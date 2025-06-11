MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Appalled by 'Foreign Invaders' Tip Line

Dem TDS Accounts Insist This Video Proves Trump Was 'Booed Mercilessly' at the...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 11, 2025
DHS

As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security posted on X a tip line to ICE to "report all foreign invaders." The number was printed on a cartoon of Uncle Sam posting a sign reading, "Help Your Country … And Yourself."

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace was so appalled that taxpayer money went to this post that she didn't want to report on it, but she simply had to, because it was news. She even put on her glasses to read it to look extra serious. Also triggered was her guest, retired Brigadier General Steve Anderson, who cried about it as well.

Uncle Sam is probably considered a symbol of white supremacy by the ADL.

