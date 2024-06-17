WATCH: Anti-Trump D.A. Fani Willis is Very Mad at People Who Pronounce Her...
Chuck Schumer Posts Picture of a Barbeque Fail and Is Ratioed so Hard He DELETES It (But We've Got It!)

Aaron Walker  |  1:06 AM on June 17, 2024
meme

Truer words were never written than this post on Twitter/X:

No, they don’t. They really don’t.

Chuck Schumer tried his best to seem like one of the guys by posting this picture of him grilling various kinds of food for Farter’s Day Father’s Day … 

… with the caption:

Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!

Father’s Day Heaven!

Just a regular guy! Except some people noticed problems in that picture and apparently he got ratioed so hard, he deleted the post.

But we are good enough with our Twitter/X skills that we can capture a great deal of the responses, despite the deletion. We’re not sure how it will look when published, but each of these posts are either replying to him, or quote posting his original post:

Even we threw in our two cents:

In fact, several people were distracted:

The cut off text reads:

It doesn't beat the iconic MTG Thanksgiving Turkey photo, but it's really close.  A piece of cheese on a raw burger next to splitting hotdogs made me laugh out loud.  I feel like me and @TipsTrent should do a weekly video breaking down the worst food photos of the week.  You in??

Is this how Robert Kennedy Jr. got his brain worm?

Actually, this author will share a trick we do. We actually take the raw ground beef and mix Dijon mustard directly into the meat, as well as various spices. It gives the burgers a very tangy flavor.

On the other hand, this author’s wife likes to simply mix A-1 Steak Sauce into the meat.

Try both and see what you like.

Genius!

The cut off text reads:

… and people wonder why these people aren’t relatable to the common person. ‘I’m just a regular guy who lives in an apartment and grills dogs and burgers, see?’

Let’s face it, any picture is made funnier with an image of Joe Biden sniffing someone photoshopped in.

Joe was probably drawn in by the man-bewbs.

And more than a few people noticed when Schumer deleted the post.

It even caught the attention of former senior advisor for policy and White House director of speechwriting to President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller:

(Don’t send us a correction. We know. We are messing with him.)

We would dispute that definition of bullying. Making fun of a person and/or pointing out their mistakes is not bullying. Bullying, in our book, requires either violence or violent threats.

Judging by that photo, that will not help him. A better plan is to translate it into something he actually understands, but we have no idea what that something would be.

The cut off text reads:

Also, someone took this photo.    None of them thought putting cheese on a raw patty was odd.    That's the type of company & advisors this man surrounds himself with. 

He also wants to take your guns away from you.  It's pretty safe to say he knows about as much about guns, gun use, self defense, ballistics, etc... as he does about grilling.    

That is all...

All this pouncing is really tough on our calves.

It even got the satire treatment, already:

Finally:

Neither are we, sir. Neither are we.



