Birds of a Feather ... LOL! Nick Fuentes PRAISES AOC for Being America First and She Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:00 AM on June 20, 2024

Seems Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has an infamous new fan ... a fan who clearly appreciates her and her obvious hatred of all things Israel.

Nick Fuentes.

You guys, this is like the most Twitchy thing EVER.

AOC has become one of the groyper's favorites.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Here are the tweets in real time:

*snort*

She was not thrilled with this compliment, like at all.

Her freakout continues:

These are not small differences. They are irreconcilable. White supremacy is a scourge and must be disavowed in all places.

Notice she didn't mention anything about antisemitism or how much white supremacists hate the Jews. Fascinating.

*cough cough*

Nick did respond:

'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look': Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself
Gordon K
HooBOY.

Same goals, even.

======================================================================

