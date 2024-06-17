Make It STOP! Jack Black Has His Own 'Please Clap' Moment Stumping for Biden and It's ALL Cringe (Watch)

UNDIGNIFIED! Patricia Heaton DROPS Jill Biden for Parading Her Frail Husband Around for...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on June 17, 2024
Quantrell D. Colbert/Universal Pictures via AP

Dear Jack Black,

Crack is whack.

Love,

Twitchy

Look, we get it. Hollywood is working overtime to try and make Joe Biden seem more popular than he really is. We imagine they're doing this to help their pal and Biden string-puller, Obama, but still. It's just obnoxious. Do they really think everyday Americans struggling to get by in this economy will magically support the old man who has destroyed it because a bunch of rich, self-indulgent, self-centered, self-important, wealthy elites in Hollywood say they should? 

Advertisement

And c'mon, what's with the overalls, Jack? Is this supposed to be funny? It's not. It's cringe and it reeks of desperation. 

Watch:

Seriously, he keeps stopping waiting for them to react, hoping they clap, and we don't know about you guys but it doesn't sound like there is really that many people in attendance. That or they're just not clapping for what Black has to say.

Talk about a 'please clap,' moment.

Sadly, like so many others.

He looks like someone you'd avoid on the subway. Yup.

We love Kung Fu Panda. Dammit, Po. 

Agreed.

Advertisement

Tags: BIDEN HOLLYWOOD 2024 ELECTION

