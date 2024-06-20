Lefty Prof's Attempt at Schooling David Harsanyi on Whether We're a Republic or Democracy Goes SO Wrong

Wanna see a Democrat blow a gasket? Remind them we're a Republic and not a Democracy.

They can't DEAL.

And then they'll sputter about how Trump loves the poorly educated and make some lame joke about how you live in a trailer BUT deep down, they're only mad because they know you're right. So just point and laugh.

David Harsanyi said it far better than we could, of course.

Why The Left Hates It When You Point Out We’re ‘A Republic, Not A Democracy’ https://t.co/yjYEJixRmO — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 19, 2024

From The Federalist:

Ask the contemporary leftists who target virtually every protection we have against mob rule in the name of “democracy” — attacking the Supreme Court, the Electoral College, federalism, the filibuster, the Senate, and even the existence of states. They understand the difference, even if just intuitively. Ask leftists who treat the “popular vote,” not as a wishcasting cope, but as means of legitimizing presidential elections. Those who want a few big states ruling the nation via a direct federal democracy are not interested in a “republic” that derives power from the governed but one that strips local control and individual rights from those they dislike. Blunting the federal government’s power over states and the state’s power over individuals is an indispensable way to ensure a diverse people in a huge nation can govern themselves and live freely. The “save democracy” types who refer to these long-standing federalist institutions as “minority rule” do not view “democracy” and a constitutional republic as interchangeable concepts.

Good stuff, yes?

Welp, it garnered the attention of Brian Klaas:

Public service announcement from your friendly neighborhood political scientist:



A constitutional republic is a type of democracy. Saying “we’re a constitutional republic, not a democracy” is like saying “I don’t have a dog, I have a Border Collie.” How is this difficult? https://t.co/iUZrSU8DHz — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 19, 2024

Oh brother.

The public should be thinking about governments on a spectrum from representative democracy with checks and balances on one end to full-blown North Korea-style autocracy/dictatorship on the other. Trump has and would drag the US further toward the bad side of that spectrum. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 19, 2024

Anything to keep pretending the Left is defending democracy because THEY'RE SO IMPORTANT.

It literally is not. A Democratic means of electing office holders not a Democracy make! — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) June 20, 2024

At a state level, we do practice a form of democracy. But a true Democracy is mob rule fascism.



We are a Representative Republic — GenXer (@Texas68Landon) June 20, 2024

Klaas basically proved what Harsanyi was saying in the first place.

Wonder if he ever figured that out.

Aces, prof.

