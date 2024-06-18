Oh Honey, WHAT?! Mean Girl Claire McCaskill's Petty, Shallow Dig at Trump BACKFIRES on Her and the LEFT

It's bizarre to us that Claire McCaskill thought this was in any way a clever dig at Trump. Has she seen what passes on the Left for hair color these days?

C'mon, Claire. We get it, you hate the guy but at least come up with something that doesn't just make you sound like a mean old lady.

Can some clever person do a montage of all the weird different colors Trump dies his hair? Honestly, I feel like if he was a woman there would be books just about his hair. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 18, 2024

Seriously?

WHOOO DAWGIE, she got him this time!

Here's a better one, check out this freak of nature 👇 pic.twitter.com/dzFFkZPES9 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 18, 2024

If only you cared as much about a strong USA as you do Trump’s hair, Claire. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) June 18, 2024

Are you 12?!?



You’re an embarrassment, seriously — Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@RedLady2024) June 18, 2024

Did you mean ‘dye’? — @amuse (@amuse) June 18, 2024

Yeah, there's that as well.

Can some clever person do a montage of how obsessed and broken rejected politician Claire McCaskill is?



Mind you, that might take a while to assemble the countless examples. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 18, 2024

There are only so many hours in a day, bro.

If Democrats cared about the U.S. border as much as they do Trump's hair, our country would be Great Again. How much dye does it take for your fake blonde hair? 🤣 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 18, 2024

People actually elected you? — Al Tournas 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) June 18, 2024

Not anymore, if that helps.

*dyes



No wonder you weren’t smart enough to keep your seat. — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 18, 2024

how very feminist of you — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) June 18, 2024

Girl power!

What's your natural color Claire? — The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) June 18, 2024

Gonna guess it's not THAT color.

Is this the best you have?

Really? — M.T. Naughan (Vic/Tim) (@ArretCaTabarnak) June 18, 2024

Yes, really.

Oof.

And yiiiiikes.

