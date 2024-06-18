Something STINKS: MSNBC Interview With Man Who Claims TX Abortion Law Almost Killed His Wife Seems SUS

The more we see, read, and hear from Ryan Hamilton and his claims about the Texas Abortion law keeping his wife from getting miscarriage care the more something just isn't sitting right. And the fact he won't implicate the doctors who clearly broke the law if they did not provide the are his wife needed the more this seems off.

Not to mention how desperate the guy is to use his wife's story to play politics.

Watch this:

Say it with me:

THE LAW IS THE PROBLEM!



I’m so tired of people arguing that Texas Abortion Law is “clear”, & had nothing to do with my wife not getting the miscarriage care she needed. Then, they blame the doctors?!



THE LAW IS THE PROBLEM!



Thank you @AymanMSNBC @AymanM https://t.co/iMR0ZCPx1V — Ryan Hamilton (@TheRyanHamilton) June 17, 2024

The law is not the problem.

The law is clear.

Miscarriages are not abortions and if the doctors truly refused to provide care for her then they should be held accountable. And yet he just wants to keep going on Lefty outlets to babble about THE LAW. You'd think in a situation such as his he'd want the doctors to be held responsible.

Weird, right?

How many urgent cares perform D&Cs? — Adam Russian Bot #34769 (@Awright874) June 17, 2024

They can't.

Still can’t name that hospital? — Lee Loo 👩‍💼 (@LeeL0031) June 18, 2024

See?

What hospital? Which doctors? Why isn't he holding them all accountable? Why is he just playing politics?

All of it just seems off.

You’re a liar. The law has nothing to do with miscarriage care, which your wife RECEIVED. — JoAnna (@cathworkingmom) June 17, 2024

Seems we're not the only ones who think there's something weird here.

No, it really isn’t. I’ve read the law and it’s about as clear as laws get. https://t.co/Xf7KWbdPr8 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 18, 2024

And he's an attorney, just sayin'.

Almost as if this guy cares more about politics than what actually happened to his family. Surely he's not trying to start a campaign or movement, right?

I think we need t-shirts & bumper stickers with this message. Or billboards……THE LAW IS THE PROBLEM — Deek o’ the Week 🟧 (@deekotheweek) June 17, 2024

Huh.

