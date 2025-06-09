So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who...
The Democrat Party’s Inability to Win Back Male Voters is Captured in One...
Democrat Praises ‘Free Press’ on CNN Despite the Real Journalists Covering the LA...

'Is She Not Seeing the Video?' Dem Insisting L.A. Riots Are Peaceful vs. Images to the Contrary

Doug P. | 10:45 AM on June 09, 2025

The Los Angeles riot talking points have gone out, and as usual whenever a lefty mob is involved the two words used are "mostly" and "peaceful." CNN has also been known to throw "fiery" in the mix on occasion. 

On CNN this weekend, one Democrat member of Congress claimed the riots were "peaceful" but the background video didn't exactly fit that spin. Watch: 

She claims it's a "peaceful protest" while the video shows a large fire with a man on a motorcycle carrying the flag of Mexico. You can't make this stuff up!

They really just hope nobody notices.

All while video plays showing that what they're saying is complete BS. 

Yep. From the same Dems that brought you "Biden is sharp as a tack" comes "these are peaceful protests, pay no attention to all the evidence to the contrary!" 

