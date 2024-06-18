Something STINKS: MSNBC Interview With Man Who Claims TX Abortion Law Almost Killed...
Cori Bush Claims She Miraculously Healed Homeless Woman's Tumors by Laying Hands on...
New York Magazine's Sexist Hit Piece Calls Republican Women SUBSERVIENT and Hoo Boy...
Same Liars Who Claimed Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation to Protect Biden Are...
Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Maryland Mom Murdered by Illegal Immigrant
Rachel Maddow's ... Sorry ... Chris Hayes' Argument About WHY We Shouldn't Remove...
A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility Is...
Clutch Your Pearls: Tony Fauci and The Hill Get the Vapors Over Trump...
WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Roasts Antisemitic Heckler: ‘He Solved the Middle East!’
Giffords Gets Its Bump Stock Wrong in Illustration for Banning Bump Stocks
Rep. Ted Lieu Says CEO's Shouldn't Be Surprised by Trump's 'Incoherent Rants'
Here's Proof That 'Biden's Secret Service Agents Aren't Even Safe in Joe Biden's...
Coffee Shop Workers Who Voted to Unionize Protest Chain Shutting Down
The Gaslight Is Strong With This One: KJP Says Videos of Biden Struggling...

Forget How Stupid Jennifer Rubin Really Is? NO WORRIES, She's Getting Dragged for Her Stupidest Piece YET

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on June 18, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

Wow. White people on the Left really really really don't like powerful Black people who disagree with them. Especially old Leftist white women like Jennifer Rubin.

Advertisement

The cheese has officially slipped off her cracker, you guys. 

Look at this:

From WaPo:

Indeed, Republicans would feel politically compelled to do so. Last week, the nation’s largest Protestant denomination, Southern Baptists, voted “for the resolution opposing IVF, which also urged the denomination’s members ‘to advocate for the government to restrain actions inconsistent with the dignity and value of every human being, which necessarily includes frozen embryonic human beings.’” No one should doubt that if the GOP prevails in the fall, its base will demand Republicans ban it all: contraception, IVF, mifepristone and all other forms of abortion.

So be forewarned: If MAGA extremists return power, they and their radical handmaidens on the Supreme Court will not hesitate to create Clarence Thomas’s America. It won’t be a place that the vast majority of Americans find congenial — or even recognizable.

Recommended

New York Magazine's Sexist Hit Piece Calls Republican Women SUBSERVIENT and Hoo Boy Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

Trump broke a lot of people but she may have been broken the most. And give us a break, Americans looking around our country right now are finding it unrecognizable as men compete in women's sports, children are being subjected to body-changing surgeries because they think they're in the wrong bodies, we're funding endless wars, and our so-called leader clearly has some sort of mental issue.

Spare us the fear-mongering, Jen, it's already scary enough these days.

Note, if she's this panicked she must think Trump can beat Biden, just sayin'.

True story.

To be fair, her piece is so damn dumb that we're all writing or talking about it and hey, a click is a click, yes?

Advertisement

Still, it shows pretty bad decision-making on WaPo's part.

REEEEEEEEE!

======================================================================

Related:

New York Magazine's Sexist Hit Piece Calls Republican Women SUBSERVIENT and Hoo Boy Was THAT Ever Dumb

Same Liars Who Claimed Hunter's Laptop Was Russian Disinformation to Protect Biden Are LYING to You AGAIN

Rachel Maddow's ... Sorry ... Chris Hayes' Argument About WHY We Shouldn't Remove Illegals Falls FLAT

A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility is Just Right-Wing Propaganda

UNDIGNIFIED! Patricia Heaton DROPS Jill Biden for Parading Her Frail Husband Around for Political Power

=======================================================================

Tags: CLARENCE THOMAS JENNIFER RUBIN MAGA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Magazine's Sexist Hit Piece Calls Republican Women SUBSERVIENT and Hoo Boy Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Something STINKS: MSNBC Interview With Man Who Claims TX Abortion Law Almost Killed His Wife Seems SUS
Sam J.
Rachel Maddow's ... Sorry ... Chris Hayes' Argument About WHY We Shouldn't Remove Illegals Falls FLAT
Sam J.
A PLOT! Will Stancil Trips Over His OWN Tweets Claiming Biden's Senility Is Just Right-Wing Propaganda
Sam J.
Clutch Your Pearls: Tony Fauci and The Hill Get the Vapors Over Trump Dropping the 'F-Bomb'
Grateful Calvin
Coffee Shop Workers Who Voted to Unionize Protest Chain Shutting Down
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New York Magazine's Sexist Hit Piece Calls Republican Women SUBSERVIENT and Hoo Boy Was THAT Ever Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement