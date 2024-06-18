Clutch Your Pearls: Tony Fauci and The Hill Get the Vapors Over Trump...
A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility Is Just Right-Wing Propaganda

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on June 18, 2024
X

Guys. They are really worried about Americans knowing that Biden is senile. From media types insisting evil Republicans are manipulating video to make him look senile to this sort of nonsense from turnips like Will Stancil.

IT'S ALL A PLOT!

And we're all out to convince Americans that sane, solid, all-there Biden is OLD AND SENILE.

Look at this thread:

Biden is unpopular because he sucks.

That has nothing to do with him being senile but go off.

Whoa. The Right has built an ENORMOUS, nation-spanning propaganda network? REALLY?!

And Democrats are more concerned with policy?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Right-wing ideas seem like they're everywhere because they're normal.

Common sense.

We don't tell people not to believe their lying eyes.

Democrats have the entire mainstream media.

Democrats have Hollywood.

Democrats have moronic billionaires.

Because Biden IS senile, brain trust.

Whaaaa? 

Wow, this is so tone-deaf and honestly, just wrong. Perhaps the Will Stancil of today should talk to the Will Stancil of 2020.

Typically we do not use our own tweets here at Twitchy HOWEVER ... the screenshot is just too good.

Unless, of course, you're Will then it's actually quite brutal.

Tweets are forever, folks. Never forget that.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

