'Willfully Retained Classified Docs': Special Counsel Robert Hur Just Absolutely ENDED Joe Biden (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Listening to Special Counsel Robert Hur testify, now more than ever we believe Biden is very lucky Hur found him to be too mentally unwell to answer for his charges because holy cow you guys.

This. Is. BAD.

Bad for Biden.

And bad for America.

Can you IMAGINE what would happen if Trump gave a ghostwriter a bunch of confidential information? If he had read it aloud to said ghostwriter?! They impeached Trump over a phone call nobody actually heard ... keep that in mind as you watch Hur testify:

Right?

Oh but wait, it gets worse.

It almost always does with these people.

Pride and money.

Wonder what happened to '10% for the big guy'?

Ruh-roh.

Because apparently, he's now too old and feeble to understand what he did. Or something.

And Democrats are still going to run him.

Good times.

