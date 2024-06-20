Bro. Really? Eric Swalwell Takes Swing at MAGA Over 10 Commandments and Accidentally KOs Dems and Himself

When we see posts like this from Eric Swalwell we have to wonder if he actually knows HE'S Eric Swalwell. You know, the guy made famous by his alleged affair with a Communist Chinese Spy? His very loud fart on national television? Literally threatening to nuke millions of Americans?

Eric isn't exactly a pillar of his or our community.

But we suppose he's not quite bright enough to realize making a dig at MAGA about the Ten Commandments is really stupid coming from him.

Case in point:

Oh come on! MAGA leaders don’t even follow the Ten Commandments. The second one says “You shall not make for yourself a false idol.” https://t.co/dTZH4gJQmr — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 20, 2024

*sigh*

Toad says what?

As you all likely already know, this went very poorly for ol' Fartswell.

🔺️🔥Thou shall not commit adultery.

🔺️🔥Thou shall not lie.

🔺️You've committed these 2 mortal sins buddy boy. https://t.co/34IPNQ6t4m — Foxy's Crime Scenes 🎗 (@thewaryfox) June 20, 2024

At least.

Buddy.

So you agree, then, displaying the 10 Commandments is a good thing. — Andra Marquardt (@almarquardt) June 20, 2024

You had to look up the commandments to see which one it was though didn’t you?



Did you read anything about not banging Chinese spies? pic.twitter.com/JzgOfvHEKT — Hugh Jastle (@hughjastle69) June 20, 2024

Pretty sure that's somewhere in the 'thou shalt not commit adultery' one.

Just spitballin'.

Says the member of Congress who wanted government mass murder and genocide

Thou shall not kill is one of the Ten Commandments — Freedom First USA (@Tomfreeusa) June 20, 2024

The last thing any Democrat should do is try and weigh in on the Ten Commandments. You guys have done more damage to religions of all kinds with your twisting of and outright ignoring of Scripture to excuse all manner of transgressions. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) June 20, 2024

How about you follow the Commandment about not bearing false witness? — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) June 20, 2024

Crazy talk.

Says the clown who bows down before a frail and mentally absent buffoon... — Sigh... (@JimmyHallTX) June 20, 2024

Why are you so worried about Louisiana? California has plenty of issues you should be addressing — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) June 20, 2024

Because Eric is a troll.

That's all he is anymore.

Sad, ain't it?

