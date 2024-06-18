Same Liars Who Claimed Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation to Protect Biden Are...
Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Maryland Mom Murdered by Illegal Immigrant
A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility Is...
Clutch Your Pearls: Tony Fauci and The Hill Get the Vapors Over Trump...
WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Roasts Antisemitic Heckler: ‘He Solved the Middle East!’
Giffords Gets Its Bump Stock Wrong in Illustration for Banning Bump Stocks
Rep. Ted Lieu Says CEO's Shouldn't Be Surprised by Trump's 'Incoherent Rants'
Here's Proof That 'Biden's Secret Service Agents Aren't Even Safe in Joe Biden's...
Coffee Shop Workers Who Voted to Unionize Protest Chain Shutting Down
The Gaslight Is Strong With This One: KJP Says Videos of Biden Struggling...
President Joe Biden Struggling to Hold Onto Young Voters and Seniors
Axios Looks at How Biden's Historic Presidency Has Doubled as a Family Tragedy
Libs of TikTok: Trans Activist Who Flashed Fake Boobs at White House Accused...
John Kirby Attributes Failure of Biden’s Humanitarian Aid Pier to 'Severe Weather'

Rachel Maddow's ... Sorry ... Chris Hayes' Argument About WHY We Shouldn't Remove Illegals Falls FLAT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on June 18, 2024
Townhall Media

It's cute watching our pals in the mainstream media go from claiming there's not THAT many people entering our country illegally to THERE'S NO WAY WE CAN REMOVE 20 MILLION PEOPLE! REEEE!

Advertisement

They really are an annoying, pathetic lot, aren't they.

Take Chris Hayes for example. Chris thinks it's too mean and too much work to remove criminals from our country.

No, really.

It all started here:

Yeah, it's really funny making fun of Americans who want people to enter our country legally.

Chris should take a moment to imagine the amount of terror victims of illegals have felt before they lost their lives.

Chris should take a moment to imagine the amount of terror a mom or dad must feel learning they've lost their child to an attack by an illegal.

Recommended

A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility Is Just Right-Wing Propaganda
Sam J.
Advertisement

In other words, Chris, give us a freakin' break.

We see what he did there.

All 12 of their viewers likely agree with Chris. Fair point.

See? We weren't the only ones who got confused. Seriously, have you ever seen Chris and Rachel in the same room at the same time?

Heh.

Advertisement

Anything is worth it to Chris as long as he can dunk on the cons.

======================================================================

Related:

A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility is Just Right-Wing Propaganda

UNDIGNIFIED! Patricia Heaton DROPS Jill Biden for Parading Her Frail Husband Around for Political Power

Make It STOP! Jack Black Has His Own 'Please Clap' Moment Stumping for Biden and It's ALL Cringe (Watch)

REEE! Trump Supporters are Way Smarter than CNN About Our REPUBLIC and They Just Can't DEEEAL (Watch)

Sorry, NOT SORRY, Media! Original 41-Second Biden Video WITHOUT Edits Proves Joe DID Freeze Up (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: CHRIS HAYES ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGALS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility Is Just Right-Wing Propaganda
Sam J.
Same Liars Who Claimed Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation to Protect Biden Are LYING to You AGAIN
Sam J.
Coffee Shop Workers Who Voted to Unionize Protest Chain Shutting Down
Brett T.
Clutch Your Pearls: Tony Fauci and The Hill Get the Vapors Over Trump Dropping the 'F-Bomb'
Grateful Calvin
WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Roasts Antisemitic Heckler: ‘He Solved the Middle East!’
Aaron Walker
Giffords Gets Its Bump Stock Wrong in Illustration for Banning Bump Stocks
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility Is Just Right-Wing Propaganda Sam J.
Advertisement