Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Media's DENIAL About Biden's Condition as Only SHE Can in Two Perfect Posts

Media's efforts to pretend Biden isn't a hot mess of 'old man yells at clouds' have been truly impressive, and not in a good way. Hey, we've gotta hand it to them, it takes a lot of nerve to think you can tell millions of Americans not to believe their lying eyes ... and fully expect them to go along. Guess they figure since it's worked in the past they can get away with it now.

Except ... no.

As Mary Katharine Ham says:

The media/admin denialism about Biden videos is like trying to do the “Hunter Biden laptop is Russian disinformation” campaign but if 70+% of Americans had already believed the laptop was real for a year and kept saying it over and over in polls. https://t.co/WdXMngWZfM — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 18, 2024

She continues:

At least you started from zero in the laptop nonsense. This is a pretty big tide to turn. Make the argument these videos are being overplayed or misinterpreted or cut up all you want, but they’re not *fake* and the idea is not fake. It’s a real thing ppl have seen for ages. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 18, 2024

The Right isn't making Biden old.

The Right isn't making Biden senile, lost, angry, or confused.

Biden is just old and get lost, angry, and confused because he could be senile. The more the media tries to pretend otherwise the more on point we know we are. If they didn't also think he was a hot mess they wouldn't be so desperate to get us to believe he's ok and that evil people in the Republican Party are editing videos to make him look worse.

Truth hurts.

All the professional “messaging” can’t overcome the reality that just a few short years ago we had secure borders, affordable, reliable energy independence and effective military action. — Dustythepainter (@dustythepainter) June 18, 2024

There's that as well.

But there were mean tweets and stuff and that made things bad ... or something?

Yeah, mean tweets are so much worse, just ask the media.

