The Fact This Dem Campaign Veteran Was SERIOUS When He Asked THIS About Kamala Makes It Even FUNNIER

Ok, so seeing this post from Sam Jones who describes himself as a Democrat campaign veteran about Kamala Harris you might think to write it is like writing about low-hanging fruit ... but we just can't help ourselves. He really thought this was a good question to ask on Twitter about Kamala-Walla-Ding-Dong.

What was he THINKING?! Right? We're still laughing.

Seems like only Sam Jones thinks Kamala Harris is awesome.

Well, Sam and Willie Brown. *cough cough*

C'mon, you knew that was coming.

Who else thinks VP Harris is awesome? pic.twitter.com/VeKe726bKf — Sam Jones (@SamJownes) March 10, 2024

You guys already know how this went, right?

Have some strong guesses?

Yeah, too funny.

Willie Brown does, I guess.



Not too many others. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 11, 2024

Nobody — Steve Johnson (@SteveJFreedom) March 10, 2024

Oof.

People like you that are also suffering from brain damage. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) March 11, 2024

Makes ya' wonder.

The woman that talks like a college student filling her paper with words as to meet the minimum? Mmm, okay. — The SalteeChick 🐤 (@SalteeChick) March 11, 2024

CACKLE CACKLE.

I’ve been looking - so far coming up with zero — Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) March 11, 2024

Less than 26% of Americans — DaneG (@Dane__Garcia) March 10, 2024

Seems a little high to us.

5 people? — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) March 10, 2024

That's more like it.

This is a joke, right? — Jonathan Kinlay (@JonathanKinlay) March 10, 2024

Oh wait, there's this guy:

See, we're objective and stuff.

Eat your hearts out, Fox News!

And of course, pronouns ...

Ok, so not that objective.

