The Atlantic: Army Brass Silent as Trump Crosses 'Dangerous Line' at Fort Bragg

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump addressed the troops at Fort Bragg on Tuesday, and rumors that morale in the military is at an all-time low — watch the troops break out in cheers when Trump showed off his famous dance moves.

It wasn't all cheers, though. Larry Sabato of the Center for Politics at UVA says that Trump is just using the troops as props, and had them booing the media and men playing in women's sports.

The post continues:

… president—a preview of the June 14 birthday parade to come.

It's the Army's birthday — didn't Sabato see the "250" on the front of the stage?

Take a Midol and lie down for a while.

The Atlantic was also shocked at Trump's speech and the silence of top military brass:

Jonathan Lemire posted a link to the piece, but he didn't write it — expert Tom Nichols did. Nichols writes:

President Donald Trump continued his war against America’s most cherished military traditions today when he delivered a speech at Fort Bragg. It is too much to call it a “speech”; it was, instead, a ramble, full of grievance and anger, just like his many political-rally performances. He took the stage to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA”—which has become a MAGA anthem—and then pointed to the “fake news,” encouraging military personnel to jeer at the press.

He mocked former President Joe Biden and attacked various other political rivals. He elicited cheers from the crowd by announcing that he would rename U.S. bases (or re-rename them) after Confederate traitors. He repeated his hallucinatory narrative about the invasion of America by foreign criminals and lunatics. He referred to 2024 as the “election of a president who loves you,” to a scatter of cheers and applause. And then he attacked the governor of California and the mayor of Los Angeles, again presiding over jeers at elected officials of the United States.

And?

"Where is the Army chief of staff, General Randy George? Will he speak truth to the commander in chief and put a stop to the assault on the integrity of his troops?" Nichols continues.

He played his campaign song, and they cheered. A lot of liberals in the comments are very upset with the troops, saying they're not patriots and should be ashamed of themselves.

As a bonus, serial fabulist Aaron Rupar was triggered, as was Sen. Ted Lieu.


***

