Birds of a Feather ... LOL! Nick Fuentes PRAISES AOC for Being America First and She Just Can't DEEEAL

Seems Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has an infamous new fan ... a fan who clearly appreciates her and her obvious hatred of all things Israel.

Nick Fuentes.

You guys, this is like the most Twitchy thing EVER.

AOC has become one of the groyper's favorites.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

That awkward feeling where you’re a member of Congress parroting the same bogus talking points as neo-Nazis and they notice… pic.twitter.com/b2dKqAXpUp — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 20, 2024

Here are the tweets in real time:

AOC is more America First than 99% of Republicans. https://t.co/VDgdMZr4N6 — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) June 19, 2024

*snort*

She was not thrilled with this compliment, like at all.

You are a white supremacist and I want nothing to do with you nor the world you imagine. I believe in a multiracial democracy, one of economic rights, civil liberties, and that affirms the working class and the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.



These are not small differences.… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 20, 2024

Her freakout continues:

These are not small differences. They are irreconcilable. White supremacy is a scourge and must be disavowed in all places.

Notice she didn't mention anything about antisemitism or how much white supremacists hate the Jews. Fascinating.

These are your people, Alex. Enjoy the endorsement. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 20, 2024

*cough cough*

Nick did respond:

You’re right we do have irreconcilable differences. I also disavow the genocide of Palestinians and AIPAC unlike many of your colleagues.



You and me, and Rep. Massie, Candace Owens, and Bernie Sanders all agree that the Israel Lobby should not control our foreign policy. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) June 20, 2024

HooBOY.

Same side, Sandy! — Max (@MaxNordau) June 20, 2024

Same goals, even.

======================================================================

