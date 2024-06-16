Dads Matter. That's it. That's the Headline
Like Father Like Son? Biden's Father's Day Post BACKFIRES in a Gloriously Hilarious Way and OOF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on June 16, 2024
Meme

President Biden's Twitter account sent this out today to celebrate Father's Day. And while we realize they really should put something out there, you'd think they would at least try and write something not so easily mocked.

Like father like son? 

Great job, Joe.

Ahem.

You can already guess how this went.

Hint: NOT GOOD.

Aww yes, the granddaughter he refuses to meet.

Classy.

Not even a little bit.

Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does NOT Go As Planned (Clearly!)
Sam J.
HAAAAAA.

We see what he did there.

Hunter IS the smartest man he knows.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN

