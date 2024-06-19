'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust...
Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier...
Mom: Florida Kid’s Life ‘Destroyed’ By Being Outed as Male
This Is Fine: John Stossel Shares MAJOR Wake Up Call on How Much...
WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From...
FBI Releases Statement on Texas Children’s Hospital Whistleblower
Just Fly the Plane: Pilot Union Wants to Eliminate Masculine Words Like 'Cockpit'...
Cast of ‘Queer Eye’ Received at White House by Kamala Harris
Priorities: X User Bonchie Notices Who Does and Doesn't Get an Invite to...
'ORDERS RECEIVED'! Here's How Aggressively the Media's Pushing Biden WH's 'Cheap Fake' Tal...
Dear God, No: Colbert Asks Guest Anthony Fauci If He'd Consider Running for...
Another Biden Video Is Making the Rounds (Do Your Stuff, MSM/Dem 'Cheap Fake'...
Good Job: Just Stop Oil Unites the World in Utter HATRED of Their...
Jerry Seinfeld Has the Best Response to Pro-Hamas Heckler Who Interrupted His Live...

Comms Director for Rep. Kaptur Gets DRAGGED After Thanking Biden Forgiving His Student Loans

Amy Curtis  |  6:15 PM on June 19, 2024
AngieArtist

Student loan forgiveness is one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the middle- and lower-classes to wealthy, privileged people who spent tens of thousands of dollars majoring in Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

So when the Biden administration crows about forgiving student loans -- circumventing SCOTUS in the process -- they're not rewarding poor and needy people. They're giving handouts to their ideological allies.

Like Ben Kamens, who is the communications director for Rep. Marcy Kaptur. According to Glassdoor, the average salary in that position is $96,000 a year.

But you just paid off his student loans.

Notice he thanks Biden, and not the taxpayers -- the majority of whom either did not go to college or paid off their loans -- who actually paid his debt.

Also, notice how he basically says this is an election bribe.

We did.

Which is ridiculous.

And he's earning that ratio.

Exactly.

Literally.

With our own money.

Recommended

Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier As Possible Eruption Looms
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Somehow we doubt that'll happen.

Nope.

That's why he posted it on X.

Right?

Tell us more about the wealthy paying their fair share, Biden.

People are livid.

And rightly so.

Nice gig if you can get it, huh?

Six figure salary and families struggling to put food on the table are paying his loans.

Equity. Or something.

Also this.

Advertisement

Can't imagine at all.

They're not even trying to hide it.

The RNC should make this post an ad.

Maddening.

Don't worry -- we have a screen cap if he does delete it.


The Internet is forever.

Tags: STUDENT LOANS STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS 2024 ELECTION BIDEN CAMPAIGN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier As Possible Eruption Looms
Amy Curtis
'You Look Exactly How I Would Imagine You’d Look - Stop Oil Trust Fund Dweeb Reveals Himself
Gordon K
Mom: Florida Kid’s Life ‘Destroyed’ By Being Outed as Male
Brett T.
WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From Biden 'Cheap Fake' Hackery
Doug P.
FBI Releases Statement on Texas Children’s Hospital Whistleblower
Brett T.
Priorities: X User Bonchie Notices Who Does and Doesn't Get an Invite to the Biden White House
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mt. St. Helen Is 'Recharging' and Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Mt. Rainier As Possible Eruption Looms Amy Curtis
Advertisement