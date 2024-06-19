Comms Director for Rep. Kaptur Gets DRAGGED After Thanking Biden Forgiving His Student Loans

Student loan forgiveness is one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the middle- and lower-classes to wealthy, privileged people who spent tens of thousands of dollars majoring in Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

So when the Biden administration crows about forgiving student loans -- circumventing SCOTUS in the process -- they're not rewarding poor and needy people. They're giving handouts to their ideological allies.

Like Ben Kamens, who is the communications director for Rep. Marcy Kaptur. According to Glassdoor, the average salary in that position is $96,000 a year.

But you just paid off his student loans.

Just got a call to let me know my student debt has been canceled. This is why elections matter. Thanks @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/VXysu5lucf — Ben Kamens (@BeeKamens) June 19, 2024

Notice he thanks Biden, and not the taxpayers -- the majority of whom either did not go to college or paid off their loans -- who actually paid his debt.

Also, notice how he basically says this is an election bribe.

Joe didn’t pay a cent for that election bribe. We, the taxpayers, did. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 19, 2024

We did.

Which is ridiculous.

Just here for the freeloader ratio. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 19, 2024

And he's earning that ratio.

You should be thanking the American people, not Joe Biden.



Biden is an election cheat who is paying you a bribe using the money of the American people. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) June 19, 2024

Exactly.

Literally buying votes... — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) June 19, 2024

Literally.

With our own money.

You should take that money and immediately give every penny to marginalized people. It's the right thing to do on Juneteenth. — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) June 19, 2024

Somehow we doubt that'll happen.

Nope.

That's why he posted it on X.

Assuming the address on the note is your house, you live in a half of a million dollar home and need the government to pay off your loans?



What the hell? pic.twitter.com/C59nftEZlJ — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) June 19, 2024

Right?

Tell us more about the wealthy paying their fair share, Biden.

I paid my college tuition. You? You’re a loser parasite. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) June 19, 2024

People are livid.

And rightly so.

You're now paying the student loan debt of DC Comms staffers for the Democrat party. https://t.co/17uEJZFDvq pic.twitter.com/uhfZtLvJYc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2024

Nice gig if you can get it, huh?

You just paid off the college loan of a staffer in DC.



Be pissed. These aren’t Johnny Poorboys or Katie Pennypinchers.



These are the elite.

This guy is paid roughly $96,000 a year. https://t.co/mpy0Z3f3pX pic.twitter.com/4RAxVWnwAK — Tandy (@dantypo) June 19, 2024

Six figure salary and families struggling to put food on the table are paying his loans.

Equity. Or something.

Imagine being such a loser that you cant pay off $8,000 worth of debt in 14 years and then brag when you dump that bill on taxpayers who never went to college. https://t.co/6wfYMd1IWU pic.twitter.com/mGmLyFHBtX — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) June 19, 2024

Also this.

Can’t imagine why this person didn’t pay off their student loans and instead wants taxpayers to pay off their loans. https://t.co/rGifUKYkUH pic.twitter.com/f8pff63o4C — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) June 19, 2024

Advertisement

Can't imagine at all.

"The Biden-Harris Administration has forgiven your federal student loans..."



Taxpayers are funding campaign ads for Biden so he can tell people how he's buying their votes. https://t.co/Igkb3l7fDz — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 19, 2024

They're not even trying to hide it.

Elections do matter and I hope that all the people that now have to pay this fatass’s debt, remember that in Nov. https://t.co/0P1twdDAJw — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 19, 2024

The RNC should make this post an ad.

All the people who paid their loans and those who never took a loan are thrilled at the opportunity to pay a Capital Hill Comms Director's $8,250.00 in student loans, which will not even be taxable. https://t.co/FC6oxyIRI6 — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 19, 2024

Maddening.

Your boss criticized student debt relief, probably because a lot of it went to federal employees who make six figures with a pension https://t.co/t6JiM44Vf5



This will be deleted soon https://t.co/q2VTW5RDDX — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 19, 2024

Don't worry -- we have a screen cap if he does delete it.





The Internet is forever.