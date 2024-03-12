WHOA: Hur Transcript Released - We Didn't Think It Could Get ANY Worse for Biden, We Were WRONG (Thread)

Reading through the 'brutal details' of the Biden/Hur transcript it's clear the old man hopped up on whatever they put in his system during the SOTU last week is not the same old man mentally Hur interviewed. Perhaps if they had given Biden the same cocktail during the interview?

Then again, they may have known it was to his benefit for Hur to find him too mentally old to be charged for his actions.

Have we mentioned we're living in the stupidest time like, ever?

Yeah?

Well, it's still true.

BRUTAL details from the Biden/Hur transcript according to the New York Times:



“Mr. Biden particularly fumbled with dates when talking about his son’s death.”



“Mr. Biden had several other miscues.”



“Mr. Biden repeatedly said he did not recall or know certain details.” — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 12, 2024

Oh, and there's THIS:

🚨 BREAKING: Special Counsel Robert Hur opening statement: “My team and I conducted a thorough, independent investigation. We identified evidence that the President willfully retained classified materials after the end of his vice presidency, when he was a private citizen” pic.twitter.com/Ht4Rjstbpq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 12, 2024

Wow. So much wow.

Jonathan Turley put it best, in a thread:

The transcripts are now released. President Biden claimed no knowledge of any of the classified documents in his home and open in his garage. That is 40 years of memory lapse in the face of open violations of federal law... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 12, 2024

Wow.

Forty of his fifty years in government - a memory lapse.

And he has the nuclear codes, you guys.

...The transcript also confirmed that it was the President, not Hurr, that raised his son's death despite his later anger expressed in his press conference. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 12, 2024

Shocker.

...It is going to test the skill of Democratic pundits to convince the public that the President is still mentally sharp when he denied any knowledge of classified material removed throughout his career from the Senate to the White House... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 12, 2024

Oh, we're sure they'll find a way to spin this.

That's why they make the big bucks.

...In other words, Biden had documents move between his office and his various homes without his knowledge or involvement. Unnamed staffers just elected to store the documents wherever he was working or living... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 12, 2024

And none of us is surprised.

Except for Joe who apparently can't remember any of this.

...Warning: the coming spin could shift the planet off its axis and cause possible weather-related crop failures. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 12, 2024

Put your boots on, it's gonna get thick up in here.

Advertisement

