Christopher Rufo Exposes Ivy League’s Fury: Trump’s Harvard Student Program Cut Hits Their Hypocrisy

justmindy
justmindy | 3:45 PM on May 23, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Currently, the Left is clutching its pearls because the Trump Administration has taken the foreign student program away from Harvard as they have proven they are unable to manage unruly foreign students on campus. They pretend it's because they care about free speech and stuff, but the Left only cares about things like that when they feel it is their speech being threatened. Christopher Rufo got right into the nitty gritty of why the Left is actually upset. 

They are mad a conservative President is in power and he is done with their nonsense. 

Bingo! They are not used to a Republican following through on their threats.

They can be a hot bed of Antisemitism if they so choose, but it is not up to tax payers to support it. 

If the federal government is supporting these universities, they should be educating American students mostly.

She and her husband are menaces to American society. 

It's less academia and more the Left's takeover of academia. That's been the damaging part. 

Send your children to trade schools.

That's why the Left hates Trump. He put a stop to their nonsense.

This is exactly their plan.

Tags: HARVARD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CHRISTOPHER RUFO DEI

