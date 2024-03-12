'Willfully Retained Classified Docs': Special Counsel Robert Hur Just Absolutely ENDED Joe Biden (Watch)

Listening to Special Counsel Robert Hur testify, now more than ever we believe Biden is very lucky Hur found him to be too mentally unwell to answer for his charges because holy cow you guys.

This. Is. BAD.

Bad for Biden.

And bad for America.

Can you IMAGINE what would happen if Trump gave a ghostwriter a bunch of confidential information? If he had read it aloud to said ghostwriter?! They impeached Trump over a phone call nobody actually heard ... keep that in mind as you watch Hur testify:

BREAKING IN WASHINGTON: Special Counsel Robert Hur crucifies Joe Biden, says he did not try to disparage the president unfairly but painted an accurate description of his failing memory; he also willfully retained classified material and shared it with his ghostwriter. WATCH pic.twitter.com/1qfsAgERMh — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 12, 2024

Right?

Oh but wait, it gets worse.

It almost always does with these people.

Jordan: "Pride and money is why [Biden] knowingly violated the rules...Do you agree with that, Mr. Hur? You wrote it in your report"



Hur: "That language does appear in the report, and we did identify evidence supporting those assessments." pic.twitter.com/HWdxuddK70 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2024

Pride and money.

Wonder what happened to '10% for the big guy'?

Jim Jordan pointed out in Hur report Biden made 8 million dollars given his ghost writer classified documents!

Also the ghost writer tried to destroy the evidence! — pat the story teller 🇱🇷 ✝️🛐 JESUS IS LORD (@pasbless) March 12, 2024

Ruh-roh.

Sharing classified info with a writer. How is this not a chargeable action again? — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) March 12, 2024

Because apparently, he's now too old and feeble to understand what he did. Or something.

And Democrats are still going to run him.

Good times.

