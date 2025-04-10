Try Not to Get Whiplash From Shameless Adam Schiff's Sudden Narrative Shift About Trump

And now we bring you a shot and chaser from California Democrat senator and all-around congressional snake Adam Schiff, and it all took place over the course of just a couple of days.

Here's Schiff when he wanted Trump to pause the tariffs when the market was down:

Schiff: "That may end up being the most enduring image of the Trump presidency: The president out on a golf cart while peoples' retirement is in flames." pic.twitter.com/awy1YXAw6a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2025

Fast forward a couple of days and here's Schiff after Trump paused the tariffs for countries except China and the market jumped back up:

SCHIFF: “I’m writing to the White House to demand who knew in advance that the President was going to once again flip-flop on tariffs, & are people cashing in?”pic.twitter.com/RNu87dAoE3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 9, 2025

@Mazemoore put it in a single video for full effect, and try not to get whiplash from how fast this chameleon changes colors:

Absolutely lost. Helpless. Flailing. Even for Adam Schiff, this is quite sad. pic.twitter.com/4zOUUGa51G — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 9, 2025

Any way the wind blows!

Also what are the odds that Schiff ends up concluding Putin was behind it all?

Two days apart. Same suit. Different panic.

When the script collapses, so does the actor. — RARE BREED (@RareBreedClub) April 10, 2025

All he's doing is simply pushing propagandist narratives. It doesn't matter what Trump does, they'll always only counter it.



It's pathetic. — JaffoStudios (@jaffo_studios) April 9, 2025

Lying, gaslighting and coordinated propaganda is all they have, and the Dems still keep losing.