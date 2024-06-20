THIS! Condoleezza Rice ON FIRE for School Choice, DECIMATES Dems Sending Their Kids to Private School

First Day of Summer Brings With It Media Shifting Into Climate Change Propaganda...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on June 20, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Could we take just a moment to remind everyone of how absolutely and totally bad-a*s Condi Rice is? Beyond the fact she's a partial owner of the Denver Broncos (GO BRONCOS!) she is just an all-around powerhouse when it comes to liberty, freedom, and of course, civil rights.

It's no wonder she's completely onboard with school choice.

Honestly, that anyone would oppose funding students over systems says a lot about them and ain't any of it any good.

Watch Condi go OFF about school choice and the mouth-breathers who oppose it:

SNAP! SNAP! SNAP!

Yup. But not just in San Francisco. Private schools were open long before public schools in almost every blue state. But you know, Democrats are fine trapping poor minority chidren in crap schools and crap systems if that means the crap teachers unions will keep donating their money and voting for them.

It's about power and money, not education.

Deep down we've always known this was the case but after what they pulled in 2020, we KNOW IT now.

Sam J.
It is indeed!

And just like the Civil Rights movement of the 60s, Democrats are once again on the wrong side of history.

======================================================================

CONDOLEEZZA RICE SCHOOL CHOICE

