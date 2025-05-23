Christopher Rufo Exposes Ivy League’s Fury: Trump’s Harvard Student Program Cut Hits Their Hypocrisy

Currently, the Left is clutching its pearls because the Trump Administration has taken the foreign student program away from Harvard as they have proven they are unable to manage unruly foreign students on campus. They pretend it's because they care about free speech and stuff, but the Left only cares about things like that when they feel it is their speech being threatened. Christopher Rufo got right into the nitty gritty of why the Left is actually upset.

Advertisement

The Ivy League universities thought they could succumb to left-wing ideological capture, flagrantly discriminate against "oppressor" groups, load their campuses with CCP-approved students, and solicit checks from Gulf autocrats—and still collect billions from American taxpayers. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 23, 2025

They are mad a conservative President is in power and he is done with their nonsense.

The real mission of Harvard isn’t education, it’s to expand its own power and sphere of influence.



Students are just inputs at this point. https://t.co/zf3e16h8iz — Rocky Mountain High (@subsix848) May 23, 2025

And it would’ve continued working for them too, because the GOP wasn’t going to do a damn thing about it until Trump https://t.co/BA90oMOf6h — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) May 23, 2025

Bingo! They are not used to a Republican following through on their threats.

They can do what ever they want BUT

TAXPAYERS MONEY SHOULD BE CUT OFF! https://t.co/eN57ZTrTt0 — Sandradm (@smikulick) May 23, 2025

They can be a hot bed of Antisemitism if they so choose, but it is not up to tax payers to support it.

I would add the they and many other “elite” universities also used DEI to exclude the half of the American children from more conservative families. Unless you were a liberal democrat- or farther left - you’re excluded from these schools. https://t.co/s4njGafnVY — Daniel Coyne (@DrDanMO) May 23, 2025

If the federal government is supporting these universities, they should be educating American students mostly.

Penny Pritzker on Harvard's board has taken the University hostage in her family's fight against the United States. Front line in this unpatriotic war against Americans is the morbidly obese Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker. https://t.co/qDpadaxjNW — Margaret Corasick (@Midge_in_Clovis) May 23, 2025

She and her husband are menaces to American society.

The ideological rot goes deep... https://t.co/OK4x10ZPW6 — GT (@FoamOnTheRunway) May 23, 2025

It's hard to overstate how destructive academia has been to America https://t.co/4jF17TfMR1 — Federal Agitator (@M_Reader2) May 23, 2025

It's less academia and more the Left's takeover of academia. That's been the damaging part.

Americans are done funding anti-American universities. https://t.co/0isUXMH6eX — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) May 23, 2025

Advertisement

Send your children to trade schools.

To be fair they succeeded at this for decades. — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) May 23, 2025

That's why the Left hates Trump. He put a stop to their nonsense.

At the moment, they are strategizing how to get through the next 3.5 years, and then go back to "business as usual".



Whatever we are calling "it" ('woke' or 'DEI' or 'oppressed/oppressor' or 'cultural Marxism', etc), it is their religion. They will never betray it. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) May 23, 2025

This is exactly their plan.

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships!



Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout to get 74% off!