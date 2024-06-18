A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility Is Just Right-Wing Propaganda

Guys. They are really worried about Americans knowing that Biden is senile. From media types insisting evil Republicans are manipulating video to make him look senile to this sort of nonsense from turnips like Will Stancil.

IT'S ALL A PLOT!

And we're all out to convince Americans that sane, solid, all-there Biden is OLD AND SENILE.

Look at this thread:

every single day false memes suggesting biden is senile get pushed out by the RNC, are instantly shared across half a dozen national news outlets, are repeated by through hundreds of sinclair outlets, and get hundreds of millions of social views



dems: "why is biden unpopular??" — Will Stancil (@whstancil) June 17, 2024

Biden is unpopular because he sucks.

That has nothing to do with him being senile but go off.

the other side has built an enormous, nation-spanning propaganda network, where everywhere you turn you see people presenting far-right ideology and anti-Democratic propaganda as truth. Dems have ALMOST COMPLETELY IGNORED this, because they figure their policy is more popular — Will Stancil (@whstancil) June 17, 2024

Whoa. The Right has built an ENORMOUS, nation-spanning propaganda network? REALLY?!

And Democrats are more concerned with policy?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

right-wing ideas are not just everywhere. they are presented in a context that makes them seem like the consensus truth. people aren't seeing "biden is senile" in ads, which they know not to trust - they're seeing it in news headlines, in memes their friends are sharing. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) June 17, 2024

Right-wing ideas seem like they're everywhere because they're normal.

Common sense.

We don't tell people not to believe their lying eyes.

what do democrats have in comparison? well, if you're actually watching the commercial break, you might see a thirty-second ad, clearly labeled as an ad, saying "Trump is a criminal." what's more persuasive? all the pundits and your friends saying something, or a commercial? — Will Stancil (@whstancil) June 17, 2024

Democrats have the entire mainstream media.

Democrats have Hollywood.

Democrats have moronic billionaires.

Dems have totally failed to think about the nature of public opinion - the way people form their ideas mostly based around what they believe everyone else is thinking. and now most Americans are completely immersed in a bubble that says, for instance, "biden is senile" — Will Stancil (@whstancil) June 17, 2024

Because Biden IS senile, brain trust.

people will migrate to the view that seems to be winning the public debate. the right has created a media ecosystem where, everywhere you look, trump is winning the debate. they did this by seizing control of traditional and social media companies — Will Stancil (@whstancil) June 17, 2024

Whaaaa?

meanwhile the smartest liberals are hiding, on the editorial pages of newspapers no one reads, on bluesky, on threads. they're invisible, their voices are unheard. dems are just pretending none of this is happening or matters - "just keep talking kitchen-table policy!" — Will Stancil (@whstancil) June 17, 2024

Wow, this is so tone-deaf and honestly, just wrong. Perhaps the Will Stancil of today should talk to the Will Stancil of 2020.

Typically we do not use our own tweets here at Twitchy HOWEVER ... the screenshot is just too good.

Unless, of course, you're Will then it's actually quite brutal.

Tweets are forever, folks. Never forget that.

