UNDIGNIFIED! Patricia Heaton DROPS Jill Biden for Parading Her Frail Husband Around for Political Power

Patricia Heaton posted what many of us have been thinking about Jill Biden for the past four years now. How evil and awful must someone be to allow their frail husband to be paraded around the international stage in such an embarrassing and as Heaton says, undignified manner?

Advertisement

He also reminds me of my dad at this age. I can’t imagine putting my father in such a situation in this condition. Imagine a wife allowing her husband’s frailty to be paraded across an international stage in such an undignified manner in service of political power. Quite… https://t.co/fLa2nvaRmZ — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 16, 2024

We dislike Joe. We dislike his policies. But we are also starting to feel just a little bit sorry for him at this point. NOT enough to make a big deal out of it, of course, but Jill Biden really should be ashamed of herself. She of all people must know he is not physically or mentally or emotionally capable of leading the free world and he hasn't been in a very long time. And sure, someone else is pulling the strings and making decisions for Joe, but honestly that makes this even worse.

She's allowing him to be exploited.

Elder abuse, anyone?

“Dr” Jill loves the limelight more than she loves her husband. — Al Tournas 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) June 16, 2024

Hard to give up having servants and people pretending you're important when you haven't really ever done anything worthwhile of your own accord, right Jill?

Remember they wheeled Dianne Feinstein in to vote when she didn't know what was going on. They will do anything to hold on to power. — Nina 🌲🇺🇲 (@ChrisNinaHunt) June 17, 2024

I cannot stand the man’s policies, but at this point, it is sad to watch him every day. — Sheri Baker (@SheriBaker) June 16, 2024

It's hard but we still find a way to point and laugh.

We are petty that way.

It's quite evil — LilMcRed (@LilMcRed1) June 16, 2024

She should protect her husband.

Not let him walk around in a likely drug-induced haze filled with Botox and hair plugs.

Dr Jill is actually Nurse Rachett.. — Larry Kraus (@lkraus01) June 17, 2024

Perfect.

And fin.

======================================================================

Related:

Make It STOP! Jack Black Has His Own 'Please Clap' Moment Stumping for Biden and It's ALL Cringe (Watch)

REEE! Trump Supporters are Way Smarter than CNN About Our REPUBLIC and They Just Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

Sorry, NOT SORRY, Media! Original 41-Second Biden Video WITHOUT Edits Proves Joe DID Freeze Up (Watch)

Ben Shapiro Uses Lemmings CHEERING Hillary Clinton at Tonys to Rub SO MUCH Salt in Their Trump Wounds

LOL! In Honor of Chuck Schumer's HUMILIATING BBQ Debacle Here's OTHER Dems Failing to Fake Being Normal

=======================================================================