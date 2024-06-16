Like Father Like Son? Biden's Father's Day Post BACKFIRES in a Gloriously Hilarious Way and OOF

President Biden's Twitter account sent this out today to celebrate Father's Day. And while we realize they really should put something out there, you'd think they would at least try and write something not so easily mocked.

Advertisement

Like father like son?

Great job, Joe.

Ahem.

Today and every day, we celebrate the fathers and father figures in our lives who guide us with support and inspire us to be our best selves.



Happy Father’s Day from my family to yours. pic.twitter.com/GZbJioaL3c — President Biden (@POTUS) June 16, 2024

You can already guess how this went.

Hint: NOT GOOD.

If not for you, Hunter wouldn’t be the man he is today. 🥰 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 16, 2024

Aww yes, the granddaughter he refuses to meet.

Classy.

What is a father?



Does the Democrat party even know what a man is? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 16, 2024

You're not going to be named father of the year 🤡 — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) June 16, 2024

You don’t have the best track record for guiding your kids Joe. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) June 16, 2024

Not even a little bit.

HAAAAAA.

We see what he did there.

From the man who made Hunter the human scum that he is today. — Sigh... (@JimmyHallTX) June 16, 2024

Hunter IS the smartest man he knows.

======================================================================

Related:

Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does NOT Go As Planned (Clearly!)

John Collins Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Republican Women a STUPID, Sexist Question

BOOMITY --> Kid Rock Pushes SPECTACULAR Middle-Class Campaign for Trump with Just 1 Perfect Pic-Tweet

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes BRUTAL Dig at Gavin Newsom and HIS Southern Border and He Just Can't DEEEAL

Are You HIGH?! MSNBC Host Explains Why She Thinks the Debate Will Be 'Unfair' to Biden and HOOBOY (Watch)

=======================================================================