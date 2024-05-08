'Best Headline of This Election Cycle': RFK Jr. Says Docs Found Dead Worm in His BRAIN

We knew 2024 was going to be an interesting election year. But there's a reason the Chinese saying 'May you live in interesting times' is a curse.

Because wow. Every day there's some new plot twist that makes it seem like things couldn't get any more bizarre.

Then they do.

Back in the early 2010s, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was having some health issues, and during divorce proceedings in 2012, it was revealed the cause was some sort of dead parasite in his brain.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals doctor told him a worm got into his brain and ate part of it leading to temporary memory loss https://t.co/kOBcjo01ym pic.twitter.com/lvjhD5SDcC — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 8, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. described over a decade ago how a worm ate part of his brain and caused short term memory loss. The 2024 longshot independent presidential candidate revealed the information during a 2012 divorce deposition unearthed by The New York Times and published on Wednesday. At first, doctors thought RFK Jr.'s memory loss and mental fogginess was the result of a brain tumor after a dark spot showed up on his brain scans. While packing for a surgery at Duke University Medical Center in 2010, Kennedy received a call from a doctor at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital who believed the symptoms were a result of a dead parasite in his head. Kennedy said at the deposition that the doctor believed the abnormality on his scans 'was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.'

Yikes. We're glad he's made a full recovery.

But that didn't stop X users from opining on this breaking news, sometimes in hilarious ways:

Hands down the best headline of this election cycle.



That worm is RFK's real running mate.



RFK/Brain Worm 2024 pic.twitter.com/RbgBaDj1E1 — Seth Langner (@karmathartic) May 8, 2024

Heh.

GP First, this is clearly the NYT doing Team Biden's bidding by running down RFK, Jr., a real threat to Biden's reelection hopes.



Second, WTAF RFK, JR. HAD A WORM EAT PART OF HIS BRAIN?!?https://t.co/TdLhMUj7ar — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 8, 2024

Right? New fear unlocked.

It's also fascinating how the media are concerned about RFK Jr.'s brain, but not Biden's. If they both took a cognitive test, we know who'd pass and who'd fail.

And the fact the guy with the literal brain worm would pass says a lot.

THIS EXPLAINS EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/miSBBV2f1g — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) May 8, 2024

Honestly, we should scan every politician's brain for worms. It would explain SO MUCH.

But the RFK Jr. campaign really took advantage of this story. Check out this response:

Truly, though, these cognitive problems (esp. issues with memory) sound very hard. Glad he has recovered (and kind of love this very good quote from his spox). pic.twitter.com/aKMXvYHiau — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) May 8, 2024

Boom.

At long last, someone representing my demographic: extreme fish enthusiasts pic.twitter.com/HlhltahMma — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) May 8, 2024

Welp, this writer isn't eating another tuna fish sandwich. EVER.

+1000 for the SponeBob reference.

Even if true - who cares? — SirDude (@MikeE74003558) May 8, 2024

Anyone who chooses to run for president puts his or her mental and physical fitness on the table for consideration. It comes with the job. We see what happens when a campaign hides and downplays cognitive issues (ones they joked about a decade ago already).

The problem here is not they reported on RFK Jr.'s issues, but that they ignore Biden's obvious ones.

“I hate when that happens” - Pavel Checkov pic.twitter.com/RJoQ4K2HIG — James T. Kirk Douglas (@GusLangenschmid) May 8, 2024

Love us a good Star Trek reference.

Voters: sweet merciful heavenly Father, I beg you to give me a third choice



God: https://t.co/sl5AbxY874 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 8, 2024

God does have an impish sense of humor, apparently. Also explains the platypus.

It is like an episode of 'House', isn't it?

We now live in a world where John Fetterman is objectively the sanest politician in the country. https://t.co/oYPE0yU0bX — Demosthenes (@DemosthenesGame) May 8, 2024

No lies detected.

Best I can do is three geriatric lunatics with advanced worm-related brain damage pic.twitter.com/QXqVN19tql — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 8, 2024

We laughed out loud.