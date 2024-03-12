HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to...
'Willfully Retained Classified Docs': Special Counsel Robert Hur Just Absolutely ENDED Joe...
And We Thought NADLER Was Bad: Jamie Raskin Goes Full CONSPIRACY Nut While...
You KNOW the Hur Report Must Be REALLY BAD for Biden Because Jerry...
Special Counsel Robert Hur's Testimony on Biden's Failing Memory Was Brutal
Straight-FIRE Post Takes Biden's Claims About Economy, Inflation, and Jobs APART by the...
House Repubs Publish New Report on Fani Willis and HOO BOY She's in...
WHOA: Hur Transcript Released - We Didn't Think It Could Get ANY Worse...
BOOM: Megyn Kelly SHREDS George Stephanopoulos Over Disgusting Nancy Mace Interview
Slate Addresses the Question We're All Asking About Sydney Sweeney
If This is How San Francisco Does Events We'd DEFINITELY Prefer to Stay...
Pam Keith 'Esq.' Uncorks Bizarre, Rambling Plan to Make Gavin Newsom and Pete...
This Is FINE: Taco Bell Closing Dining Rooms in California Due to 'Crime...
Spread Your Wings and Fly: Despite DEI Nonsense, Air Travel Remains Safe

WOOF: Liz Cheney Lashing OUT at MAGA BACKFIRES as the January 6th Committee Cover-Up Gets WORSE and WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on March 12, 2024
Jim Bourg/Pool via AP

Liz Cheney should probably just shut her yap at this point.

She's not doing herself or the January 6th Committee any favors.

Then again, she is giving us a lot of Twitchy fodder so maybe she should just keep going ... like this:

Advertisement

The irony of her accusing OTHERS of lying and covering up what happened on January 6th.

This, like so many other things, did not go well for Liz.

Like, at all.

Oh wow. Now THAT will leave a mark.

Recommended

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Meep.

This will NEVER, ever get old.

Lost by almost 40 points. #GOWYO.

The latest 'cover-up' we're seeing now is about Trump and his driver ... and Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson lied.

Oh, we know you know this already, but seeing the transcript from Trump's driver ... it just makes it official. AND OF COURSE, this is yet another tidbit the January 6th Committee chose not to share aka HIDE.

Gosh, wonder why that is.

Pretty sure the people looking for the actual TRUTH are on America's side, Liz.

But nice try.

======================================================================

Related:

You KNOW the Hur Report Must be REALLY BAD for Biden Because Jerry Nadler Of Course 'Went THERE' (Watch)

Straight-FIRE Post Takes Biden's Claims About Economy, Inflation, and Jobs APART By the Numbers and DAMN

Advertisement

House Repubs Publish New Report on Fani Willis and HOO BOY She's in Even MORE Hot Water (J6 Committee?!)

WHOA: Hur Transcript Released - We Didn't Think It Could Get ANY Worse for Biden, We Were WRONG (Thread)

J.K. Rowling Takes on HORDE of Fussy, Violent, Mouth-Breathing, Trans-Activist Trolls and It's GLORIOUS

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: LIZ CHENEY TRUMP JANUARY 6 JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch)
Sam J.
'Willfully Retained Classified Docs': Special Counsel Robert Hur Just Absolutely ENDED Joe Biden (Watch)
Sam J.
You KNOW the Hur Report Must Be REALLY BAD for Biden Because Jerry Nadler of Course 'Went THERE' (Watch)
Sam J.
And We Thought NADLER Was Bad: Jamie Raskin Goes Full CONSPIRACY Nut While Interviewing Hur About Biden
Sam J.
House Repubs Publish New Report on Fani Willis and HOO BOY She's in Even MORE Hot Water (J6 Committee?!)
Sam J.
WHOA: Hur Transcript Released - We Didn't Think It Could Get ANY Worse for Biden, We Were WRONG (Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to Talk About Trump is DELISH (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement