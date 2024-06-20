THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem...
'They're Really Trying It': Is Anybody Buying This Spin on the Upside of...
BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy...
First Day of Summer Brings With It Media Shifting Into Climate Change Propaganda...
GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART...
THIS! Condoleezza Rice ON FIRE for School Choice, DECIMATES Dems Sending Their Kids...
Scott Presler, Sarah Fields and Others' DEEP-DIVE on Dem Staffer Bragging About Paid-Off...
Birds of a Feather ... LOL! Nick Fuentes PRAISES AOC for Being America...
Will Justice Barrett Restore Donald Trump’s Gun Rights? Or Hunter Biden’s? (A Deep...
Guardian: Disillusioned Muslims Asking Themselves If They Belong in Europe and UK
New Yorker: Book on Hitler Reminds Us of a Conservative Chaotic Clown With...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Predicts 'Temperatures at Levels Not Seen in Our Lifetimes'
Pastor Wants to See How Many Proud Patriots Condemn His Juneteenth Statement
First Do No Harm to Free Speech: Oregon Medical Board May Require Docs...

HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion as Kindness Is PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:15 PM on June 20, 2024
AngieArtist

We see a lot of crazy stuff in our line of work but every once in a while even we have to take a moment to stop and wonder how this is in any way real life. This video Seth Dillon shared of a woke female pastor claiming Jesus would find abortion to be a blessing is one of those moments.

Advertisement

How on Earth does this make sense to anyone? Even a woke crazy woman?

You know what, don't answer that.

Watch.

Killing an unborn child is loving kindness?

And Jesus would say that?

Ummmm ... no.

Not even close.

Dean Cain's reaction is all of us ... well, all of us who aren't completely warped and insane.

Agreed.

Same girl, same.

Totally.

Right? We're far from theological experts ourselves but this seems like the opposite of what Jesus would want and say.

Recommended

THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Don't look at us, we just work here.

Amen.

Amen again.

======================================================================

Related:

THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)

BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy and His Gun-Grabbing Speech

GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART Point-By-Point

THIS! Condoleezza Rice ON FIRE for School Choice, DECIMATES Dems Sending Their Kids to Private School

Scott Presler, Sarah Fields and Others' DEEP-DIVE on Dem Staffer Bragging About Paid-Off Loans Is BRUTAL

=======================================================================

Tags: ABORTION DEAN CAIN WOKE SETH DILLON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)
Sam J.
BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy and His Gun-Grabbing Speech
Sam J.
Scott Presler, Sarah Fields and Others' DEEP-DIVE on Dem Staffer Bragging About Paid-Off Loans Is BRUTAL
Sam J.
'They're Really Trying It': Is Anybody Buying This Spin on the Upside of Biden's Open Border?
Doug P.
GIMME GIMME! Dr. Strangetweet and Others GLORIOUSLY Take Cori Bush's Juneteenth Post APART Point-By-Point
Sam J.
THIS! Condoleezza Rice ON FIRE for School Choice, DECIMATES Dems Sending Their Kids to Private School
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement