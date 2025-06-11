The Atlantic: Army Brass Silent as Trump Crosses 'Dangerous Line' at Fort Bragg

President Donald Trump addressed the troops at Fort Bragg on Tuesday, and rumors that morale in the military is at an all-time low — watch the troops break out in cheers when Trump showed off his famous dance moves.

🚨NEW—CROWD OF SOLDIERS ERUPT IN CHEERS ONCE PRESIDENT TRUMP STARTS DANCING!



At first it seemed that Trump wouldn't bust out his iconic dance moves — but then he did.



This RULES. pic.twitter.com/Lpxx7ufBX7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

It wasn't all cheers, though. Larry Sabato of the Center for Politics at UVA says that Trump is just using the troops as props, and had them booing the media and men playing in women's sports.

Trump, at Fort Bragg, just had the soldiers behind him boo the news media, Biden, Newsom, Bass, and “men playing in women’s sports” while renaming Army bases back to great loyal Americans like Robert E. Lee. So now the nation’s soldiers are just props for an authoritarian… — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) June 10, 2025

The post continues:

… president—a preview of the June 14 birthday parade to come.

It's the Army's birthday — didn't Sabato see the "250" on the front of the stage?

Media, please ask our military leaders if they think this behavior is appropriate for any President as well as soldiers of the ENTIRE nation’s army—not just Trump and MAGA. Or is this the new normal as we march toward strongman governance? — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) June 10, 2025

Take a Midol and lie down for a while.

The Atlantic was also shocked at Trump's speech and the silence of top military brass:

The Silence of the Generals



As President Donald Trump crossed a dangerous line at Fort Bragg, the brass failed to speak out in the Army’s defense. https://t.co/X8QyO2hTpM — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 11, 2025

Jonathan Lemire posted a link to the piece, but he didn't write it — expert Tom Nichols did. Nichols writes:

President Donald Trump continued his war against America’s most cherished military traditions today when he delivered a speech at Fort Bragg. It is too much to call it a “speech”; it was, instead, a ramble, full of grievance and anger, just like his many political-rally performances. He took the stage to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA”—which has become a MAGA anthem—and then pointed to the “fake news,” encouraging military personnel to jeer at the press. He mocked former President Joe Biden and attacked various other political rivals. He elicited cheers from the crowd by announcing that he would rename U.S. bases (or re-rename them) after Confederate traitors. He repeated his hallucinatory narrative about the invasion of America by foreign criminals and lunatics. He referred to 2024 as the “election of a president who loves you,” to a scatter of cheers and applause. And then he attacked the governor of California and the mayor of Los Angeles, again presiding over jeers at elected officials of the United States.

And?

"Where is the Army chief of staff, General Randy George? Will he speak truth to the commander in chief and put a stop to the assault on the integrity of his troops?" Nichols continues.

Trump is correct — Doo Doo Economics (@DooDooEcon) June 11, 2025

@grok Please explain Trump's statements to Johnathan as if he were 5 years old. — 🇺🇸🇲🇽JUAN🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@LatinoNotLefty) June 11, 2025

He accuses Trump of turning soldiers into “hooting partisans,” but he does the same, demanding that the brass break their oath of neutrality to validate his politics. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) June 11, 2025

It’s the jobs of generals to follow @POTUS orders and to keep their political mouths shut — BG Akins Jr. (@SuperMAGA17) June 11, 2025

Clearly you did not serve. — Dan McKenzie 🇺🇸 (@DanMcKenziePSS) June 11, 2025

The Generals can stfu and follow orders, or be out on their behinds. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) June 11, 2025

The neurotic lunatics at The Atlantic gonna be cryin all four years pic.twitter.com/XU97986bTu — Abri (@abriNotMe77) June 11, 2025

What exactly line did the chief commander cross? — Ivan Kolev (@igkolev) June 11, 2025

He played his campaign song, and they cheered. A lot of liberals in the comments are very upset with the troops, saying they're not patriots and should be ashamed of themselves.

As a bonus, serial fabulist Aaron Rupar was triggered, as was Sen. Ted Lieu.

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll: "If you watch the videos of the president speaking before soldiers, you can see he just has an incredible connection as commander in chief with his army."



"His army." pic.twitter.com/S3bYMQDmGg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2025

Dear ⁦@SecArmy⁩: What you said is dishonorable and false. The U.S. Army is NOT TRUMP’S ARMY.



Military members do not take an oath to Trump, or to any President. We take an oath to the Constitution of the United States.



If you don’t understand that, you should resign. pic.twitter.com/GcKS8DsEND — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 11, 2025

"Obey the orders of the President" is in the enlisted military oath of service, @tedlieu . The President is also their Commander in Chief. — Pete Sise (@SisePete) June 11, 2025

If it bothers you, it's good.



Cry harder, Congressman ❄️ — X-OT 🇺🇲 (@XOT2020) June 11, 2025





