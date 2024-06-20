HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion as Kindness Is PERFECTION

We see a lot of crazy stuff in our line of work but every once in a while even we have to take a moment to stop and wonder how this is in any way real life. This video Seth Dillon shared of a woke female pastor claiming Jesus would find abortion to be a blessing is one of those moments.

How on Earth does this make sense to anyone? Even a woke crazy woman?

You know what, don't answer that.

Watch.

Woke woman pretending to be pastor claims Jesus would say, “Blessed are those who end pregnancies, for they will be known for their loving kindness.”



pic.twitter.com/j5944JBDpF — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 19, 2024

Killing an unborn child is loving kindness?

And Jesus would say that?

Ummmm ... no.

Not even close.

Dean Cain's reaction is all of us ... well, all of us who aren't completely warped and insane.

I don´t feel like Jesus would have said this... https://t.co/5XTRMhjrYm pic.twitter.com/0GlZx43La0 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) June 19, 2024

Agreed.

I still have a hard time believing that video is real. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 19, 2024

Same girl, same.

Yeah, Jesus was all about murdering infants. Everybody knows that. pic.twitter.com/xdSJNJlZw8 — Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) June 20, 2024

Totally.

Matthew 5:17

Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them.



"Thou shalt not kill" seems to be still operative. But I'm not a theologian. — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) June 20, 2024

Right? We're far from theological experts ourselves but this seems like the opposite of what Jesus would want and say.

And my mom is the tooth fairy...where do people come up with this stuff? — Rosemary Graf (@oceantumble) June 20, 2024

Don't look at us, we just work here.

You are correct sir! — Peter D. Nelson NO DMs (@PDNelson57) June 20, 2024

Instead He said “let the children come to me and do not hinder them.” — Margaret Shipley (@MargShipley) June 20, 2024

Jesus would have healed, not killed — Measured Flat (@true_earther) June 19, 2024

Amen.

Jesus would be flipping tables right about now. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) June 19, 2024

Amen again.

