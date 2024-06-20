Scott Presler, Sarah Fields and Others' DEEP-DIVE on Dem Staffer Bragging About Paid-Off Loans Is BRUTAL

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat staffer Ben Kamens bragged about Biden canceling his school loan debt QUITE publicly for all of Twitter to see. We were embarrassed for Ben who for some reason couldn't pay off a small amount in 14 years ... not to mention he shared a LOT of personal info.

In case you missed it:

Just got a call to let me know my student debt has been canceled. This is why elections matter. Thanks @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/VXysu5lucf — Ben Kamens (@BeeKamens) June 19, 2024

Forget that Biden didn't pay off Ben's debt.

No, he just passed it off to millions of other Americans who may have already paid their loans off OR who never had a chance to go to college.

Case in point:

It wasn’t “canceled.”



It was transferred to me.



Also, why brag about this? You invested in yourself. And you turned out to be a lousy investment. You should be embarrassed by the bailout. https://t.co/SdwPOlI8ZY — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) June 19, 2024

So, we're thinking it wasn't very smart for Ben to share his information in such a public way just so he could play politics and support Biden. Did he really think it was smart to share that letter with millions of strangers?

Woof.

Biden voters, right?

Plenty of people dragged Ben, but then people started doing some digging and well ... yeah.

Instead of paying off his own student loans, @BeeKamens spent his own money on prime sports seats (and also lots of high calorie meals). https://t.co/NDHZa6k8Mo pic.twitter.com/orMqNLuJ2l — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) June 19, 2024

OOF. Maybe Ben should've spent that money paying off his school loans?

Just spitballing.

Not a great look, Ben.

The student loan debate in two tweets. Kamens makes $90K a year and works for @RepMarcyKaptur pic.twitter.com/W2VwBmRiwI — streiff (@streiffredstate) June 20, 2024

Ben actually made a great argument AGAINST the govt. paying off school loans.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, and then Sarah Fields and Scott Presler got ahold of him.

Why are you receiving mail to a home where you don’t live?



It appears to be potential voter fraud.



Where are you registered to vote? @PAStateDept pic.twitter.com/n6LnprTgmk — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 19, 2024

Hey Scott! Much ❤️



Records show that even though Benjamin Kamens has admitted to living in DC, he is an ACTIVE voter in Pennsylvania.



He also has a record that includes a traffic violation and disorderly conduct. Must be nice to have those student loans paid off for him. https://t.co/2lBGL8zhUP pic.twitter.com/pmLOSNu6fK — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 19, 2024

Oof.

Yeah, we don't see this getting better for Ben anytime soon.

