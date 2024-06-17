Chuck Schumer Posts Picture of a Barbeque Fail and Is Ratioed so Hard He DELETES It (But We've Got It!)

Truer words were never written than this post on Twitter/X:
Politicians posting grilling photos just never works out well— Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 17, 2024
No, they don’t. They really don’t.
Chuck Schumer tried his best to seem like one of the guys by posting this picture of him grilling various kinds of food for
Farter’s Day Father’s Day …
… with the caption:
Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!
Father’s Day Heaven!
Just a regular guy! Except some people noticed problems in that picture and apparently he got ratioed so hard, he deleted the post.
But we are good enough with our Twitter/X skills that we can capture a great deal of the responses, despite the deletion. We’re not sure how it will look when published, but each of these posts are either replying to him, or quote posting his original post:
You haven’t grilled or even made a burger in your life have you now buddy? https://t.co/UEcWSdPXUY— THØR (@BraydenHardesty) June 17, 2024
Which is cold, the grill or the stare? https://t.co/A1WBnybews pic.twitter.com/srAyzwl0to— Happening (@generalstatic) June 17, 2024
Look how relatable we are to the common American! Look! We even put cheese on our raw patties! Look! Just like you people!— Larry (@Larry_in_TX) June 17, 2024
....
Meh. https://t.co/BfiBUJg23c
If you'd told her to find a man, you wouldn't be out their grilling for her. https://t.co/3qdJDLJ4B7— BurningFather (@MidwestLoKey) June 17, 2024
Even we threw in our two cents:
Everyone is making fun of your fake grilling but I’m more distracted by your man-boobs… https://t.co/ZVfm7hobDM— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 17, 2024
Recommended
In fact, several people were distracted:
Cheese on a raw patty on an unlit grill… nice tits btw https://t.co/LbqFhE2kmJ— J-Luke (@870PickEm) June 17, 2024
One of my favorite things on social media is politicians posting horrific food photos. This vaults into the Top 3. It doesn't beat the iconic MTG Thanksgiving Turkey photo, but it's really close. A piece of cheese on a raw burger next to splitting hotdogs made me laugh out… https://t.co/tklbx473eN— Andy Lang Bets (@BumpSports) June 17, 2024
The cut off text reads:
It doesn't beat the iconic MTG Thanksgiving Turkey photo, but it's really close. A piece of cheese on a raw burger next to splitting hotdogs made me laugh out loud. I feel like me and @TipsTrent should do a weekly video breaking down the worst food photos of the week. You in??
“Sir we need you to relate to normal people”— Ian Beaton (@Ian_Beaton1) June 17, 2024
“What do normal people do?”
“I don’t know, put some cheese on that raw burger you literally just put down”
“Great idea, look how normal I look.”
Psycho https://t.co/mvcWU9d6sj
Raw burger and cheese? Maybe you would like to wash it down with a fake beer. 😆 https://t.co/ihgkx8iIBQ pic.twitter.com/Aw1OjUvRpt— Elephino (@mriendea) June 17, 2024
Scary that a person at the top of our government has no clue how to bbq a cheeseburger but knows just how to rule your life. https://t.co/TH1SRLDoSw— Carlos Stranger (@alpinelakes1) June 17, 2024
Cheese on a raw patty. Great work there senator please keep eating just like this https://t.co/MOjiXzvZKW— JerBear (@JD_Jerbear) June 17, 2024
Buddy serving Salmonella and E Coli for dinner https://t.co/qQ9ZKyHD41— CSWC Andy (@CswcAndy) June 17, 2024
Is this how Robert Kennedy Jr. got his brain worm?
How do you do, fellow flesh-consuming bipedal sapiens? https://t.co/AU1ggUAVCR— RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) June 17, 2024
Congressmen and women desperately need to stop posting “cooking” pictures https://t.co/VTMQltvarP— Jake Fitch (@jake_fitch12) June 17, 2024
Communist b@stards don’t even know how to grill out https://t.co/wsQvJMeFLe— HoodieSzn (@DrHoodieMaddog) June 17, 2024
Look at those nasty burgers. All the money in the world and still buys the cheap garbage burgers 😆 https://t.co/dCHBJsw0mL pic.twitter.com/uwexSPxqk5— the daily gripe (@thedailygripe_) June 17, 2024
Actually, this author will share a trick we do. We actually take the raw ground beef and mix Dijon mustard directly into the meat, as well as various spices. It gives the burgers a very tangy flavor.
