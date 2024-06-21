Ted Cruz Shares DAMNING Thread Exposing Biden DHS' Push to Target Trump Supporters As Domestic Extremists

Kudos to Sen. Ted Cruz for sharing this thread as we're not sure we would have seen it if he hadn't.

And clearly, it's a very important thread.

Seems Biden's DHS planned to target Trump supporters as domestic extremists. Oh we know, Biden basically said as much out loud during his fascist-like speech in Philadelphia long ago but still, seeing it in black and white is insane.

Take a look at this from America First Legal:

/1🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



Internal docs from Biden’s DHS show their plans to target Trump supports as domestic extremists.



The Brennan-Clapper intel group discussed how “most of the domestic terrorism threat now comes from supporters of the former president.” #DeepStateDiaries PART 2: pic.twitter.com/q2HcoAe2Kd — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 21, 2024

Just because people disagree with the government that doesn't make them domestic extremists.

/2 Today, we are releasing the second tranche of internal files from the “Homeland Intelligence Experts Group,” obtained exclusively through our litigation with @RichardGrenell against the Biden DHS: https://t.co/H3WCaMs2EZ — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 21, 2024

This is nuts.

/3 Today’s installment exposes how the Biden Administration classifies someone as a person likely to commit “domestic violent extremist” attacks, particularly those who support President Trump, are “in the military,” or are “religious.”



Keep reading… — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 21, 2024

So if you serve your country or love God you're a danger.

Alrighty then.

/4 Under the Brennan-Clapper committee’s approach to national security, when all else fails, DHS should use being “in the military” or “religious” to profile people and tag them as having “indicators of extremists and terrorism” as a pretext to allow DHS to spy on them. pic.twitter.com/f2ucWhFgAW — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 21, 2024

/5 According to the Group, “we should be more worried about these” individuals. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 21, 2024

/6 The group went on to discuss how “most of the Domestic Terrorism threat now comes from supporters of the former president,” i.e., Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/sNPAj4cmib — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 21, 2024

So anyone who disagrees with Biden.

Yikes.

Ain't it though?

