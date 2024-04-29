Forever War: Ukraine, US in Talks to Fix Levels of Support for Next...
Not Laughing NOW: WH Correspondents Dinner Made Biden’s Mental Decline a Joke a DECADE Ago

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Left has been insisting President Biden is sharp as a tack ever since Hur's special counsel report dropped back in March. You remember -- the report that said Biden's mental capacity has declined so significantly, he can't be prosecuted for willfully retaining classified docs? We remember. And last week, White House aides decided escorting Biden across the White House lawn would make him look less feeble. Somehow. But everyone insists he's fine.

That's a lie. Just like most of what this administration, and its lapdogs in the media, puts out.

They knew back in 2014 that Biden was experiencing cognitive decline. In fact, they joked about it at the 2014 White House Correspondents Dinner (this year's 'Nerd Prom' was as obnoxious as you'd have expected).

WATCH:

So funny, right? Inflation, war, uncontrolled immigration, civil unrest, crime and violence. None of that is hilarious.

They knew. They knew Biden was unwell a decade ago, and still ran him for President.

Shame on all of them.

It is mind-blowing, no?

Imagine if we didn't have the Internet to remind us of these things.

But the world would respect us again if we elected Biden.

Sure.

And are running him for reelection.

Nope. We're not laughing, because it's not funny.

We wish we could tell you.

Very disturbing.

We don't have to imagine it. We see it.

Yep. Here we are.

Isn't it grand?

We can guess why.

They're not the ones suffering now, so they simply just don't care.

And this reality bites.

The only way to win is not to play.

And yet we keep playing.

Not only okay, but hilarious.

No one is laughing now.

