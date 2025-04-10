VIP
Trump Epitomizes 'Smile at People Who Hate You' With Gretchen Whitmer ... and...
WUT?! Jamie Raskin SCHOOLED on Civics After Making LUDICROUS Claim About the Legislative...
Anderson Cooper's Big, Fat, Woke Mistake
WOMP WOMP Lefties --> Trump Just Broke ANOTHER Record and Elite Lefties Are...
Liz Cheney Crawls Out From Under Her Bridge to Lecture Trump About 'Targeting...
OUCH! Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' 'Inflation Up Under Trump' Narrative Got Torpedoed In...
WOOF! Dem Rep Melanie Stansbury MIGHT Want to Check Her Own Timeline BEFORE...
BUH-BYE! Illegals SO Scared of Tom Homan They Are Doing His Job FOR...
ROR! Sorry, LOL! China Gets Big and BAD on X With Mao Post,...
VIP
Desperate Dems Finally Found Something Trump's Bad At: Insider Trading
Master of Tweets That Don't Age Well David Hogg Tries DUNKING on Stephen...
It Is SO On! Life Is About to Get REALLY HARD for FBI...
Here's ANOTHER Reason DOGE Terrifies the Left (Guess When Non-Citizens With SS Numbers...
TRUTH-BOOM! Mike Lee BUSTS Hillary Clinton for Lying to Women About the DANGERS...

Try Not to Get Whiplash From Shameless Adam Schiff's Sudden Narrative Shift About Trump

Doug P. | 2:19 PM on April 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

And now we bring you a shot and chaser from California Democrat senator and all-around congressional snake Adam Schiff, and it all took place over the course of just a couple of days.

Advertisement

Here's Schiff when he wanted Trump to pause the tariffs when the market was down:

Fast forward a couple of days and here's Schiff after Trump paused the tariffs for countries except China and the market jumped back up:

@Mazemoore put it in a single video for full effect, and try not to get whiplash from how fast this chameleon changes colors: 

Recommended

WUT?! Jamie Raskin SCHOOLED on Civics After Making LUDICROUS Claim About the Legislative Branch
Sam J.
Advertisement

Any way the wind blows!

Also what are the odds that Schiff ends up concluding Putin was behind it all?

Lying, gaslighting and coordinated propaganda is all they have, and the Dems still keep losing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WUT?! Jamie Raskin SCHOOLED on Civics After Making LUDICROUS Claim About the Legislative Branch
Sam J.
Liz Cheney Crawls Out From Under Her Bridge to Lecture Trump About 'Targeting His Enemies' and HOOBOY
Sam J.
WOMP WOMP Lefties --> Trump Just Broke ANOTHER Record and Elite Lefties Are Going to REALLY Hate This One
Sam J.
WOOF! Dem Rep Melanie Stansbury MIGHT Want to Check Her Own Timeline BEFORE Lecturing GOP on Their Agenda
Sam J.
ROR! Sorry, LOL! China Gets Big and BAD on X With Mao Post, Claims They WON'T Back Down and OH the Jokes
Sam J.
OUCH! Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' 'Inflation Up Under Trump' Narrative Got Torpedoed In Real Time
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WUT?! Jamie Raskin SCHOOLED on Civics After Making LUDICROUS Claim About the Legislative Branch Sam J.
Advertisement