Guess Who Gave Trump the 'Biggest Individual Contribution in the History of Presidential...
The Left Is Above the Law: DA Bragg DROPS Charges Against Columbia Protesters,...
Scott Wiener Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Going After Riley Gaines...
LOOK on Nicolle Wallace’s Face As She Experiences a Biden 'Cheap Fake' in...
AP Didn't Mention Something in Story About 2 Men Accused of Killing 12-Year-Old...
NY Post Continues to Call Man Who Killed Parents 'She,' Even As HE...
You Know ... for the Kids: LEGO Releases 'Pride Parade' Video Featuring Drag...
Yes, We Know Who Donald Trump Is, Mr. President. We Now Also Know...
Guardian Gets in on the 'Cheap Fakes' That Are 'Low-Level Manipulation'
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Nina Turner: Palestinian Liberation and Black Liberation Are Interconn...
London Breed Challenges Mayoral Candidate to Name Three Drag Queens
Clutch the Pearls: Sudden Alarmism Over 'Excessive Heat' Is the Environmentalist's Latest...
Shooting Breaks Out at Oakland Juneteenth Celebration; Mayor Raided by FBI
Sen. John Kennedy Shames Judicial Nominee for Finding 'a Lot of Good' in...

Ted Cruz Shares DAMNING Thread Exposing Biden DHS' Push to Target Trump Supporters As Domestic Extremists

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on June 21, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kudos to Sen. Ted Cruz for sharing this thread as we're not sure we would have seen it if he hadn't.

And clearly, it's a very important thread.

Seems Biden's DHS planned to target Trump supporters as domestic extremists. Oh we know, Biden basically said as much out loud during his fascist-like speech in Philadelphia long ago but still, seeing it in black and white is insane.

Advertisement

Take a look at this from America First Legal:

Just because people disagree with the government that doesn't make them domestic extremists.

This is nuts.

So if you serve your country or love God you're a danger.

Alrighty then.

Recommended

LOOK on Nicolle Wallace’s Face As She Experiences a Biden 'Cheap Fake' in Real-Time Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

So anyone who disagrees with Biden.

Yikes.

Ain't it though?

======================================================================

Related:

Scott Wiener Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Going After Riley Gaines and BOY HOWDY Was THAT Ever Dumb

LOOK on Nicolle Wallace’s Face As She Experiences a Biden 'Cheap Fake' in Real-Time Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Joy Reid and Pramila Jayapal LAUGH IT UP Talking About Illegal Raping 13-Year-Old to Own the Cons (Watch)

Lefty Prof's Attempt at Schooling David Harsanyi on Whether We're a Republic or Democracy Goes SO Wrong

Who Could Forget?! KJP Will HATE Painful, Receipt-Filled Thread of Cheap Fakes From Our Pals in the Media

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN DHS TRUMP TRUMP SUPPORTERS MAGA DOMESTIC TERRORISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK on Nicolle Wallace’s Face As She Experiences a Biden 'Cheap Fake' in Real-Time Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Guess Who Gave Trump the 'Biggest Individual Contribution in the History of Presidential Campaigns'
Doug P.
Scott Wiener Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Going After Riley Gaines and BOY HOWDY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
The Left Is Above the Law: DA Bragg DROPS Charges Against Columbia Protesters, Citing 'Lack of Evidence'
Amy Curtis
AP Didn't Mention Something in Story About 2 Men Accused of Killing 12-Year-Old Girl
Doug P.
Sen. John Kennedy Shames Judicial Nominee for Finding 'a Lot of Good' in Child Molester
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK on Nicolle Wallace’s Face As She Experiences a Biden 'Cheap Fake' in Real-Time Is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement