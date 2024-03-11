The Fact This Dem Campaign Veteran Was SERIOUS When He Asked THIS About Kamala Makes It Even FUNNIER

Ok, so seeing this post from Sam Jones who describes himself as a Democrat campaign veteran about Kamala Harris you might think to write it is like writing about low-hanging fruit ... but we just can't help ourselves. He really thought this was a good question to ask on Twitter about Kamala-Walla-Ding-Dong.
What was he THINKING?! Right? We're still laughing.
Seems like only Sam Jones thinks Kamala Harris is awesome.
Well, Sam and Willie Brown. *cough cough*
C'mon, you knew that was coming.
Who else thinks VP Harris is awesome? pic.twitter.com/VeKe726bKf— Sam Jones (@SamJownes) March 10, 2024
You guys already know how this went, right?
Have some strong guesses?
Yeah, too funny.
Willie Brown does, I guess.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 11, 2024
Not too many others.
Nobody— Steve Johnson (@SteveJFreedom) March 10, 2024
Oof.
People like you that are also suffering from brain damage.— jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) March 11, 2024
Makes ya' wonder.
The woman that talks like a college student filling her paper with words as to meet the minimum? Mmm, okay.— The SalteeChick 🐤 (@SalteeChick) March 11, 2024
CACKLE CACKLE.
I’ve been looking - so far coming up with zero— Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) March 11, 2024
Less than 26% of Americans— DaneG (@Dane__Garcia) March 10, 2024
Seems a little high to us.
5 people?— JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) March 10, 2024
That's more like it.
This is a joke, right?— Jonathan Kinlay (@JonathanKinlay) March 10, 2024
Oh wait, there's this guy:
Love @vp #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/oZpX5Ks0jV— DrDinD🟧🇺🇲🇺🇦 He/Him (@DrDinD) March 10, 2024
See, we're objective and stuff.
Eat your hearts out, Fox News!
And of course, pronouns ...
Ok, so not that objective.
======================================================================
Recommended
Related:
Pete's Hubby Chasten Buttigieg REALLY Screwed Up This Time Subtweeting Libs of TikTok Because DAAAMN SON
Fun Fact: You're a TOOL! Mark Hamill SCHOOLED Over and Over Again After Pushing to End Electoral College
J.K. Rowling Takes on HORDE of Fussy, Violent, Mouth-Breathing, Trans-Activist Trolls and It's GLORIOUS
Lock Her UP? Liz Cheney Continues SPIRALING After Evidence Exonerating Trump She and J6 CMTE Hid REVEALED
'Gracious' Hannah Barron Responds to Lebanese Harpy Dragging American Women and Oh HELL Yeah (Watch)
Tara Reade ENDS E. Jean Carroll for Helping George Stephanopoulos Rape-Shame Nancy Mace Over Trump
======================================================================
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member