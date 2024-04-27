Biden Simp Victor Shi Meets 'National Treasure' Anthony Fauci
'We Don't Like White People': Here Are Some Highlights From the Pro-Hamas Protests
Columbia Says It Won't Be Calling the NYPD to Handle Campus Protests Again
Sanctimonious Gavin Newsom Tries to Join in on Noem Ridicule but Gets Promptly...
Dana Loesch Asks Who Was Worse: Jimmy Carter or Joe Biden?
NBC News: White House Planning to Limit Biden's and Harris' Commencement Appearances
Gov. Kristie Noem Says to Preorder Her Book Where She Recounts Shooting Her...
LOL at Arizona State University Lawbreakers: Why Are the Police Letting Frat Boys...
President Biden Blasts 'Hateful Rhetoric' From Pro-Israel Demonstrators at Columbia
Alarming: Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman Hilariously Duped by Pro-Hamas Twitter Parody Account
'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Ca...
President Joe Biden Promises He Will Not Rest Until All American Hostages Are...
Trump-Hating Psychiatrist Proves She Needs a Civics Course While Opining About SCOTUS
Kristi Noem Needs More Courageous Advisers

The White House Correspondents' Dinner aka 'Nerd Prom' is as Obnoxious as You Would Expect

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on April 27, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

While the rest of America is watching the remaining rounds of the NFL Draft or enjoying an easy Saturday evening, the White House Correspondents' Dinner is underway in Washington DC. It has been nicknamed 'Nerd Prom' for obvious reasons. It's mostly sycophants of the Biden administration and the Mainstream Media (but we repeat ourselves) rubbing elbows and hugging one another. Here are a few of the 'highlights' of the evening thus far:

Advertisement

Well said.

Oh, look! It's Secretary Mayorkas, the impeached one, not doing his job per usual.

Hopefully they have given Joe a Red Bull or a Five Hour Energy or he won't be awake past 9:00 pm. Also, watch your wives because he is likely to sniff them.

Recommended

'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case
Doug P.
Advertisement

Fake conservative on 'The View', Alyssa Farah, was roasted for wearing a short dress to a formal event. She chose poorly, per her usual.

Press Secretary, Karine Jean Pierre, rubs shoulders with actress Sophia Bush. She attended alone this year after her separation from her former partner who works for CNN (I'm sure there was no conflict of interest there).

Of course, some of our favorites are also in attendance. They will class the place up. Beautiful, ladies!

Oh, look, there is Senator Fetterman in a tuxedo hoodie. You can't make this stuff up! He has been the only sane Democrat as of late so we will allow it. At first, it appeared he may be wearing long pants, but alas, it is shorts.

Advertisement

Of course, the 'Free Palestine' Protestors are out and attempting to ruin everything, per usual.

Colin Jost of SNL fame will lead the ceremonies tonight. SNL never mocks Democrats so this will likely be a dull 'roast'.

Once again proving politics and Hollywood are just now one big circle of rich elites and people who want to be rich elites, there are many famous stars in attendance.

Lara Trump is also apparently attending and will likely face a hostile crowd.

Advertisement

It's so strange how the people who are supposed to hold lawmaker's feet to the fire are so very chummy with those people. As a reminder, Symone Sanders worked for Kamala Harris until very recently. Perhaps, coverage would be much better if journalists did not see themselves as friends of White personnel and elected officials and instead viewed them as subjects to cover fairly. The Media should be the friends of 'the people' and not the powerful. 








Tags: CELEBRITIES HOLLYWOOD MAINSTREAM MEDIA WHITE HOUSE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case
Doug P.
Sanctimonious Gavin Newsom Tries to Join in on Noem Ridicule but Gets Promptly Humbled
justmindy
'We Don't Like White People': Here Are Some Highlights From the Pro-Hamas Protests
Brett T.
LOL at Arizona State University Lawbreakers: Why Are the Police Letting Frat Boys Do This? (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp
Columbia Says It Won't Be Calling the NYPD to Handle Campus Protests Again
Brett T.
Biden Simp Victor Shi Meets 'National Treasure' Anthony Fauci
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Absolutely Incredible!' Julie Kelly Shares Unsealed Detail From Trump 'Classified Doc' Case Doug P.
Advertisement