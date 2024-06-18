More Like YOU Lie! Lefty BUSTED Bigly for Douchey Attempt at Pretending Trump Needed Help Off Stage

Welp, it's official. The Left is worried about how old and out of it Biden really is. It's sad that it has taken this long for them to realize he is simply too old for the job but hey, it appears that they've finally figured it out. NOT enough, mind you, to remove him, but enough for them to try and deflect and lash out at Trump with straight-up lies about his needing assistance like their old-timer.

Advertisement

There are plenty of things you can say about Trump, but claiming he needs help walking off stage is just obnoxious BS. Especially when the person making the snarky claim is using a screenshot from a video and knows DAMN WELL he's lying.

Ironic from an account that starts with, 'No Lie,' don't you think?

Here is a photo of Trump having to hold someone’s hand to guide him off stage.



I’m sure this will get just as much coverage as the daily “BiDeN oLd” story gets. pic.twitter.com/N4NxYqK4Ye — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 17, 2024

What a jagoff.

Community Notes, anyone?

He just shook his hand. He didn’t guide him at all.pic.twitter.com/YPMEdYVYT2 https://t.co/Yp8nfLvSBl — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) June 18, 2024

Kudos to KFILE ...

Show me the video, journalist. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 18, 2024

Journalist.

Now THAT'S funny.

Journalist.

Heh.

You're a liar. He touched hands for a few milliseconds. It's at about the 7 sec. mark. You are an awful human being. pic.twitter.com/CXvHLFmLQ7 — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) June 18, 2024

you're getting ratioed harder than @chuckSchumer making raw meat cheeseburgers, "All Lies wuth BTC" — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) June 18, 2024

We see what Tony did here.

Constant Lies with Brian Tyler Cohen — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 18, 2024

That works.

LOL. You suck at this, dude. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 18, 2024

True story.

Unlike Brian's claim about Trump being led off stage.

