CO's Trans Rights Bill Is SO AWFUL Dems Seek to Silence Dissent by Comparing Parents to the KKK (WATCH)

Earlier, we told you about Colorado Democrats passing a bill that would make it a crime for parents to 'misgender' their 'trans' child. The bill would also allow the state to strip those parents of custody for this so-called 'crime', too.

A few politicians spoke out against the bill, but we'd like to focus on one who spoke in favor of it and attacked parents in the process.

Rep. Yara Zokaie has some very not-positive thoughts about parents and their rights.

WATCH:

🚨BREAKING



Colorado state Rep. Yara Zokaie doubles down on comparing parental rights groups to the KKK, citing the Southern Poverty Law Center.



Zokaie did so while defending a bill that would define "misgendering" and "deadnaming" as "coercive control" and would require courts… pic.twitter.com/4p3EfWSayL — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) April 5, 2025

The post continues:

Zokaie did so while defending a bill that would define 'misgendering' and 'deadnaming' as 'coercive control' and would require courts to consider it in custody battles. So, parents who don't want to trans their kids should have their kids removed from them, and if these parents team up to form a group, they'll be demonized as hateful like the KKK. Got it.

The SPLC is a politically biased Left-wing group that classifies anything conservative as a 'hate group,' by the way.

His thread continues:

Zokaie had first compared parents groups to the KKK in a hearing on Tuesday.



She attempted to explain why parental rights groups had been excluded from discussions on HB 1312, the bill in question.



“A well-stakeholded bill does not need to be discussed with hate groups, and we… pic.twitter.com/K2WfFGfw9Q — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) April 5, 2025

The rest of the post reads:

'A well-stakeholded bill does not need to be discussed with hate groups, and we don’t ask someone passing civil rights legislation to go ask the KKK their opinion,' she quipped.

Disgusting.

Other politicians criticized Zokaie's inflammatory and false comparison:

Two House Republicans slammed Zokaie's remarks.



“Calling parental advocacy groups ‘hate groups’ is just their excuse to marginalize and ignore them while maintaining a pretense of moral superiority,” @COrepKdeGraaf told me.@RepCaldwell said the comparison uses “inflammatory… — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) April 5, 2025

The post concludes:

@RepCaldwell said the comparison uses 'inflammatory labels that are only meant to create division' and 'dismisses the valid concerns of parents.'

Of course. Because Democrats don't want to listen to parents. Democrats believe they own our children and know what's best for them.

Democrats are evil.

Here's more about the SPLC:

Where did she get the idea?🤔



When Zokaie doubled down, she referenced "a list of hate groups maintained by one of the most well-known civil rights law firms."



She was referring to the Southern Poverty Law Center.



For those unfamiliar, the SPLC gained its reputation by suing… pic.twitter.com/tC9ngg01kS — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) April 5, 2025

Here's how the SPLC gained its reputation:

For those unfamiliar, the SPLC gained its reputation by suing KKK groups into bankruptcy. But it has long since squandered that reputation. Today, it smears mainstream conservative and Christian groups by placing them on a map with Klan chapters. In 2023, it added parental rights groups like @Moms4Liberty and @DefendingEd to the 'hate map.'

Because they're Leftists.

By the way, the SPLC's 'hate map' led to an actual shooting at the Family Research Council back in 2012.

And here's more on the SPLC:

The SPLC isn't exactly the most reliable source.



Its list of scandals is quite long. Here's a sampling (for more, check out my first book, "Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center"):



1⃣SPLC apologized after branding Ben Carson an "extremist" for… pic.twitter.com/Is1tGnB72H — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) April 5, 2025

It reads:

SPLC apologized after branding Ben Carson an 'extremist' for supporting traditional marriage. SPLC paid $3M to settle a defamation lawsuit.SPLC fired its co-founder amid a racial discrimination and sexual harassment scandal. A former employee called the 'hate' accusations a 'highly profitable scam.' The SPLC has its own union, which has now accused it of union-busting. The SPLC currently faces a defamation lawsuit that may expose it further. The SPLC is one of the 'most well-known' law firms, yes. It's one of the most notorious. Trust me, there's even more.

And at least one Colorado Democrat is using this as 'proof' parents are just like the KKK.

Why are they silencing dissent?

Because the bill is bad.

So why silence dissenters?🤔



Oh, probably because the bill is awful.



Seriously, it's heinously bad.@heritagekristen put it well when she told me HB 1312 "seeks to impose radical gender ideology on Colorado families by penalizing parents for ‘misgendering’ or ‘deadnaming’… pic.twitter.com/TKC7gwpy9z — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) April 5, 2025

The entire post reads:

@heritagekristen put it well when she told me HB 1312 'seeks to impose radical gender ideology on Colorado families by penalizing parents for ‘misgendering’ or ‘deadnaming’ their children in custody disputes, effectively weaponing the state against parents who prioritize biological reality and constitutional rights over compelled speech.'



'It erodes local control by mandating schools abandon gender-based dress codes and forcing businesses to comply with subjective identity demands under the threat of fines.'



'This bill is an open assault on parents’ rights and free speech,' Christensen added.

Conservatives in Colorado need to fight to repeal this bill.