?”



“I don’t know, put some cheese on that raw burger you literally just put down”



“Great idea, look how normal I look.”



Psycho https://t.co/mvcWU9d6sj — Ian Beaton (@Ian_Beaton1) June 17, 2024

Raw burger and cheese? Maybe you would like to wash it down with a fake beer. 😆 https://t.co/ihgkx8iIBQ pic.twitter.com/Aw1OjUvRpt — Elephino (@mriendea) June 17, 2024

Scary that a person at the top of our government has no clue how to bbq a cheeseburger but knows just how to rule your life. https://t.co/TH1SRLDoSw — Carlos Stranger (@alpinelakes1) June 17, 2024

Cheese on a raw patty. Great work there senator please keep eating just like this https://t.co/MOjiXzvZKW — JerBear (@JD_Jerbear) June 17, 2024

Buddy serving Salmonella and E Coli for dinner https://t.co/qQ9ZKyHD41 — CSWC Andy (@CswcAndy) June 17, 2024

Is this how Robert Kennedy Jr. got his brain worm?

How do you do, fellow flesh-consuming bipedal sapiens? https://t.co/AU1ggUAVCR — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) June 17, 2024

Congressmen and women desperately need to stop posting “cooking” pictures https://t.co/VTMQltvarP — Jake Fitch (@jake_fitch12) June 17, 2024

Communist b@stards don’t even know how to grill out https://t.co/wsQvJMeFLe — HoodieSzn (@DrHoodieMaddog) June 17, 2024

Look at those nasty burgers. All the money in the world and still buys the cheap garbage burgers 😆 https://t.co/dCHBJsw0mL pic.twitter.com/uwexSPxqk5 — the daily gripe (@thedailygripe_) June 17, 2024

Actually, this author will share a trick we do. We actually take the raw ground beef and mix Dijon mustard directly into the meat, as well as various spices. It gives the burgers a very tangy flavor.

On the other hand, this author’s wife likes to simply mix A-1 Steak Sauce into the meat.

Try both and see what you like.

I’d buy a coffee table book of politicians pretending to grill https://t.co/0vjOP0V2ua — Kyle Gersper (@kylegersper) June 17, 2024

Genius!

This is a far bigger crime against America than hanging the flag upside down...



🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6XBkMfqVLh — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 17, 2024

The cut off text reads:

… and people wonder why these people aren’t relatable to the common person. ‘I’m just a regular guy who lives in an apartment and grills dogs and burgers, see?’

Let’s face it, any picture is made funnier with an image of Joe Biden sniffing someone photoshopped in.

Joe was probably drawn in by the man-bewbs.

I just don’t understand how smart people can do such dumb things.



Politicians need to hire me purely as a “No That’s Dumb And Here’s Why Consultant.” https://t.co/ssD8DJY0XV — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) June 17, 2024

You don’t put the cheese on top of raw burgers, you fraud. You put the cheese on after the burgers are cooked. pic.twitter.com/WXMIymHVnG — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 17, 2024

How do you do, fellow grillers? pic.twitter.com/AYLmnpsWc7 — Magills (@magills_) June 17, 2024

When you eat a hamburger Chuck Schumer grilled. https://t.co/aP8fgNvVqn pic.twitter.com/hM5YdMUiTD — G (@stevensongs) June 17, 2024

And more than a few people noticed when Schumer deleted the post.

I hope @MarkHamill won’t burst into tears when he discovers that @SenSchumer deleted his frozen burger patties post. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jzCIvYFU4a — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 17, 2024

It even caught the attention of former senior advisor for policy and White House director of speechwriting to President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller:

(Don’t send us a correction. We know. We are messing with him.)

Congrats everybody! We bullied Chuck Schumer so hard for being a bad outdoor cook that he was forced to delete his tweet!



Twitter is TRUE Democracy pic.twitter.com/ESx1M2FvFw — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 17, 2024

We would dispute that definition of bullying. Making fun of a person and/or pointing out their mistakes is not bullying. Bullying, in our book, requires either violence or violent threats.

Okay how do we translate federal fiscal policy into burgers and cheese so he can understand his job better — James Eldridge 🌴🪼 (@vancomycin87) June 17, 2024

Judging by that photo, that will not help him. A better plan is to translate it into something he actually understands, but we have no idea what that something would be.

Chuck Schumer just deleted this post where he got insanely ratioed for not knowing how to make a cheeseburger.



Democrats try to be relatable without being super cringe challenge: IMPOSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/haXEfuoCj8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2024

Chuck Schumer is one of the most powerful men in America.



He has no idea how to do basic male tasks like run a grill. Granted, he says he's new to it here but It'd bet a lot of money several family members and staffers saw this post before he posted it. Also, someone… pic.twitter.com/MSb4nFD3sb — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) June 17, 2024

The cut off text reads:

Also, someone took this photo. None of them thought putting cheese on a raw patty was odd. That's the type of company & advisors this man surrounds himself with. He also wants to take your guns away from you. It's pretty safe to say he knows about as much about guns, gun use, self defense, ballistics, etc... as he does about grilling. That is all...

🚨#BREAKING: Chuck Schumer has just deleted his Father's Day burger post on his X social media page after being grilled by thousands about the cheese on a raw beef patty. pic.twitter.com/CwmywJIhHY — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 17, 2024

Chuck Schumer after eating his raw hamburger: https://t.co/wj3uigdpze pic.twitter.com/I8W8DVO8fe — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 17, 2024

Journos prepping their “Republicans Pounce” articles after Chuck Schumer’s grill post pic.twitter.com/mEaJUgyaqI — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 17, 2024

All this pouncing is really tough on our calves.

It even got the satire treatment, already:

REPORT: Fearing Salmonella, Listeria and E. coli, Senator Schumer Deletes Raw Burgers From X Feed, Puts His Smartphone on Zithromax Treatment Protocol #grill #chef #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/BrmlpRAGQq — News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) June 17, 2024

Finally:

Love the comments

I'm never deleting this stupid app. https://t.co/UZvuRbIh2q — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) June 17, 2024

Neither are we, sir. Neither are we.







