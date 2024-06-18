Forget How Stupid Jennifer Rubin Really Is? NO WORRIES, She's Getting Dragged for Her Stupidest Piece YET

Wow. White people on the Left really really really don't like powerful Black people who disagree with them. Especially old Leftist white women like Jennifer Rubin.

Advertisement

The cheese has officially slipped off her cracker, you guys.

Look at this:

Opinion by Jennifer Rubin | “Be forewarned: If MAGA extremists return power, they and their radical handmaidens on the Supreme Court will not hesitate to create Clarence Thomas’s America.”



https://t.co/Y025TUROao — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 17, 2024

From WaPo:

Indeed, Republicans would feel politically compelled to do so. Last week, the nation’s largest Protestant denomination, Southern Baptists, voted “for the resolution opposing IVF, which also urged the denomination’s members ‘to advocate for the government to restrain actions inconsistent with the dignity and value of every human being, which necessarily includes frozen embryonic human beings.’” No one should doubt that if the GOP prevails in the fall, its base will demand Republicans ban it all: contraception, IVF, mifepristone and all other forms of abortion. So be forewarned: If MAGA extremists return power, they and their radical handmaidens on the Supreme Court will not hesitate to create Clarence Thomas’s America. It won’t be a place that the vast majority of Americans find congenial — or even recognizable.

Trump broke a lot of people but she may have been broken the most. And give us a break, Americans looking around our country right now are finding it unrecognizable as men compete in women's sports, children are being subjected to body-changing surgeries because they think they're in the wrong bodies, we're funding endless wars, and our so-called leader clearly has some sort of mental issue.

Spare us the fear-mongering, Jen, it's already scary enough these days.

Note, if she's this panicked she must think Trump can beat Biden, just sayin'.

Almost forgot how stupid Jen Rubin is. Thanks for the reminder. — JSParker (@jsparker31) June 18, 2024

Clarence Thomas's America would be infinitely better than what we have going on now. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) June 18, 2024

True story.

I mean you guys are already willingly subjegating yourselves... pic.twitter.com/Ij1PsycS6G — Mr. Conte (@Suspensionboss) June 18, 2024

This is why WP has lost 1/2 it's readership — topjimmy (@topjimm67414918) June 17, 2024

To be fair, her piece is so damn dumb that we're all writing or talking about it and hey, a click is a click, yes?

Advertisement

Still, it shows pretty bad decision-making on WaPo's part.

"Dogs and cats living together!



MASS HYSTERIA!!!" https://t.co/XMRANUhHjK — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 18, 2024

REEEEEEEEE!

======================================================================

Related:

New York Magazine's Sexist Hit Piece Calls Republican Women SUBSERVIENT and Hoo Boy Was THAT Ever Dumb

Same Liars Who Claimed Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation to Protect Biden Are LYING to You AGAIN

Rachel Maddow's ... Sorry ... Chris Hayes' Argument About WHY We Shouldn't Remove Illegals Falls FLAT

A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility is Just Right-Wing Propaganda

UNDIGNIFIED! Patricia Heaton DROPS Jill Biden for Parading Her Frail Husband Around for Political Power

=======================================================================