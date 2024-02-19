WATCH: Not-a-Neurologist Klobuchar Says Biden Is 'Focused' With 'Good Recall'

Ever since Robert Hur's special counsel report made mention of Biden's diminished mental capacity, the media and the Democrats have been in full spin mode trying to vouch for the president and his mental acuity.

He's fine, sharp as a tack, and totally with it.

Oh, and if you think he isn't, and aren't a neurologist, shut up and sit down.

But here's not-a-neurologist Amy Klobuchar reassuring us that Biden is in tip-top shape:

JUST IN: Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) says she spent over 60 minutes with President Biden and she can confirm to America that he is not suffering from any cognitive decline: "He was focused, his recall was good," she said. WATCH pic.twitter.com/P7gT7CD30m — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 18, 2024

She's worked as a corporate lawyer, Hennepin County Attorney, and then U.S. Senator. Don't see a neurology degree in her profile.

Imagine having to protect this president like this?



"I can assure you he's not senile." — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 18, 2024

What a time to be alive.

Wull, she threw a stapler at him; that woke him up right quick. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 18, 2024

We chuckled at this.

Did she also show him how to eat a salad with a comb?

That’s not what the DOJ said pic.twitter.com/DdLXDcqjXT — Eioan (@dcxlr8) February 18, 2024

Yeah, well, they're not neurologists, or something.

It's weird that whenever Biden is alone with a partisan supporter or a subordinate flunky he's sharp, focused, articulate, and fully in command of encyclopedic knowledge.



I guess it's just bad luck that whenever he's in public in front of cameras he's a mumbling, stumbling,… https://t.co/ek33BbtzMe — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 18, 2024

Total coincidence, for sure.

Suuure.

And here’s NBC using a hack Democrat senator, known for abusing her staff, as a neurologist. Klobuchar turns Biden into Einstein and in turn looks like an imbecile.https://t.co/GKPcKUscr2 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 19, 2024

It's amazing how that 'not a neurologist' thing applies only when you're questioning the president's mental capacity, not affirming it.

Seems like if what all these babbling idiot Democrats keep parroting were true they wouldn’t need to hide him from interviews. Prove it @JoeBiden. Sit for an interview.



The truth is he’d struggle to solve the word search on a diner place mat. https://t.co/DGk2tDGucJ — Steve McLaughlin (@SteveMcNY) February 19, 2024

You'd think this. But we all saw that disastrous presser the night the special counsel report dropped. We're not stupid, even if the Left wants to pretend we are.

Guys, the president is totally mentally fit for the job. Trust us. We have lots of backroom meetings where he's on top of things and laser focused. You don't see that and that focus never carries over to public meetings and speeches, but trust us. We're telling the truth. https://t.co/6XL01HwNi2 — Chad Manley (@chadmanley007) February 18, 2024

We trust week old gas station sushi more than Klobuchar.

Perfect! Time to prosecute him for possession of classified documents he had no right to have while a senator or VP. https://t.co/GLAICuzV5S — ExFactor Financial (@exfactorbass) February 18, 2024

This is the logical outcome of their 'he's mentally sound' arguments.

Hur should change his report and charge Biden, as we've been assured he's 'mentally fit' to be president.

No public or obvious sign Trump had dementia and yet it was reported and anyone who said otherwise was accused of licking his a**. Biden is obviously, publicly in mental decline and his defenders are just sharing their perspectives, I guess. https://t.co/5YzBHWko00 — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) February 18, 2024

This is (D)ifferent.

NARRATOR: But of all the things in the world that never happened, this never happened the most…. https://t.co/3rOWHYaMHN — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) February 18, 2024

The ease with which they lie to our faces about things is astonishing at times.

The nearly 8,000 people who have commented here so far are not buying anything @amyklobuchar is selling. https://t.co/UOIpzhg76x — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 19, 2024

Good. We have eyes and ears. And brains.

We can all see the president is mentally unwell -- forgetting words, slurring, looking lost, needing cue cards. We see it. And no matter how many Democrats or journalists reassure us otherwise, we'll never believe Biden is fine.

***

