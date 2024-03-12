WOOF: Liz Cheney Lashing OUT at MAGA BACKFIRES as the January 6th Committee Cover-Up Gets WORSE and WORSE

Liz Cheney should probably just shut her yap at this point.

She's not doing herself or the January 6th Committee any favors.

Then again, she is giving us a lot of Twitchy fodder so maybe she should just keep going ... like this:

If your response to Trump’s assault on our democracy is to lie & cover up what he did, attack the brave men & women who came forward with the truth, and defend the criminals who violently assaulted the Capitol, you need to rethink whose side you’re on. Hint: It’s not America’s. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 12, 2024

The irony of her accusing OTHERS of lying and covering up what happened on January 6th.

This, like so many other things, did not go well for Liz.

Like, at all.

You’re a traitor to America and belong in prison. It’s coming. — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ (@DrEtiquette) March 12, 2024

Liz Cheney is worse than Adam Schiff. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 12, 2024

Oh wow. Now THAT will leave a mark.

Constitutional Republic, you lying, criminal witch with a capital B. — ❌Ƭαвιтнα Ɓℓιѕѕ❌ 👠💄👛🔫 (@BlissTabitha) March 12, 2024

When you allow "witnesses" to perjure themselves and you destroy/manipulate evidence and present it to the American people as fact, you need to rethink whose side you're on.



Hint: It's not America's. — ⛈️✊🌱Oh, ya know 🌱✊⛈️ (@iseekthetroof) March 12, 2024

You can stick your anti-American rhetoric in your quarter slot. — Skopos (@TweepleBug) March 12, 2024

Meep.

How did your election go? pic.twitter.com/M6J7bIFxo4 — Frank James (@FrankJa33010918) March 12, 2024

This will NEVER, ever get old.

Lost by almost 40 points. #GOWYO.

The latest 'cover-up' we're seeing now is about Trump and his driver ... and Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson lied.

Oh, we know you know this already, but seeing the transcript from Trump's driver ... it just makes it official. AND OF COURSE, this is yet another tidbit the January 6th Committee chose not to share aka HIDE.

Gosh, wonder why that is.

Just released transcript from Trump’s driver of the Beast on J6 confirms that Trump never lunged for the steering wheel or got physical with Secret Service.



This proves former-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson lied to the J6 Committee when she testified contrary on June 2022. pic.twitter.com/xA9jF5yo59 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 11, 2024

Pretty sure the people looking for the actual TRUTH are on America's side, Liz.

But nice try.

