Sorry, NOT SORRY, Media! Original 41-Second Biden Video WITHOUT Edits Proves Joe DID Freeze Up (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on June 17, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well well well, as we all know, the talking points about Biden freezing up onstage with Obama and Jimmy Kimmel went out with a bunch of Lefties and media types insisting anyone saying Ol' Joe froze up were lying. 

CUZ THEY SAID SO.

That, and they used an edited version of the video with a fairly complimentary angle of the confused elderly gentleman.

But when you watch the unedited 41-second version ... yeah, you can see he is lost, frozen, and everything the New York Post said he was. Once again we find our pals in the media lecturing us while they flat-out LIE to cover for Biden.

And they wonder why so few of us trust any of them.

Womp womp womp. 

We fully expect them to pull the, 'Joe shouldn't have to debate a convicted felon' card and then during the convention Biden admits the country needs a younger candidate and bails so the country can pretend he's some hero for doing what's right.

To be fair though, we didn't expect Biden to last two years so what do we know?

They knew he'd get lost.

They planned for it.

Your Democratic Party at work.

Related:

Tags: BIDEN MEDIA OBAMA
