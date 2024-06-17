Sorry, NOT SORRY, Media! Original 41-Second Biden Video WITHOUT Edits Proves Joe DID Freeze Up (Watch)

Well well well, as we all know, the talking points about Biden freezing up onstage with Obama and Jimmy Kimmel went out with a bunch of Lefties and media types insisting anyone saying Ol' Joe froze up were lying.

Advertisement

CUZ THEY SAID SO.

That, and they used an edited version of the video with a fairly complimentary angle of the confused elderly gentleman.

But when you watch the unedited 41-second version ... yeah, you can see he is lost, frozen, and everything the New York Post said he was. Once again we find our pals in the media lecturing us while they flat-out LIE to cover for Biden.

And they wonder why so few of us trust any of them.

People claiming this is deceptively edited are simply lying. It is what it is. pic.twitter.com/TH8mjdWy7y — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 17, 2024

Womp womp womp.

So many trying to run cover for this right now. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 17, 2024

Thank you. He’s done. The only questions are: how does he weasel out of the June debate and who replaces him in August? — Gosplan1921 (@gosplan1921) June 17, 2024

We fully expect them to pull the, 'Joe shouldn't have to debate a convicted felon' card and then during the convention Biden admits the country needs a younger candidate and bails so the country can pretend he's some hero for doing what's right.

To be fair though, we didn't expect Biden to last two years so what do we know?

I mean, look at the arrows on the stage….. — Doug Sullivant 𝕏 (@PugSullivant) June 17, 2024

They knew he'd get lost.

They planned for it.

Your Democratic Party at work.

======================================================================

Related:

Ben Shapiro Uses Lemmings CHEERING Hillary Clinton at Tonys to Rub SO MUCH Salt in Their Trump Wounds

LOL! In Honor of Chuck Schumer's HUMILIATING BBQ Debacle Here's OTHER Dems Failing to Fake Being Normal

Like Father Like Son? Biden's Father's Day Post BACKFIRES in a Gloriously Hilarious Way and OOF

Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does NOT Go As Planned (Clearly!)

John Collins Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Republican Women a STUPID, Sexist Question

=======================================================================