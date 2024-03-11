Pete's Hubby Chasten Buttigieg REALLY Screwed Up This Time Subtweeting Libs of TikTok Because DAAAMN SON

Pete Buttigieg is married to Chasten Buttigieg.

Chasten thought it was smart to subtweet Libs of TikTok.

Chasten is a small, petty, mean man talking smack behind the safety of a screenshot.

Don't be Chasten.

As a parent and former teacher, I want qualified people involved in education. This is actually quite simple. Chaya isn't qualified for her appointed government position. She doesn't live in Oklahoma. Holds no degree in education. Zero classroom experience. The rest is theatrics. pic.twitter.com/dV78j7Dx7t — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) March 10, 2024

That irks us, that he couldn't even bother to tag her as he talked crap about her. Small people do that.

Bullies.

And as we all know, bullies are often cowards.

What, did he really think she wouldn't catch wind of him talking smack? Dude. Bro. It's always smarter just to tag the person because otherwise they still find out and then you look twice as bad.

If you come for the queen, you best not miss.

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of @SecretaryPete is attacking me because he feels threatened by LoTT's mission to expose child groomers like him



He doesn't want you to see this video of him making kids 'pledge allegiance to the rainbow' and LGBTQ pride, so definitely don't share it! https://t.co/osa9Wy03it pic.twitter.com/Juwp5taO97 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2024

Wow. That looks pretty groomerish.

Just sayin'.

Groomers don’t see themselves as groomers because they were likely groomed and think it’s normal.

Sad. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) March 11, 2024

Hey @Chasten isn't the actual theatrics you having kids pledge allegiance to the Queer banner? — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 11, 2024

Yikes! What happened to the woke idea of "keeping religion out of America's schools" — Andrew Crapuchettes (@ACrapuchettes) March 11, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

Nothing right about this. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 11, 2024

Understatement.

Why do they always need an audience of children? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 11, 2024

Good question.

