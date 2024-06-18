AOC Claims Billionaires and Their Evil Groups are Out to Get Squad Members,...
Oh Honey, WHAT?! Mean Girl Claire McCaskill's Petty, Shallow Dig at Trump BACKFIRES on Her and the LEFT

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:00 PM on June 18, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

It's bizarre to us that Claire McCaskill thought this was in any way a clever dig at Trump. Has she seen what passes on the Left for hair color these days?

C'mon, Claire. We get it, you hate the guy but at least come up with something that doesn't just make you sound like a mean old lady.

Seriously?

WHOOO DAWGIE, she got him this time!

Yeah, there's that as well.

There are only so many hours in a day, bro.

Not anymore, if that helps.

Girl power! 

Gonna guess it's not THAT color.

Yes, really.

Oof.

And yiiiiikes.

======================================================================

Tags: CLAIRE MCCASKILL TRUMP

