Make It STOP! Jack Black Has His Own 'Please Clap' Moment Stumping for Biden and It's ALL Cringe (Watch)

Dear Jack Black,

Crack is whack.

Love,

Twitchy

Look, we get it. Hollywood is working overtime to try and make Joe Biden seem more popular than he really is. We imagine they're doing this to help their pal and Biden string-puller, Obama, but still. It's just obnoxious. Do they really think everyday Americans struggling to get by in this economy will magically support the old man who has destroyed it because a bunch of rich, self-indulgent, self-centered, self-important, wealthy elites in Hollywood say they should?

And c'mon, what's with the overalls, Jack? Is this supposed to be funny? It's not. It's cringe and it reeks of desperation.

Watch:

Jack Black is a washed up POS. pic.twitter.com/O1XHOB7Hlz — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 17, 2024

Seriously, he keeps stopping waiting for them to react, hoping they clap, and we don't know about you guys but it doesn't sound like there is really that many people in attendance. That or they're just not clapping for what Black has to say.

Talk about a 'please clap,' moment.

He’s just another paid off clown — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 17, 2024

Jack black used to be rock and roll. Now he’s just another government skank. — Kodiak Bear (@KingKodiakBear) June 17, 2024

Sadly, like so many others.

No, Jack. No one wanted you there. You look like a homeless farmer.



Someone more important cancelled and they needed a filler. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) June 17, 2024

He looks like someone you'd avoid on the subway. Yup.

I mean to be fair, he’s kind of been washed up since 2003ish — Zoup 🇺🇸 (@NoZoup) June 17, 2024

We love Kung Fu Panda. Dammit, Po.

Yo, this is cringe — 1/4 Black Garrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) June 17, 2024

Agreed.

It’s cute how he thinks he’ll get a shoutout when the president doesn’t even know his own name. — January James-Riggs (@JanuaryJames) June 17, 2024

He doesn't even really know he's running for president.

Anyone who watched the video of him freezing onstage can see that.

