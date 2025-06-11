MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Appalled by 'Foreign Invaders' Tip Line

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security posted on X a tip line to ICE to "report all foreign invaders." The number was printed on a cartoon of Uncle Sam posting a sign reading, "Help Your Country … And Yourself."

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace was so appalled that taxpayer money went to this post that she didn't want to report on it, but she simply had to, because it was news. She even put on her glasses to read it to look extra serious. Also triggered was her guest, retired Brigadier General Steve Anderson, who cried about it as well.

The meltdowns over this ad are better than I could've imagined.



EPIC!



Whoever came up with this, give them a raise! https://t.co/Mx1gcb9ciQ pic.twitter.com/fuaJfLFpzY — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 11, 2025

He said the thing — aRussianMusicVideo (@FermiParadoxxed) June 11, 2025

Lmao “diversity has been our strength” they always say this. — WorldPastDemons (@WorldPastDemons) June 11, 2025

From Eastman Kodak Museum: pic.twitter.com/0TnpkHO8fQ — Man with a Camera (@projectboy229) June 11, 2025

I love the old school 1940s Uncle Sam art. — Knightranger Publishing (@ImmunityMasterJ) June 11, 2025

Uncle Sam is probably considered a symbol of white supremacy by the ADL.

Worth every penny — Lol! Huh? (@LolHuh394456) June 11, 2025

I prefer my tax dollars is going to this ad over the millions, billions, and trillions that have gone to the NGO’s and foreign countries that hate us, as well as lining the pockets of politicians, their family, and friends. — Manuel L Mendoza (@Manu3lM) June 11, 2025

I want more of my tax dollars going to this ad! Instead of “transgender plays in Pakistan.” — Ghost Rider-505 (@GhostRider50505) June 11, 2025

Thank you so much for the contact information — John the viking (@ZALATOK1) June 11, 2025

We're surprised MSNBC didn't blur out the number.

Where can we get one of those signs? — Karen (@kledbetter59) June 11, 2025

I love this AD so much !! — I ❤️ Winning 🇺🇸 (@PatriotMarie70) June 11, 2025

We thought Wallace was going to break down into tears for a second, so yes, it was worth every penny (and it probably didn't cost that much).

***