The Elites Want You to Shut Up

WHOA: Hur Transcript Released - We Didn't Think It Could Get ANY Worse for Biden, We Were WRONG (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Reading through the 'brutal details' of the Biden/Hur transcript it's clear the old man hopped up on whatever they put in his system during the SOTU last week is not the same old man mentally Hur interviewed. Perhaps if they had given Biden the same cocktail during the interview?

Then again, they may have known it was to his benefit for Hur to find him too mentally old to be charged for his actions.

Have we mentioned we're living in the stupidest time like, ever?

Yeah?

Well, it's still true.

Oh, and there's THIS:

Wow. So much wow.

Jonathan Turley put it best, in a thread:

Wow.

Forty of his fifty years in government - a memory lapse.

And he has the nuclear codes, you guys.

Shocker.

Oh, we're sure they'll find a way to spin this. 

That's why they make the big bucks.

And none of us is surprised.

Except for Joe who apparently can't remember any of this.

Put your boots on, it's gonna get thick up in here.

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN HUR REPORT

