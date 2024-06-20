THIS! Condoleezza Rice ON FIRE for School Choice, DECIMATES Dems Sending Their Kids to Private School

Could we take just a moment to remind everyone of how absolutely and totally bad-a*s Condi Rice is? Beyond the fact she's a partial owner of the Denver Broncos (GO BRONCOS!) she is just an all-around powerhouse when it comes to liberty, freedom, and of course, civil rights.

It's no wonder she's completely onboard with school choice.

Honestly, that anyone would oppose funding students over systems says a lot about them and ain't any of it any good.

Watch Condi go OFF about school choice and the mouth-breathers who oppose it:

Condoleezza Rice ON FIRE for school choice:



"How can you say you're for civil rights? How can you say you're for the poor? When you're condemning those children to not being able to read?"



She also calls out hypocrites opposing school choice who send their own kids to private. pic.twitter.com/nnE10WHtII — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 20, 2024

SNAP! SNAP! SNAP!

Reminds me of how San Francisco’s private schools were open for a full year while the public schools were still shut down during covid. — Daniel Kotzin (@DanielKotzin) June 20, 2024

Yup. But not just in San Francisco. Private schools were open long before public schools in almost every blue state. But you know, Democrats are fine trapping poor minority chidren in crap schools and crap systems if that means the crap teachers unions will keep donating their money and voting for them.

It's about power and money, not education.

Deep down we've always known this was the case but after what they pulled in 2020, we KNOW IT now.

“You write that editorial in the Washington Post … but then don’t send your kids to Sidwell Friends.” 🔥🔥🔥



Every rich person in San Francisco, Brooklyn, Silverlake. Anti school choice. Sending their kid to 60k/yr private school. The hypocrisy is staggering. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) June 20, 2024

My senior year of high school in 1987-88, I went to private school and loved every minute of it.



My parents were essentially middle class, not wealthy, so it's not just for the rich.



Everyone should have the chance to go in my view. — Lawrence M Daniels (@l_m_daniels) June 20, 2024

This is the civil rights issue of our time! — Bonnie S 🇺🇸❤️🐶 (@BonnieS21912114) June 20, 2024

It is indeed!

And just like the Civil Rights movement of the 60s, Democrats are once again on the wrong side of history.

