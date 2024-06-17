UNDIGNIFIED! Patricia Heaton DROPS Jill Biden for Parading Her Frail Husband Around for Political Power

Kamala Harris to Host Limited Screening of Documentary on Hamas Sexual Violence
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on June 17, 2024
Lou Benoist/Pool Photo via AP

Patricia Heaton posted what many of us have been thinking about Jill Biden for the past four years now. How evil and awful must someone be to allow their frail husband to be paraded around the international stage in such an embarrassing and as Heaton says, undignified manner?

We dislike Joe. We dislike his policies. But we are also starting to feel just a little bit sorry for him at this point. NOT enough to make a big deal out of it, of course, but Jill Biden really should be ashamed of herself. She of all people must know he is not physically or mentally or emotionally capable of leading the free world and he hasn't been in a very long time. And sure, someone else is pulling the strings and making decisions for Joe, but honestly that makes this even worse.

She's allowing him to be exploited.

Elder abuse, anyone?

Hard to give up having servants and people pretending you're important when you haven't really ever done anything worthwhile of your own accord, right Jill?

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It's hard but we still find a way to point and laugh.

We are petty that way.

She should protect her husband.

Not let him walk around in a likely drug-induced haze filled with Botox and hair plugs.

Perfect.

And fin.

