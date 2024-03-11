So, The Purge?! I Didn't Have Pittsburgh Giving Criminals the GO-AHEAD on My...
The Fact This Dem Campaign Veteran Was SERIOUS When He Asked THIS About Kamala Makes It Even FUNNIER

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on March 11, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Ok, so seeing this post from Sam Jones who describes himself as a Democrat campaign veteran about Kamala Harris you might think to write it is like writing about low-hanging fruit ... but we just can't help ourselves. He really thought this was a good question to ask on Twitter about Kamala-Walla-Ding-Dong.

What was he THINKING?! Right? We're still laughing.

Seems like only Sam Jones thinks Kamala Harris is awesome.

Well, Sam and Willie Brown. *cough cough* 

C'mon, you knew that was coming. 

You guys already know how this went, right?

Have some strong guesses?

Yeah, too funny.

Oof.

Makes ya' wonder.

CACKLE CACKLE.

Seems a little high to us.

That's more like it.

Oh wait, there's this guy:

See, we're objective and stuff.

Eat your hearts out, Fox News!

And of course, pronouns ... 

Ok, so not that objective.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