On the other hand, this author’s wife likes to simply mix A-1 Steak Sauce into the meat.
Try both and see what you like.
I’d buy a coffee table book of politicians pretending to grill https://t.co/0vjOP0V2ua— Kyle Gersper (@kylegersper) June 17, 2024
Genius!
This is a far bigger crime against America than hanging the flag upside down...— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 17, 2024
🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/6XBkMfqVLh
The cut off text reads:
… and people wonder why these people aren’t relatable to the common person. ‘I’m just a regular guy who lives in an apartment and grills dogs and burgers, see?’
https://t.co/KTJwIdpMMs pic.twitter.com/P1nplgH8WP— Marlon Brandon (@RealMarlonB) June 17, 2024
Let’s face it, any picture is made funnier with an image of Joe Biden sniffing someone photoshopped in.
Joe was probably drawn in by the man-bewbs.
I just don’t understand how smart people can do such dumb things.— Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) June 17, 2024
Politicians need to hire me purely as a “No That’s Dumb And Here’s Why Consultant.” https://t.co/ssD8DJY0XV
You don’t put the cheese on top of raw burgers, you fraud. You put the cheese on after the burgers are cooked. pic.twitter.com/WXMIymHVnG— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 17, 2024
How do you do, fellow grillers? pic.twitter.com/AYLmnpsWc7— Magills (@magills_) June 17, 2024
When you eat a hamburger Chuck Schumer grilled. https://t.co/aP8fgNvVqn pic.twitter.com/hM5YdMUiTD— G (@stevensongs) June 17, 2024
A Chuck Schumer cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/snOkU5PuDk— SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) June 17, 2024
And more than a few people noticed when Schumer deleted the post.
I hope @MarkHamill won’t burst into tears when he discovers that @SenSchumer deleted his frozen burger patties post. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jzCIvYFU4a— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 17, 2024
It even caught the attention of former senior advisor for policy and White House director of speechwriting to President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller:
Oh no pic.twitter.com/4NgztZuVWY— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2024
(Don’t send us a correction. We know. We are messing with him.)
Congrats everybody! We bullied Chuck Schumer so hard for being a bad outdoor cook that he was forced to delete his tweet!— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 17, 2024
Twitter is TRUE Democracy pic.twitter.com/ESx1M2FvFw
We would dispute that definition of bullying. Making fun of a person and/or pointing out their mistakes is not bullying. Bullying, in our book, requires either violence or violent threats.
Okay how do we translate federal fiscal policy into burgers and cheese so he can understand his job better— James Eldridge 🌴 (@vancomycin87) June 17, 2024
Judging by that photo, that will not help him. A better plan is to translate it into something he actually understands, but we have no idea what that something would be.
Chuck Schumer just deleted this post where he got insanely ratioed for not knowing how to make a cheeseburger.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2024
Democrats try to be relatable without being super cringe challenge: IMPOSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/haXEfuoCj8
Chuck Schumer is one of the most powerful men in America.— Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) June 17, 2024
He has no idea how to do basic male tasks like run a grill. Granted, he says he's new to it here but It'd bet a lot of money several family members and staffers saw this post before he posted it. Also, someone… pic.twitter.com/MSb4nFD3sb
The cut off text reads:
Also, someone took this photo. None of them thought putting cheese on a raw patty was odd. That's the type of company & advisors this man surrounds himself with.
He also wants to take your guns away from you. It's pretty safe to say he knows about as much about guns, gun use, self defense, ballistics, etc... as he does about grilling.
That is all...
🚨#BREAKING: Chuck Schumer has just deleted his Father's Day burger post on his X social media page after being grilled by thousands about the cheese on a raw beef patty. pic.twitter.com/CwmywJIhHY— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 17, 2024
Chuck Schumer after eating his raw hamburger: https://t.co/wj3uigdpze pic.twitter.com/I8W8DVO8fe— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 17, 2024
Journos prepping their “Republicans Pounce” articles after Chuck Schumer’s grill post pic.twitter.com/mEaJUgyaqI— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 17, 2024
All this pouncing is really tough on our calves.
It even got the satire treatment, already:
REPORT: Fearing Salmonella, Listeria and E. coli, Senator Schumer Deletes Raw Burgers From X Feed, Puts His Smartphone on Zithromax Treatment Protocol #grill #chef #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/BrmlpRAGQq— News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) June 17, 2024
Finally:
Love the comments— Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) June 17, 2024
I'm never deleting this stupid app. https://t.co/UZvuRbIh2q
Neither are we, sir. Neither are we.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member