'Is She Not Seeing the Video?' Dem Insisting L.A. Riots Are Peaceful vs. Images to the Contrary

The Los Angeles riot talking points have gone out, and as usual whenever a lefty mob is involved the two words used are "mostly" and "peaceful." CNN has also been known to throw "fiery" in the mix on occasion.

On CNN this weekend, one Democrat member of Congress claimed the riots were "peaceful" but the background video didn't exactly fit that spin. Watch:

“PEACEFUL PROTEST” — Democrat congresswoman claims the Los Angeles riot is a peaceful protest as CNN shows footage of a car burning pic.twitter.com/DRf0XaDZ1z — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 8, 2025

She claims it's a "peaceful protest" while the video shows a large fire with a man on a motorcycle carrying the flag of Mexico. You can't make this stuff up!

Is she not seeing the video playing RIGHT ON THE SCREEN?

What is happening? — 🇺🇲NUKE🇮🇱 (@gotham0910) June 8, 2025

They really just hope nobody notices.

They will look you square in the face and lie. https://t.co/6KhzfhqTap — Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) June 8, 2025

All while video plays showing that what they're saying is complete BS.

They honestly think we are blind. Dems haven’t changed one bit https://t.co/NAiDzOJ3rs — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) June 8, 2025

Yep. From the same Dems that brought you "Biden is sharp as a tack" comes "these are peaceful protests, pay no attention to all the evidence to the contrary!"