WATCH: Not-a-Neurologist Klobuchar Says Biden Is 'Focused' With 'Good Recall'

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 19, 2024
Ever since Robert Hur's special counsel report made mention of Biden's diminished mental capacity, the media and the Democrats have been in full spin mode trying to vouch for the president and his mental acuity.

He's fine, sharp as a tack, and totally with it.

Oh, and if you think he isn't, and aren't a neurologist, shut up and sit down.

But here's not-a-neurologist Amy Klobuchar reassuring us that Biden is in tip-top shape:

She's worked as a corporate lawyer, Hennepin County Attorney, and then U.S. Senator. Don't see a neurology degree in her profile.

What a time to be alive.

We chuckled at this.

Did she also show him how to eat a salad with a comb?

Yeah, well, they're not neurologists, or something.

Total coincidence, for sure.

Suuure.

It's amazing how that 'not a neurologist' thing applies only when you're questioning the president's mental capacity, not affirming it.

You'd think this. But we all saw that disastrous presser the night the special counsel report dropped. We're not stupid, even if the Left wants to pretend we are.

We trust week old gas station sushi more than Klobuchar.

This is the logical outcome of their 'he's mentally sound' arguments.

Hur should change his report and charge Biden, as we've been assured he's 'mentally fit' to be president.

This is (D)ifferent.

The ease with which they lie to our faces about things is astonishing at times.

Good. We have eyes and ears. And brains.

We can all see the president is mentally unwell -- forgetting words, slurring, looking lost, needing cue cards. We see it. And no matter how many Democrats or journalists reassure us otherwise, we'll never believe Biden is fine.

***

