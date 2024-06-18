Rachel Maddow's ... Sorry ... Chris Hayes' Argument About WHY We Shouldn't Remove Illegals Falls FLAT

It's cute watching our pals in the mainstream media go from claiming there's not THAT many people entering our country illegally to THERE'S NO WAY WE CAN REMOVE 20 MILLION PEOPLE! REEEE!

They really are an annoying, pathetic lot, aren't they.

Take Chris Hayes for example. Chris thinks it's too mean and too much work to remove criminals from our country.

No, really.

It all started here:

Not having 20 million illegal aliens who need to be housed (often at public expense) will absolutely make housing more affordable for American citizens.



But I see the left’s strategy of making fun of people for suffering under Biden policies continues apace. https://t.co/Tv7J49Rsda — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 17, 2024

Yeah, it's really funny making fun of Americans who want people to enter our country legally.

People should take a moment to imagine the amount of terror, violence, expense and destruction that is going to be necessary to deport TWENTY MILLION people. And also, think the won't just mess up and grab a whole bunch of American citizens while they're at it? https://t.co/Bs0DWGLhGZ — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 17, 2024

Chris should take a moment to imagine the amount of terror victims of illegals have felt before they lost their lives.

Chris should take a moment to imagine the amount of terror a mom or dad must feel learning they've lost their child to an attack by an illegal.

In other words, Chris, give us a freakin' break.

You guys went way too far. And now, as the pendulum swings back, you're beginning to panic.



I love it. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) June 17, 2024

This is a fantastic point



A lot of black Americans might get deported because we don't know how to get IDs — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) June 17, 2024

We see what he did there.

62% of Americans, including a majority of Hispanics, support mass deportations. Fortunately for them MSNBC anchors and viewers don’t make up a majority of the electorate. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 17, 2024

All 12 of their viewers likely agree with Chris. Fair point.

Thank you, Rachel. Who’s to say they won’t accidentally round up delusional journalists too? Then where would we be as a country? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 17, 2024

See? We weren't the only ones who got confused. Seriously, have you ever seen Chris and Rachel in the same room at the same time?

Heh.

Chris Hayes with the entitled leftist crybaby platform - "It's hard. So give up before you start." — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) June 17, 2024

So a few murdered Americans is worth the price for you. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 17, 2024

Anything is worth it to Chris as long as he can dunk on the cons.

======================================================================

=======================================================================