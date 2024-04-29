Not Laughing NOW: WH Correspondents Dinner Made Biden’s Mental Decline a Joke a DECADE Ago

The Left has been insisting President Biden is sharp as a tack ever since Hur's special counsel report dropped back in March. You remember -- the report that said Biden's mental capacity has declined so significantly, he can't be prosecuted for willfully retaining classified docs? We remember. And last week, White House aides decided escorting Biden across the White House lawn would make him look less feeble. Somehow. But everyone insists he's fine.

Advertisement

That's a lie. Just like most of what this administration, and its lapdogs in the media, puts out.

They knew back in 2014 that Biden was experiencing cognitive decline. In fact, they joked about it at the 2014 White House Correspondents Dinner (this year's 'Nerd Prom' was as obnoxious as you'd have expected).

WATCH:

At the WH Correspondents Dinner, Biden was ruthlessly mocked over his cognitive decline.



Everyone in the room- even Obama- found it hilarious.



Here's the thing. This isn't from tonight. It's FROM 2014. A full decade ago, they knew. pic.twitter.com/5na2OT5fDA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 28, 2024

So funny, right? Inflation, war, uncontrolled immigration, civil unrest, crime and violence. None of that is hilarious.

They knew. They knew Biden was unwell a decade ago, and still ran him for President.

Shame on all of them.

🤯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2024

It is mind-blowing, no?

Imagine if we didn't have the Internet to remind us of these things.

Our enemies know.



That’s the worst part and why we’re getting raked over the coals everywhere.



He oozes weakness and ineptitude.



That’s an invitation for invasion.



Which is literally happening. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 28, 2024

But the world would respect us again if we elected Biden.

Sure.

Yet they still ran Biden as their choice for pResident. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 28, 2024

And are running him for reelection.

It's not funny at all.



It's a national security threat at this point... — Ryan Wasielewski 🇺🇸 (@R_G_Wasielewski) April 28, 2024

Nope. We're not laughing, because it's not funny.

How did we get here pic.twitter.com/EvG9SES5aH — MAGA COUNTRY 🫡🇺🇸 (@lefthas0class) April 28, 2024

We wish we could tell you.

This is from ten years ago. Even they were openly mocking, making jokes, & laughing at him. This video is extremely disturbing. — Freedom (@Freedom102582) April 28, 2024

Very disturbing.

And that was 10 years ago.



Imagine the exponential decline today. — The Real Deal (@Real_David_Deal) April 28, 2024

We don't have to imagine it. We see it.

And here we are. — Justin a (@Jadkins74818207) April 28, 2024

Yep. Here we are.

Isn't it grand?

They didn’t care then and they don’t care now.

Ask me why/ https://t.co/208gELhtvb — Joshua 🌶 🫑 (@SirJoshWah) April 28, 2024

We can guess why.

The Democrats seemed to think it was funny then. Why not now? https://t.co/Ff5GIYF8F2 — Paul M. Davis (@fireduptxlawyer) April 29, 2024

They're not the ones suffering now, so they simply just don't care.

Advertisement

What seemed like a nightmare a decade ago is now our reality. White House correspondents dinner. https://t.co/bU6jCIoNhQ — BrownEyedGirl🇺🇸 (@BrownEyeGirl_45) April 28, 2024

And this reality bites.

They know and indeed they know that we know...

yet it goes on...with everyone playing the game. https://t.co/EFMktxf0JM — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) April 28, 2024

The only way to win is not to play.

And yet we keep playing.

You are a very bad weather person if you happen to notice our President’s decline. Ten years ago it was okay though! https://t.co/U9PlHg2xhi — Jamey W. Bennett (@jameybennett) April 28, 2024

Not only okay, but hilarious.

No one is laughing now.