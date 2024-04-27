The White House Correspondents' Dinner aka 'Nerd Prom' is as Obnoxious as You Would Expect

While the rest of America is watching the remaining rounds of the NFL Draft or enjoying an easy Saturday evening, the White House Correspondents' Dinner is underway in Washington DC. It has been nicknamed 'Nerd Prom' for obvious reasons. It's mostly sycophants of the Biden administration and the Mainstream Media (but we repeat ourselves) rubbing elbows and hugging one another. Here are a few of the 'highlights' of the evening thus far:

The White House Correspondents Dinner is one of the most grotesque events of the year. Watching all these corporate “journalists” kiss up to the power structure they are supposed to hold accountable. Disgusting. #whcd #FreeAssange — J. Seth Galloway (@jsethgalloway) April 27, 2024

The WHCD used to be electric because it was the one day each year the press and the president laid down their swords and broke bread.



Now it's more like a corporate retreat where the CEO gets roasted gently and employees nervously applaud. — Peter Laffin 🙏 (@petermlaffin) April 28, 2024

Well said.

Impeached Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas arrives to party at the White House Correspondents' Dinner — as the border remains wide open pic.twitter.com/3HzuIEWqCY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2024

Oh, look! It's Secretary Mayorkas, the impeached one, not doing his job per usual.

Crooked Joe Biden — up well past his usual bedtime — is off to rub elbows with his allies in the media at the White House Correspondents' Dinner pic.twitter.com/14brJ17tiM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2024

Hopefully they have given Joe a Red Bull or a Five Hour Energy or he won't be awake past 9:00 pm. Also, watch your wives because he is likely to sniff them.

Okay not to play fashion police but



1) Short dresses are a no, with rare exception. This one is way too casual



2) Kennedy…it’s giving kilt #WHCD pic.twitter.com/t1MI9w0mri — Elijah Cohen (@PA_Capitol_Boy) April 27, 2024

Fake conservative on 'The View', Alyssa Farah, was roasted for wearing a short dress to a formal event. She chose poorly, per her usual.

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

Sophia Bush, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Ashlyn Harris #WHCD pic.twitter.com/vK3PA9NXUW — Oona (@OonaTuomi) April 27, 2024

Press Secretary, Karine Jean Pierre, rubs shoulders with actress Sophia Bush. She attended alone this year after her separation from her former partner who works for CNN (I'm sure there was no conflict of interest there).

Of course, some of our favorites are also in attendance. They will class the place up. Beautiful, ladies!

Two SHARP Dressed Men going live on the red carpet at 9pm w/ ⁦@SenFettermanPA⁩ for ⁦@FNSaturdayNight⁩ special coverage of #WHCD pic.twitter.com/WvrqKU0Fir — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) April 27, 2024

And so it begins! White House Correspondents’ Association dinner 2024. First lawmaker I happen upon is @SenFettermanPA (a guest of @NewsNation) breaking out his sweattux(?)shirt… #WHCD pic.twitter.com/wTfjaHK2GT — Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) April 27, 2024

Oh, look, there is Senator Fetterman in a tuxedo hoodie. You can't make this stuff up! He has been the only sane Democrat as of late so we will allow it. At first, it appeared he may be wearing long pants, but alas, it is shorts.

The scene outside the Washington Hilton, where the #WHCD is about to kick off pic.twitter.com/iwUaHUIeXW — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) April 27, 2024

Of course, the 'Free Palestine' Protestors are out and attempting to ruin everything, per usual.

Scarlett Johansson lets Colin Jost pose for a photo with her at the #WHCD



She is so kind pic.twitter.com/J8oARVJPdR — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) April 27, 2024

Colin Jost of SNL fame will lead the ceremonies tonight. SNL never mocks Democrats so this will likely be a dull 'roast'.

Once again proving politics and Hollywood are just now one big circle of rich elites and people who want to be rich elites, there are many famous stars in attendance.

Heading to the White House Correspondents dinner like 💋 pic.twitter.com/bnYP2UhH9R — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) April 27, 2024

Lara Trump is also apparently attending and will likely face a hostile crowd.

It's so strange how the people who are supposed to hold lawmaker's feet to the fire are so very chummy with those people. As a reminder, Symone Sanders worked for Kamala Harris until very recently. Perhaps, coverage would be much better if journalists did not see themselves as friends of White personnel and elected officials and instead viewed them as subjects to cover fairly. The Media should be the friends of 'the people' and not the powerful.



























