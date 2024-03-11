Pete's Hubby Chasten Buttigieg REALLY Screwed Up This Time Subtweeting Libs of TikTok Because DAAAMN SON

So, The Purge?! I Didn't Have Pittsburgh Giving Criminals the GO-AHEAD on My...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on March 11, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Pete Buttigieg is married to Chasten Buttigieg. 

Chasten thought it was smart to subtweet Libs of TikTok.

Chasten is a small, petty, mean man talking smack behind the safety of a screenshot.

Don't be Chasten.

That irks us, that he couldn't even bother to tag her as he talked crap about her. Small people do that.

Bullies.

And as we all know, bullies are often cowards.

What, did he really think she wouldn't catch wind of him talking smack? Dude. Bro. It's always smarter just to tag the person because otherwise they still find out and then you look twice as bad.

If you come for the queen, you best not miss.

Wow. That looks pretty groomerish.

Just sayin'.

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Understatement.

Good question.

