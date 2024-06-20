Joy Reid and Pramila Jayapal LAUGH IT UP Talking About Illegal Raping 13-Year-Old to Own the Cons (Watch)

Wow.

We'd ask what's wrong with these horrible harpy women but you know what, we're not entirely we really want to know anyway. It takes a special kind of evil to laugh about an illegal raping a 13-year-old child BUT this is Joy Reid we're talking about, and let's not pretend Rep. Pramila Jayapal is at all worth the cheap suit jacket she's wearing.

Advertisement

This is just poor.

They're so busy pretending they're above those who are afraid of the millions of illegals crossing our border illegally that they don't seem to realize they're mocking a rape victim.

Or maybe they do, they do suck. A lot.

Watch:

Watch as Rep. Jaypal (D) and Joy Reid chuckle and call the r*pe of a 13-year-old girl by an illegal “fear-mongering.”



What part about the r*pe of a minor is “fear-mongering” and funny to you @PramilaJayapal @JoyAnnReid?? pic.twitter.com/Q2mDcwlI4d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2024

Anything to own the cons.

There’s a special place in hell for people who laugh at children being harmed. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 20, 2024

You'd certainly hope so.

They're complete scumbags — Moegreen (@Bill29487414) June 20, 2024

Now now, that's an insult to complete scumbags.

This is disgusting. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) June 20, 2024

The discussion or Joy's new haircut?

Ahem.

I’m sure this was another one of those “cheap fakes”. — Max (@mxhwd345) June 20, 2024

I bet the part where he filmed himself👇 rap*ng her was the most hilarious part, hu, @JoyAnnReid and @PramilaJayapal. You tw hideous creatures are disgusting. https://t.co/tEfZ8EbYBH — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) June 20, 2024

Oh yeah, the rapist pig recorded the act.

Laugh it up, Joy. HA HA.

It’s not happening.

It’s happening, but it’s not a big deal. (We are here)

It’s happening and that’s a good thing. — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) June 20, 2024

And apparently Joy Reid and Pramila Jayapal both think it's funny.

======================================================================

Related:

Lefty Prof's Attempt at Schooling David Harsanyi on Whether We're a Republic or Democracy Goes SO Wrong

Who Could Forget?! KJP Will HATE Painful, Receipt-Filled Thread of Cheap Fakes From Our Pals in the Media

HA! Dean Cain's Response to Woke Chick Pastor Claiming Jesus Would See Abortion as Kindness Is PERFECTION

THIS --> John Kennedy Breaks Out Crayons Explaining Differences Between Men/Women to Dem Senators (Watch)

BOOM: Dana Loesch DROPS Mother of ALL Truth Bombs on 'Coward' Chris Murphy and His Gun-Grabbing Speech

=======================================================================