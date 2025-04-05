They Think We're Stupid: Democrats Claim Tariffs Have ALREADY Forced a Local Business...
CO's Trans Rights Bill Is SO AWFUL Dems Seek to Silence Dissent by Comparing Parents to the KKK (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 05, 2025
meme

Earlier, we told you about Colorado Democrats passing a bill that would make it a crime for parents to 'misgender' their 'trans' child. The bill would also allow the state to strip those parents of custody for this so-called 'crime', too.

A few politicians spoke out against the bill, but we'd like to focus on one who spoke in favor of it and attacked parents in the process.

Rep. Yara Zokaie has some very not-positive thoughts about parents and their rights.

WATCH:

The post continues:

Zokaie did so while defending a bill that would define 'misgendering' and 'deadnaming' as 'coercive control' and would require courts to consider it in custody battles.

So, parents who don't want to trans their kids should have their kids removed from them, and if these parents team up to form a group, they'll be demonized as hateful like the KKK.

Got it.

The SPLC is a politically biased Left-wing group that classifies anything conservative as a 'hate group,' by the way.

His thread continues:

The rest of the post reads:

'A well-stakeholded bill does not need to be discussed with hate groups, and we don’t ask someone passing civil rights legislation to go ask the KKK their opinion,' she quipped.

Disgusting.

Other politicians criticized Zokaie's inflammatory and false comparison:

The post concludes:

@RepCaldwell said the comparison uses 'inflammatory labels that are only meant to create division' and 'dismisses the valid concerns of parents.'

Of course. Because Democrats don't want to listen to parents. Democrats believe they own our children and know what's best for them.

Democrats are evil.

Here's more about the SPLC:

Here's how the SPLC gained its reputation:

For those unfamiliar, the SPLC gained its reputation by suing KKK groups into bankruptcy. But it has long since squandered that reputation. Today, it smears mainstream conservative and Christian groups by placing them on a map with Klan chapters. In 2023, it added parental rights groups like @Moms4Liberty and @DefendingEd to the 'hate map.'

Because they're Leftists.

By the way, the SPLC's 'hate map' led to an actual shooting at the Family Research Council back in 2012.

And here's more on the SPLC:

It reads:

SPLC apologized after branding Ben Carson an 'extremist' for supporting traditional marriage.

SPLC paid $3M to settle a defamation lawsuit.SPLC fired its co-founder amid a racial discrimination and sexual harassment scandal.

A former employee called the 'hate' accusations a 'highly profitable scam.'

The SPLC has its own union, which has now accused it of union-busting.

The SPLC currently faces a defamation lawsuit that may expose it further.

The SPLC is one of the 'most well-known' law firms, yes. It's one of the most notorious.

Trust me, there's even more.

And at least one Colorado Democrat is using this as 'proof' parents are just like the KKK.

Why are they silencing dissent?

Because the bill is bad.

The entire post reads:

@heritagekristen put it well when she told me HB 1312 'seeks to impose radical gender ideology on Colorado families by penalizing parents for ‘misgendering’ or ‘deadnaming’ their children in custody disputes, effectively weaponing the state against parents who prioritize biological reality and constitutional rights over compelled speech.'

'It erodes local control by mandating schools abandon gender-based dress codes and forcing businesses to comply with subjective identity demands under the threat of fines.'

'This bill is an open assault on parents’ rights and free speech,' Christensen added.

Conservatives in Colorado need to fight to repeal this bill.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
