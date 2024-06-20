BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy and His Gun-Grabbing Speech

Anytime a politician pretends that giving a speech is 'difficult' know what they are spewings is pure, unadulterated BS, especially when it's a Democrat like Chris Murphy. You guys, it was so hard for him to exploit the deaths of children from the Uvalde school shooting.
DIFFICULT even.
He thought he was making a good point about security in our schools and of course, he failed.
As he usually does.
Watch:
Yesterday I gave a difficult speech in the Senate.— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 18, 2024
The final reports are in on the Uvalde tragedy. 376 armed officers were outside that classroom. For one hour and 17 minutes. And they did nothing.
Final proof that more guns in our schools will not keep our kids safe. pic.twitter.com/WCotaCBZvY
What?
You know the face you make when you've been on hold for customer service and when someone finally answers the phone they tell you you've reached the wrong department and put you on hold AGAIN?
Yeah, we made that same face.
Guessing Dana Loesch may have as well:
We don’t need more cowards unwilling to protect kids in schools — people like you. Guns save lives and aren’t the issue. https://t.co/BPMpV11cgx— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 19, 2024
Cowards like Chris.
Bingo.
He really misses the point, doesn't he.— Jon Tveten (@jtveten) June 19, 2024
And we're pretty sure he misses it on purpose, yes. It's far more convenient to miss the point when it's beneficial to the narrative he's pushing and the agenda he's supporting.
Lectures from people w/24/7 armed protection is irrelevant.— KT (@KTurner_RS302) June 20, 2024
But more guns isn't the answer, you guyyyyyyys! REEEEEEE!
Ugh, he's just so unbearable.
Let’s follow Chris’ “logic” here:— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 18, 2024
Next time, if there are even more cops sitting around for even longer doing nothing, leading to greater death, he’ll have an even stronger argument for gun control.
Gotcha, Murphy!
And then they blame people for thinking “how many children…
How on earth do you come up with that conclusion? The shooter was killed by a man with a gun. The fact the cops didnt go in was disgraceful, but how were they expected to stop the shooter if they did? With harsh words?— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 18, 2024
No. A gun.
Shame on you.
It’s amazing how you proved the exact opposite and can’t see it— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 18, 2024
Murphy is a Democrat, and an exceptionally ignorant one at that. Considering other Democrats, that's really sayin' something.
